TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL I CORP. ("ALBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 24, 2019, the common shares of A-Labs Capital I Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading.

A-Labs Capital I Corp. announced on October 22, 2019 that the letter of intent dated June 18, 2019 in respect of a proposed transaction between the Company and Hisense Ltd. ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated in accordance with its terms as a result of failed to enter into a definitive agreement within the specified time periods. The Proposed Transaction was originally announced on February 11, 2019.

EAGLE ENERGY INC. ("EGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Thursday, October 24, 2019, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be delisted at the market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

44,878,686 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: EGL CUSIP Number: 26950W 10 4

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 7, 2019.

Company Contact: Jo-Anne Bund, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Company Address: 2710, 500-4 Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V6 Company Phone Number: 403-531-1575 Company Fax Number: 403-508-9840 Company Email Address: jbund@eagleenergy.com

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")

[formerly Greatbanks Resources Ltd. ("GTB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed on September 17, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows: Goldhills Holding Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 24, 2019, the common shares of Goldhills Holding Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Greatbanks Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration/Development" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,828,391 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: GHL (NEW) CUSIP Number: 38150G102 (NEW)

KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated October 18, 2019, effective at the opening on Thursday, October 24, 2019, trading in the shares of Kanadario Gold Inc. will resume.

WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY.H")

[formerly Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. ("WRY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 24, 2019, the securities of Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on August 29, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on February 26, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, October 24, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of October 24, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from WRY to WRY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

19/10/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ("NRTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 9, 2019 between 48North Cannabis Corp. (the "Company"), Sackville & Co. Merchandising Ltd. and the shareholders of Sackville & Co. Merchandising Ltd. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor. Consideration is US$150,000 cash, 1,060,368 common shares of the Company payable on closing issued at a deemed price of CAD$0.80, and an additional 4,756,624 common shares of the Company issued into escrow on closing at a deemed price of CAD$0.80, to be released contingent on revenues earned for a 12-month period from closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 10, 2019.

ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement between ALX Uranium Corp. ("ALX") and DG Resource Management Ltd. ("DG") dated September 24, 2019 pursuant to which ALX has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in the Vixen Gold Property (the "Vixen Gold Property") from DG, a private company controlled by a director of ALX. The Vixen Gold Property consists of three sub-projects totaling 10,008 hectares (27,730 acres) located approximately 60 kilometres east of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.

As consideration, ALX will pay $32,134.73 to DG to reimburse staking costs. DG will retain a 2% NSR on the Vixen Gold Property. ALX may at any time acquire 1% of the NSR from DG for $1,500,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Jody Dahrouge is a director of both ALX and DG.

For further information please refer to ALX's news release dated September 26, 2019 which is available under ALX's profile on SEDAR.

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,363,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.077 per share



Warrants: 4,181,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,181,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated

exercise provision in the event the volume weighted average trading price is

greater than $0.15 for 20 consecutive trading days



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 21, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BARRIAN MINING CORP. ("BARI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.56 a.m. PST, October 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11.14 a.m. PST, October 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.35 a.m. PST, October 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated November 23, 2015 and November 22, 2017, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture as announced on September 30, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: US$1,672,836 principal amount



Conversion Price: Reduced from CDN$0.58 to CDN$0.20 per share until maturity



Maturity date: Extended from November 20, 2019 to November 20, 2021



Interest rate: 4% per annum

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2019.

GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,230,769 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee: ROC Global LLC $72,999.99 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement among the Company, Solace Management Group. Inc. ("Solace") and the shareholders of Solace (the "Solace Shareholders") dated May 15, 2019, pursuant to which the Company completed a non-arm's length acquisition of Solace for aggregate consideration of $3,900,000, payable as follows: (i) a cash payment of $400,000 (the "Cash Payment"), payable by way of a promissory note delivered to each of the Solace Shareholders on closing in proportion to the number of shares of Solace previously owned by such Solace Shareholder against the aggregate number of the Solace shares outstanding; and (ii) in respect of the balance of $3,500,000, an issuance of an aggregate of 5,833,334 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.60 per common share (the "Share Payment"). As with the Cash Payment, the number of Consideration Shares each Solace shareholder received on closing was in proportion to the number of shares of Solace such Solace shareholder previously owned against the aggregate number of Solace shares outstanding.

Approval by a majority of the Company's disinterested shareholders, as required by TSX Venture Exchange Policies, was obtained by written consent.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing of the acquisition occurred on September 17, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Cash Bradley Kersch and

Associates of Mr.

Kersch Y 3,072,707 $210,700







Michael Price Y 245,000 $16,800

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2019, August 29, 2019, August 6, 2019, May 28, 2019, May 14, 2019 and February 11, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,190,600 Expiry Date of Warrants: February 27, 2020 March 23, 2020 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,992,000 shares with 4,996,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 28, 2018.

# of Warrants: 1,950,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: May 10, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,900,000 shares with 1,950,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 10, 2019.

KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, October 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.46 a.m. PST, October 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PEOPLE CORPORATION ("PEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,983,500 common shares (including 389,500 shares of underwriter's over-

allotment option that was exercised partially)



Purchase Price: CDN$9.10 per share



Number of Placees: 113 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Placees] P 52,000

Underwriter's Commission: CDN$3,177,492 in cash to Cormark Securities Inc., Acumen Capital Finance

Partners Limited, National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC

World Markets Inc., and TD Securities Inc

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: US$240,000 principal amount (US$200,000 of which is convertible into common

shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$0.17 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 15 months from issuance



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Warrants: 1,176,470 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,176,470 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.20 per share for a period of 15 months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 7,400,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.20 per unit



Warrants: 3,700,000 warrants to purchase 3,700,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 expiring on 18 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Goldcorp Inc. (Newmont Goldcorp

Corporation) Y 5,410,020 Gilles Dupuis Y 100,000 Dominique Doucet Y 50,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 21, 2019.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. («SOI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 7 400 000 unités



Prix : 0,20 $ par unité



Bons de souscription : 3 700 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 700 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,30 $ expirant 18 mois après la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 10 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Goldcorp Inc. (Newmont Goldcorp

Corporation) Y 5 410 020 Gilles Dupuis Y 100 000 Dominique Doucet Y 50 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 21 octobre 2019.

