TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CALIBRE MINING CORP. ("CXB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Delist, Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') has accepted for filing Calibre Mining Corp.'s ('Calibre') Reverse Takeover (the 'RTO') and related transactions, all as principally described in its information circular dated August 30, 2019 (the 'Information Circular'). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of El Limon Gold Mine, La Libertad Gold Mine, Pavon Gold Project and certain additional mineral concessions located in Nicaragua:

On August 28, 2019, Calibre entered into a Share Purchase and Consolidation Agreement among Calibre, Adobe Capital and Trading ("Calibre Subco"), B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") and B2Gold's subsidiaries Triton Mining Corporation, Triton Mining (U.S.A.), LLC and Central Sun Mining Investments Corp. (the "Share Purchase and Consolidation Agreement").

The transaction was to be effected in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase and Consolidation Agreement and a plan of consolidation (the "Plan of Consolidation") in the form attached to the Share Purchase and Consolidation Agreement. Pursuant to the transaction, Calibre was to indirectly acquire (through the acquisition of certain indirect subsidiaries of B2Gold and certain loan receivables) the El Limon Mine, the La Libertad Mine, the Pavon property, the Cerro Quiros property and the San Jose property, each located in Nicaragua (the "Target Assets") from B2Gold, including by way of the Company Consolidation (defined below), for aggregate consideration of US$100 million consisting of (i) US$40 million of cash, (ii) US$40 million of Calibre shares, (iii) a US$10 million convertible debenture and (iv) US$10 million in cash payable 12 months after closing of the transaction (collectively, the "Purchase Price") all in accordance with the Share Purchase and Consolidation Agreement and Plan of Consolidation. The Share Purchase and Consolidation Agreement provides for the indirect acquisition by Calibre of certain of the Target Assets, including by way of the consolidation among Calibre Subco and B2Gold's subsidiary Minesa (Cayman) Inc. to create a new consolidated company (the "Company Consolidation").

On October 4, 2019, the parties to the Share Purchase and Consolidation Agreement entered into a waiver and amendment agreement which, among other things, gives B2Gold an option to have a portion of the deferred consideration (payable to it 12 months after closing of the transaction) paid in Calibre shares.

The Exchange has been advised that Calibre's acquisition of the Target Assets and related transactions has received approval from the shareholders of Calibre at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on October 8, 2019 and has been completed. For additional information, please refer to the Information Circular available under Calibre's profile on SEDAR.

2. Private Placement - Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 175,256,480 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Number of Placees: 273 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Doug Forster Y 2,000,000 Doug Hurst Y 834,000 Edward Farrauto Y 415,000 Raymond Threlkeld Y 550,000 Greg Smith Y 166,700 Russell Ball Y 1,833,400 Ryan King Y 339,700 Kristian Dagsaan Y 50,340 Blayne Johnson Y 2,442,100







Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $1,290,901.41

Sprott Capital Partners LP received $1,290,901.41

Raymond James Ltd. received $938,837.40

RBC Capital Markets, LLC received $704,128.04

Haywood Securities Inc. received $234,709.35

PI Financial Corp. received $234,709.35

Leede Jones Gable Inc. received $76,140

John Greyell received $6,012

Frank Hogel received $4,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Calibre is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

310,321,880 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares will be subject to Escrow in accordance with Toronto



Stock Exchange Policies







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CXB CUSIP Number: 13000C 20 5

3. Delist

Effective at the close of business on Friday, October 18, 2019, the common shares of Calibre will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange

4. Graduation:

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that Calibre's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the opening on Monday, October 21, 2019, under the symbol "CXB."

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: November 15, 2019

Record Date: October 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: October 30, 2019

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01272 (estimated)

Payable Date: November 15, 2019

Record Date: October 31 2019

Ex-distribution Date: October 30, 2019:

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on September 17, 2019, the Issuer has advised of the final Canadian equivalent distribution amount per Unit as follows:

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01272 (final)

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: November 15, 2019

Record Date: November 01, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: October 31, 2019

________________________________________

19/10/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS LIMITED ("ANE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,350,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Finder's Fee: RM Corporate Finance Pty Ltd. $14,400 cash and 131,200 common shares

and 631,200 warrants payable. Each warrant is exercisable into one common

share at $0.10 for three years from closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 24, 2019 and October 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 14,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Rob Craig Y 1,520,000 Grand Rock Capital Inc



(Kim Oishi) Y 3,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: $4,550 cash, 250,000 units and 341,000 warrants payable to Canaccord

Genuity Corp

$980 cash and 19,600 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.08 per share for two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 11, 2019, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 27, 2019 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the "at-the-market" offering that occurred during the months ended June 30, 2019, July 31, 2019 and August 31, 2019, for gross proceeds of $8,724,741.57.

Agents: GMP Securities L.P



Offering: 3,371,000 shares in aggregate during the months ended June 30, 2019, July

31, 2019 and August 31, 2019



Share Price: Varying prices during the months ended June 30, 2019, July 31, 2019 and August 31, 2019:





June 30, 2019: Average sales price of $2.9712





July 31, 2019: Average sales price of $2.3288





August 31, 2019: Average sales price of $2.1981



Agents' Warrants: None



Greenshoe Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $218,118.72 in aggregate for the months ended June 30, 2019, July 31, 2019 and August 31, 2019

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated March 27, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's notices of distribution dated July 2, 2019, August 6, 2019 and September 26, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

FURAGEMSINC.("FURA")

BULLETINTYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETINDATE:October17,2019

TSXVentureTier2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated July 14, 2018 as amended on August 20, 2019 (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Fura Gems Inc. (the "Company") acquired 100% of the quotas (equity) of Mozambican Ruby Ltda ("Mozambican") from Azores Overseas Inc. (the "Vendor"), a Panama company. Mozambican owns a 100% interest in a ruby prospecting license in Mozambique.

In consideration, the Company has paid to the vendors US$381,000 in cash, discharged US$993,000 of Mozambican's liabilities and issued 1,364,338 common shares of the Company to the Vendor.

The transaction is arm's length and there are no finder's fees on the transaction.

For more information, please refer to the Company's new releases dated July 26, 2018, August 22, 2019, October 10, 2019 and October 17, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2019, June 27, 2019 and August 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 106,754,408 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider / Pro Group

Participation:



Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P # of

Shares





Devidas Shetty Y 9,000,000 Ashim Roy Y 500,000 Damian Lopez Y 250,000 1809276 Ontario Inc



(Ryan Ptolemy) Y 75,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 10, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,300,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per share and 1,650,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $0.40 expiring 12 months following its issuance, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $825,000.

Number of creditors: 1 creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 7, 2019.

GROUPE KDA INC. («KDA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 3 300 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,25 $ par action et 1 650 000 bons de souscription pouvant être exercés à un prix 0,40 $ expirant 12 mois suivant l'émission de ceux-ci, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 825 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation d'initiés / Group Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 octobre 2019.

________________________________________

KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,410,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 4,205,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,205,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 placee]











Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $53,824 in cash, 420,500 units and 672,800 broker warrants

was payable to Gravatis Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Each broker

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.08 for a two year period





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 30, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 12,500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow through share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 1,837,650







Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital 500,000 shares; 250,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MINKAP RESOURCES INC. ("KAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 5, 2019, August 8, 2019, September 19, 2019 and October 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Jonathan Armes Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 53,906 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Joe Houssian Y $1,718.80 $0.20 8,594 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.00 $0.20 25,000 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.20 $0.20 10,156 David Rehn Y $2,031.20 $0.20 10,156

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 178,571 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 13, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 13, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.22

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 357,143 shares with 178,571 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 26, 2017.

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 190,404 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 1, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 1, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.22

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 380,808 shares with 190,404 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 6, 2017.

________________________________________

NORAM VENTURES INC. ("NRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 03, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,827,273 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 3,827,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,827,273 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Anita Algie Y 900,000 Charles Tucker Barrie Y 727,273 Arthur Brown Y 600,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated October 3, 2019 between Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (the "Company" and Jeremy Marlow, as vendor, pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain zeolite mining interest located near Falkland, British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $26,000, issue a total of 500,000 shares and undertake $200,000 in work expenditures.



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Upon acceptance $6,000 100,000 nil On or before 18 months $10,000 200,000 nil On or before 36 months $10,000 200,000 $200,000

A finder's fee in the amount of 50,000 shares is to be paid to Jeremy Marlow in stages, on a pro-rata basis, with the payment of the property acquisition consideration shares above.

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, October 17, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, October 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX Company

REGENCY GOLD CORP. ("RAU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange