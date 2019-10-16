|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADEX MINING INC. ("ADE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Friday, October 18, 2019, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
________________________________________
HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated October 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening October 18, 2019, the common shares of Harvest Gold Corp will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
8,872,486
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
HVG
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
417532306
(new)
________________________________________
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
[formerly MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 09, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Torque Esports Corp.
Effective at the opening, Friday, October 18, 2019, the common shares of Torque Esports Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of Millennial Esports Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Gaming and Entertainment' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
2,406,590
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
24,600
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
GAME
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
89132P108
(New)
________________________________________
19/10/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A-LABS CAPITAL II CORP. ("ALAB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:57 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
A-LABS CAPITAL II CORP. ("ALAB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:26 p.m. PST, October 15, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,470,443 common shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$88,227.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry dates of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
3,174,604
Original Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 1):
October 20, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 1):
October 20, 2020
Original Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 2):
October 26, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 2):
October 26, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$4.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,174,604 shares with 3,174,604 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 8, 2017.
________________________________________
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first, second, third, fourth and fifth (final) tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
8,912,700 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
4,456,350 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,456,350 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
46 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
George Sanders
Y
1,000,000
Edwin Ross Rockel
Y
600,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
50,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $13,790 cash and 137,900 finder's warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. - $350.00 cash and 3,500 finder's warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $700 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,360 cash and 33,600 finder's warrants
David Skarica - $5,390 cash and 53,900 finder's warrants
Bonaventure Explorations Limited - $6,405 cash and 64,050 finder's warrants
Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 29, 2019, August 8, 2019, August 26, 2019, September 10, 2019 and September 24, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 15, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 16, 2019, a Resume Trading bulletin for the company was erroneously issued. A resume trading bulletin should not be issued and has been retracted, as a result the company will remain halted.
________________________________________
JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("JFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 15, 2019:
Number of Shares:
7,774,114 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per share
Warrants:
7,774,114 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,774,114 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.085
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Scott Emerson
Y
307,692
Roxbury Capital Group Ltd.
Y
800,000
(Scott Emerson)
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
385,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 99,502 shares to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 15, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,624,561 shares at a deemed value of $0.86 per share to settle outstanding debt for $3,977,123.29.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 335,935 shares at a deemed value of $0.86 per share to settle outstanding debt for $288,904.11.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 3, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amending Agreement dated September 19, 2019, between Softrock Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Exiro Minerals Corp. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will issue 600,000 common shares instead of $12,000 in cash to the Vendors to extend its option to acquire the mineral claims in the Dagny Lake area of Ontario.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 27, 2018.
________________________________________
ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
