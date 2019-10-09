TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 4, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at theopening, Thursday, October 10, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JP") ("JP.WT")("JP.WT.J")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening October 10, 2019, the 64,396,562 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 64,396,562 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: JP.WT.J (new) CUSIP Number: 466391166 (new)

The warrants were issued pursuant to a rights offering of 64,396,562 units consisting of common shares and warrants which closed on September 26, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share until September 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JP") ("JP.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 20, 2019 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 25, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 64,396,562 units were issued at a deemed price of $0.03 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,937,896.86. Each warrant may be exercised to purchase one common shares at a price of $0.10 until September 26, 2024. In addition, a total of 3,333,333 non-transferable compensation warrants were issued in consideration of providing a stand-by guarantee. Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the units issued under the offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2019.

___________________________________

JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 4, 2019, effective at the open of market on Thursday October 10, 2019 shares of the Company resumed trading.

________________________________________

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: October 31, 2019

Record Date: October 15, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: October 11, 2019

________________________________________

TRICHOME FINANCIAL CORP. ("TFC")

[formerly 22 Capital Corp. ("LFC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing 22 Capital Corp.'s ("22 Capital") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Information Circular dated May 29, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, October 10, 2019, the listed issuer will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:



On October 4, 2019, Trichome Financial Corp. ("Trichome") and 22 Capital completed a business combination transaction by way of an amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") of Trichome Financial with 22 Capital to form "Trichome Financial Corp." ("Amalco"). An aggregate of 751,221 common shares in the capital of Amalco were issued to 22 Capital shareholders, and an aggregate of 16,473,903 common shares in the capital of Amalco were issued to Trichome shareholders, exclusive of the common shares issued in the non-brokered private placement described in the next section.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Trichome completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in Amalco:

Number of common shares: 7,849,707 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.10 per share Number of Placees: 100 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Amalco Shares





Daniel O'Neil Y 33,333





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 61,905 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: Paid to: $2,100.00 Mackie Research Capital Corporation $2,100.00 Echelon Wealth Partners Inc $28,665.00 Canaccord Genuity Corp $49,442.40 BMO Nesbitt Burns $253,738.28 Kenny Lord

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to the resolutions approved by shareholders on July 4, 2019, each outstanding old common share of 22 Capital was exchanged for 0.0702 new common shares in the capital of Amalco. The name of the listed issuer has been changed to Trichome Financial Corp.



Effective at the opening October 10, 2019, the common shares of Trichome Financial Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of 22 Capital Corp. will be delisted.



Post – Amalgamation

Capitalization of Amalco: (a) unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 25,074,831 common shares are issued and outstanding; and (b) up to 5,000,000 Class A preferred shares (unlisted) of which no preferred shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 6,845,722 common shares and 2,160,000 stock options

Escrow Period: 18 months

Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TFC (new)

CUSIP Number: 89609 T104 (new)



Amalco is classified as a "All Other Financial Investment Activities" company. (NAICS 523990)

Company Tier Reclassification, Reinstated for Trading



In accordance with Policy 2.5, Amalco has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective October 10, 2019, the listed issuer's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:



Classification



Tier 1



Company Contact: Mr. Michael Ruscetta, CEO

Company Address: 150 King Street West, Suite 213, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 1J9

Company Phone Number: 416-561-2541

Company Email Address: info@trichomefinancail.com

Company Website: https://www.trichomefinancial.com

Effective at the opening, October 10, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the listed issuer.

_________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

GOLDEN HARP RESOURCES INC. ("GHR")

[formerly Golden Harp Resources Inc. ("GHR.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

NEX Company

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at market open on Thursday, October 10, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 10, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from GHR.H to GHR. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,917,486 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares subject to escrow

_______________________________________

19/10/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted to extend the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,069,909 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 19, 2018 subsequently amended to October 19, 2019,

subject to accelerated expiry provision New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2019, subject to accelerated expiry provision Exercise Price of Warrants: $3.00

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of an aggregate of 3,200,890 shares and 1,600,445 Warrants, which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange effective June 7, 2017.

____________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 5, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,333,334 shares

5,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

$0.40 per flow-through share



Warrants: 9,166,663 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,166,663 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 13,333,334 units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 729,999 units





[9 placees]

25,000 f/t

Agent's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners LP - $364,905.01 and 646,350 Agent's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two year period





Richardson GMP - $16,499.99 and 588,333 Agent's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two year period





PI Financial Corp. - $40.545.00 and 71,817 Agent's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated September 27, 2019 and October 7, 2019 and announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2019:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 7, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Cache Exploration Inc. ("Cache") and Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("Margaret") dated February 4, 2019 pursuant to which Cache has granted an exclusive option to Margaret to acquire an undivided 50% interest in the Kiyuk Lake property upon Margaret:

issuing to Cache 5,000,000 common shares of Margaret within 10 days of Exchange acceptance of the transaction;





investing $150,000 into Cache through the acquisition of shares of the issuer under a private placement;





making a cash payment of $100,000 to Cache on or before the first anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement; and





funding expenditures on the Kiyuk Lake property in the amount of $3,000,000 on or before the third anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement.

The Exchange has been advised that shareholders of Cache approved the option agreement at Cache's annual general meeting held on June 21, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information see Cache's news release dated July 24, 2019 which is available under Cache's profile on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,980,000 bonus warrants at an exercisable price of $0.50 per share for 6 months in consideration of $990,000 advanced to the Company at an interest rate of 12% per annum.

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 315,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $15,750.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated September 6, 2019 between Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 5 mining claims in Camping Lake located near Red Lake, Ontario. Consideration is $64,000 cash, the payment of which is staged over a four year period, and 500,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR of which the Company may repurchase 0.75% for $400,000 cash.

________________________________________

GOLDBANK MINING CORPORATION ("GLB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 20, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 2,330,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,330,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,330,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 1,700,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Anthony Beruschi Y 2,000,000 Blizzard Finance Corp Y 1,000,000 T.A. Tour Advertising and Golf Productions Ltd Y 200,000 (Gwen Wegner)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("GRCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 8, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 950,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 950,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a 2 year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $3,000 cash and 60,000 warrants exercisable into

one common share on the same terms as the offering

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 25, 2019 and October 3, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 3:14 a.m. PST, October 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,716,429 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt of $85,821.45.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:08 a.m. PST, October 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed September 05, 2019:

Convertible Debenture CDN$3,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.05 principal amount per share for

the first 12 months of the term and at CDN$0.10 principal amount per share

thereafter until maturity



Maturity date: Two (2) years from issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures ($)





2176423 Ontario Ltd



(Eric Sprott) Y $3,000,000

Finder's Fee: CDN$90,000 in cash and 1,800,000 common shares payable to Brant

Securities Limited

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 5, 2016, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an amendment dated September 20, 2019 to an option agreement dated September 20, 2016 between RT Minerals Inc. (the 'Company') and optionors, Michael Tremblay, and Philip Escher, pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in a 29 claim unit gold property located in Rabazo and McMurray Townships, Wawa, Ontario, known as the Dill River gold property.

The final option payment has been amended as follows:



CASH SHARES On or before October 15, 2019 $22,500 200,000 On or before March 31, 2020 $22,500 200,000

The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention dated September 4, 2019, to make an amendment to the existing Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company may increase the number of common shares of the Company which the Company may repurchase for cancellation under the Bid from 1,918,678 to 2,974,522 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. No further amendments were made, and the Bid is still set to terminate on June 24, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid are being made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated May 15, 2019 (the "Agreement"), among Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (the "Company"), Carlos Alberto Silva Ramos ("Mr. Silva"), PCG Mining S.A. de C.V. ("PCG") and Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V ("Carrizal")

Pursuant to the Agreement the Company has acquired the remaining 50% of the outstanding shares of PCG from Mr. Silva in consideration for the issue of 30,000,000 common shares of the Company, resulting in the Company owning 100% of PCG, which is the parent holding company of Carrizal.

The Exchange has been advised the shareholders approved the Agreement at a shareholders meeting held October 1, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Mr. Silva is the Chief Operating Officer of the Company and is also CEO and a director of Carrizal. Jorge Federico Villasenor Buchanan is a director of each of the Company and Carrizal.

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 22, 2019 and October 7, 2019 as well as its information circular dated August 22, 2019.

_______________________________________

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a joint venture agreement dated June 28, 2019 (the "Joint Venture Agreement") between Timberline Resources Corporation ("Timberline") and PM&Gold Mines, Inc. ("PM&G").

Pursuant to the Joint Venture Agreement, PM&G will initially fund exploration and development activities on the Lookout Mountain property, Nevada (the "Property") in two stages. PM&G can earn an initial 51% in the Property by expending US$6 million on exploration and development over a 2-year period. Timberline will manage the joint venture at least through the initial US$6 million Stage I investment. PM&G has the right to manage the Stage II activities.

After completion of Stage I, Timberline may elect to participate at 49% on a pro rata basis. If Timberline elects not to fund Stage II exploration, PM&G can elect to earn a 70% interest in the Property by funding completion of a feasibility study prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 within 3 years, and Timberline can exercise this option if PM&G elects not to. If neither party elects to exercise the 70% option, subsequent expenditures would be on a pro rata basis unless either party exercises the options described below.

Following completion of its initial (Stage I) $6M contribution in years 1 and 2, PM&G may elect not to proceed with its Stage II obligations, and instead may elect to (among other options) relinquish its interest in the joint venture in exchange for (i) a 10% net profit interest or (ii) a 2% net smelter royalty. Following completion of PM&G's Phase II contributions, Timberline may elect to (among other options) relinquish its interest in the joint venture in exchange for (i) a 10% net profit interest or (ii) a 2% net smelter royalty.

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 11, 2019 and July 29, 2019 available on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closing announced on September 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,515,152 shares



Purchase Price: $0.0825 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of shares





HDD Investment Holdings Corp Y 7,515,152

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange