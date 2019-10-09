TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRST MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("FMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Orders issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 11, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED ("STAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at theopening, Friday, October 11, 2019, the securities of Five Star Diamond Limited. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Exchange Bulletin dated March 27, 2019, a news release was issued on September 26, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

KAPA CAPITAL INC. ("KAPA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at theopening, Friday, October 11, 2019, the securities of KAPA Capital Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on October 4, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on December 5, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________

MITHRANDIR CAPITAL CORP. ("GMER.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated September 26, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective September 30, 2019, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on October 10, 2019.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Friday, October 11, 2019, upon

confirmation of closing

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on October 11, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 30,000,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GMER.P CUSIP Number: 60672M102 Agent: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc



Agent's Options: 2,000,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 24

months from the date of the listing

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated September 26, 2019.

Company Contact: Chris Schnarr Company Address: 10 Kingsbridge Garden Circle

Suite 700

Mississauga, Ontario

L5R 3K6 Company Phone Number: (416) 558-8907 Company email: cschnarr@loriangroup.com

_______________________________________________________

PROAM EXPLORATIONS CORPORATION ("PMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on September 25, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, October 11, 2019, the shares of ProAm Explorations Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,134,714 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: PMX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 74266J 20 1 (new)

________________________________________

19/10/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2019 and September 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,796,331 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 5,796,331 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,796,331 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Andrew Bowering Y 550,000

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 285,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 285,000 warrants to purchase 285,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Lam Chan Tho Y 100,000







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 3, 2019 and October 8, 2019.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. («BGF»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 285 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 285 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 285 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15$ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 5 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Lam Chan Tho Y 100 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 3 octobre 2019 et du 8 octobre 2019.

________________________________________

BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 09, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,260,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,260,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,260,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $3,000.00 cash Kenneth Macleod $1,200.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:18 P.m. PST, October 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,845,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 8,845,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,845,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period. The warrants have a forced acceleration clause

whereby if the Company's common shares trade at a price equal to or greater

than $0.15 for over 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the

right to give notice to the holder requiring the holder to exercise the warrant, in

whole or in part, within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of the

notice. Any portion of the warrants remaining unexercised after the expiration

of the 30 day period will be cancelled and thereafter void



Number of Placees: 25 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Blake Fallis Y 120,000 Tim Daniels Y 1,400,000







Finder's Fee: John Wiebe - $4,750

Lamont Stradeski - $1,125

PI Financial Corp. - $4,800 cash and 120,000 non-transferrable broker's

warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.05 each and will entitle the

owner to acquire one unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and

one warrant with equal terms as the underlying issued to subscribers

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, October 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ikkuma Resources Corp. (the "Purchaser") and Shell Canada Energy, by its managing partner Shell Canada Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire midstream and upstream assets of the Vendor located in the southern Alberta foothills, including: upstream assets which currently produce natural gas, natural gas liquids and condensate and light oil, and midstream assets comprised of three deep cut, sour gas processing plants located at Jumping Pound, Caroline and Waterton, a 14% working interest in the Schantz sulphur forming plant, and approximately 1,700 kilometers of pipelines. The purchase price for the acquisition will be satisfied through: (i) the payment of $175,000,000 in cash (net of adjustments) and (ii) the issuance of $15,000,000 common shares of the Company using the weighted average closing price of such common shares determined at the close of trading on each of the first ten (10) trading days ending prior to the day the interim accounting carried out by the parties for closing is due.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 26, 2019.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, October 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in news releases dated July 24, 2019 and August 7, 2019:

Number of Securities: 20,626,666 non flow-through common shares

3,030,200 Federal flow-through common shares

11,457,224 Quebec flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow-through common share

$0.165 per Federal flow-through common share

$0.21 per Quebec flow-through common share



Warrants: 10,313,333 warrants under non flow-through common share units to purchase

10,313,333 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a period of 24 months ending August 23, 2021



Number of Placees: 42 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Tony Brisson Y 47,620 Jean Dion Y 238,096 Denis V. Lachance Y 166,667 Hubert Parent-Bouchard Y 47,620 Aggregate ProGroup Involvement (6 Placees) P 3,664,771







Finder's Fee: 3 finders received a cash commission totalizing $214,067 and 1,192,626

warrants to purchase one common share at a price of $0.21 expiring on August

23, 2021

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 23, 2019.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. («RDS»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans les communiqués de presse du 24 juillet 2019 et du 7 août 2019 :

Nombre d'actions : 20 626 666 actions non-accréditives ordinaires

3 030 200 actions accréditives ordinaires fédérales

11 457 224 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec



Prix : 0,15 $ par action non-accréditive ordinaire

0,165 $ par action accréditive ordinaire fédérale

0,21 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec



Bons de souscription : 10 313 333 bons de souscription sous les unités non-accréditives ordinaires

permettant de souscrire à 10 313 333 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,21 $ pour une période de 24 mois terminant le 23 août 2021



Nombre de souscripteurs : 42 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Tony Brisson Y 47 620 Jean Dion Y 238 096 Denis V. Lachance Y 166 667 Hubert Parent-Bouchard Y 47 620 Participation Groupe Pro (6 souscripteurs) P 3 664 771







Honoraire d'intermédiation : 3 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totalisant 214 067 $ en espèces et

1 192 626 bons de souscription permettant d'acheter une action ordinaire à

un prix de 0,21 $ expirant le 23 août 2021

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 23 août 2019.

________________________________________

________________________________________

RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 4, 2019 with an amended announcement on September 17, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $900,000



Conversion Price: Upon the 10-day volume weighted average trading price (the "Market Price") of

the Company equaling or exceeding $0.18, the convertible debenture will be

convertible into units at the option of the holders or the Company. Each unit

consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant

with a conversion price of $0.11 per unit of principal outstanding



Maturity date: Three years from the date of issue



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the

notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are

exercisable at the price of $0.11. The warrants will vest in three tranches every

four months from the date of issuance provided that Market Price of the

Common shares has equaled or exceeded $0.18 prior to the vesting date



Interest rate: 6.00% per annum, payable in cash semi-annually on June 30 and December

31 each year



Number of Placees: 18 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures ($)





Endurance Lift Holdings, LLC



(Don Newman) Y $100,000 GMP Securities LP



(Geoff Steele) Y $10,000 Ken Zinger Y $75,000 GMP Securities LP



(Eric Laing) Y $27,000 Susan Scullion Y $22,000 Canaccord Genuity Corp



(Tom Kehoe) Y $310,000 RBC Dominion Securities



(Wendell Chapman) Y $50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $50,000 [ 2 placees]











Finder's Fee: none

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documents relating to an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Buck Property in British Columbia (the "Property") pursuant to an option agreement dated July 5, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company, as optionee, and Richard John Billingsley and Susan Gaye Richards (collectively, the "Optionors"). The Company may acquire the Property through the issuance of up to 8,000,000 shares of the Company to the Optionors, and the payment of $300,000 in cash in stages. The Company must also incur $112,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2019. The Optionors will retain a 2.5% net smelter royalty which the Company can reduce to 1.5% by the payment of $2.5 million. The transaction is arm's length in nature and there is no finder's fee payable.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 16, 2019, August 15, 2019 and September 24, 2019 for further details.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 125,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 9, 2019.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC.("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 29, 2019 and August 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 32,350,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.10 per share



Warrants: 16,175,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,175,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.15 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 46 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units





6545921 Canada Inc (Normand Tremblay) Y 1,250,000 Monarch Gold Corporation Y 1,500,000 Charles E. Page Y 250,000 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 10,000,000 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Y 1,500,000 Joseph Hamilton Y 250,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,650,000 [8 Placees]











Finder's Fee: Aggregate CDN$143,300 in cash and 1,341,000 broker warrants payable to

Sprott Capital Partners, Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp.,

Echelon Wealth Partners, PI Financial Corp., Richardson GMP and Primary

Capital Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common

share at $0.10 for a two (2) year period

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to extend 3,368,000 bonus warrants from one year to two years in consideration of extending loans dated February 15, 2019 totaling $1,347,200 from one year to eighteen months.

Insider Shares Warrants





Hendrik van Alphen nil 993,000

________________________________________

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC. ("WA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:26 a.m. PST, October 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2019:

SECOND TRANCHE





Number of Shares: 833,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 833,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 833,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for eighteen months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

________________________________________

