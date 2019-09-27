TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019/CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated July 19, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions, effective July 22, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share on maximum offering).

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday September 30, 2019, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 4,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ALCC.P



CUSIP Number: 00166L 10 3



Sponsoring Member: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 19, 2019

Company Contact: Shay Benhamou, CEO Company Address: 2800 Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver. B.C. V6C 2Z7 Company Phone Number: 972-54-7000118 Company Email Address: chay.benhamou@gmail.com

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

[ ] Unknown

________________________________________

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend Common Share: $0.0075

Payable Date: October 11, 2019

Record Date: September 27, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 26, 2019

________________________________________

RAINY MOUNTAIN ROYALTY CORP. ("RMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 16, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, September 30, 2019, the shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,444,596 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: RMO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 75101U 40 0 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 24, 2013 and Zidane Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") news release dated September 25, 2019, effective at the opening, Monday, September 30, 2019, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.

_____________________________

19/09/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARRIAN MINING CORP. ("BARI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement dated September 23, 2019 between Brocade Metals Corp. and Corus Acquisition Corp. (collectively the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Troy Canyon gold-silver project located in Nevada. Consideration is US$50,000, 1,250,000 common shares and US$30,000 in exploration expenditures all within the first anniversary of the option agreement. The property is subject to a 1% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company may purchase for US$1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance. In addition, a 0.5% NSE is granted to Brocade on the same terms of which the Company can repurchase of US$500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,039,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 2,519,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,519,667 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 14 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Wally Boguski Y 30,000 Maurizio Napoli Y 46,667 Lawrence Roulston Y 83,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable Inc. $3,912.00 cash; 13,040 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DRUMMOND VENTURES CORP. ("DVX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,328,913 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$766,445.64.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









EWI Investors, LLC







(Robert Savage) Y $710,000 $0.05 14,200,000 Emanuel Gerard Y $53,788.64 $0.05 1,075,773 Paul Orlin Y $2,657 $0.05 53,140

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 17, 2019.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length share purchase agreement dated July 22, 2019 between the Company and SSR Mining Inc. ("SSRM"), pursuant to which the Company sold its 25% interest in Puna Operations Inc. ("Puna Operations") for consideration consisting of: (i) $3 million in cash; (ii) 1,245,580 common shares of SSRM representing a value of approximately C$25.9 million and calculated using a price per share based on the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of SSRM's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ending on September 17, 2019; (iii) approximately C$15.1 million in cash, which amount was used to repay in full the outstanding principal and accrued interest owed by the Company under the credit agreement entered into in July 2018 with SSRM; (iv) the return for cancellation, for no consideration, of 4,285,714 Company common shares owned by SSRM; and (v) payment by SSRM of the Company's portion of all cash contributions required to be made to Puna Operations from July 22, 2019 to the closing date under the shareholders agreement to which the Company is party.

The disposition was approved by shareholders at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on September 16, 2019. The Exchange has been advised that closing of the disposition occurred on September 18, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's information circular dated August 9, 2019 and news releases dated July 22, 2019, August 16, 2019, September 17, 2019 and September 19, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $27,500



Conversion Price: Convertible into 550,000 common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: March 14, 2020



Interest rate: 8%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 23, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement. The closing of the private placement occurred March 15, 2019 and the hold period lapsed July 16, 2019.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JP.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt , CORRECTION

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 25, 2019, the following Bulletin should have read as follows:

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 25, 2019, trading in the Rights of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option Term Sheet (the "Agreement") dated September 11, 2019, between the Company and Algoma Steel Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquires a 5-year, renewable option to lease a brownfield property in Sault Ste. Marie for the purpose of construction and operation of a ferrochrome processing facility. Upon the exercise of the option, a ground lease agreement will be established with principal terms including a 99-year lease period and a land tenancy payment determined as 0.325% of the gross values of product produced and sold from the site.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate consideration consists of 750,000 common shares and 750,000 warrants to purchase common shares. Each whole warrant will entitle the Vendor to purchase one common share at a price of $0.26 per share on or before September 11, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 20, 2019.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,868,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 12,868,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,868,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $31,500 in cash and 630,000 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.07 for a period of 36 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2019 and September 17, 2019.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 20, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: US$240,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 952,380 common shares at USD$0.21 principal amount per share until maturity.



Warrants: 952,380 warrants exercisable into one common share at a price of USD$0.26 for a period of 15 months.



Maturity date: 15 months from issuance



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated September 20, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated September 9, 2019 between Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the Company) and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, Julie English; the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 141 mining cells (7,130 acres) located in the North Pakwash Lake area, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario. Consideration is $45,000 cash and 500,000 common shares over a three year period. The Vendors retain a 1.5% NSR, with the Company retaining the right to purchase one half (0.75%) at any time for $500,000.

________________________________________

R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("RRR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 08, 2019 (the "Agreement"), between R&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust"), and certain arms-length and non-arm's length parties, namely: Majid Mangalji and Michael Klingher (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Trust will indirectly acquire a portfolio of eight economy hotels (the "Acquisition Properties") located in the United States.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the approximate aggregate USD$53.6 million purchase price will be satisfied via (i) cash consideration of USD$ 37 million; (ii) issuance of approximately USD$9.6 million of class B limited partnership units of a newly formed limited partnership that will indirectly hold the Acquisition Properties ("Class B LP Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Class B LP Unit. The Class B LP Units will be economically equivalent to and exchangeable for units of the Trust, and have attached special voting units of the Trust (approximately 62,880,000 Class B LP Units in aggregate assuming an effective exchange rate of C$1.31 to US$1.00); and (iii) USD$7.0 million vendor-take back loan.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 08, 2019 and September 25, 2019.

________________________________________

ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to letter agreement dated September 17, 2019 between Royal Gold Mining Inc. and Greg Hryniw pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 140 mining claims (plus an additional 38 pending claims) in the Beauce region of Quebec, known as the Sainte Sabine Property. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $275,000, issue a total of 1,500,000 and undertake a total of $2,200,000 in exploration work all in stages over a four year period as follows:



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Upon Exchange approval $35,000 200,000 nil Year 1 $45,000 250,000 $100,000 Year 2 $55,000 300,000 $400,000 Year 3 $65,000 350,000 $700,000 Year 4 $75,000 400,000 $1,000,000

A 2% net smelter royalty applies to the acquisition, of which two tranches of 0.5% may be acquired for $500,000 each.

________________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 571,664 common shares at a deemed value of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $42,874.85.

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 16, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TINTINA MINES LTD ("TTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.42 a.m. PST, September 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TINTINA MINES LTD ("TTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.45 a.m. PST, September 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 18, 2019, the number of warrants amended pursuant to the Private Placement accepted by the Exchange on February 19, 2019 has been revised to 28,196,934. Other terms remain the same.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.16 a.m. PST, September 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 12.23 p.m. PST, September 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 26, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 159,186 shares to settle outstanding debt for $36,613 relating to directors fees for the period June to September, 2019.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares John McPhail Y $10,000 $0.23 43,478 Brock Daem Y $10,000 $0.23 43,478 Raphael Daem Y $10,000 $0.23 43,478 Mark Klein Y $6,613 $0.23 28,752

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

