TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

[formerly Intema Solutions Inc. ("ITM.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

NEX Company

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Monday, October 28, 2019 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montréal.

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 28, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ITM.H to ITM. There is no change in CUSIP number of the Company's common shares. The Company is classified as a 'Data processing, hosting, and related services' company (NAICS number 518210).

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 68,754,790 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced September 27, 2019:

Number of Securities: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 10,000,000 warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Name ProGroup=P # of shares Laurent Benezra Y 500,000 Claude Théoret Y 600,000 Aggregated ProGroup (5 subscribers) P 800,000





Finder's Fee: Arm's length finders received $38,000 in cash.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 4, 2019.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)

[Anciennement Intema Solutions inc. (« ITM.H »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Migration de NEX à TSX Croissance, Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 octobre 2019

Émetteur NEX

Migration de NEX à TSX Croissance

La société a satisfait aux exigences afin d'être inscrite comme une société de groupe 2 de la TSX Croissance. Conséquemment l'inscription des titres de la société sera transférée de NEX à TSX Croissance, le groupe de la classification de la société sera changé de NEX à groupe 2 et le bureau de correspondance sera changé de NEX à Montréal, en vigueur à l'ouverture des marchés lundi le 28 octobre 2019.

Le symbole au téléscripteur de la société sera modifié de ITM.H à ITM à l'ouverture des marchés lundi le 28 octobre 2019. Il n'y a pas de changement au numéro de CUSIP des actions ordinaires de la société. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur «Traitement de données, hébergement de données et services connexes» (numéro de SCIAN : 518210).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 68 754 790 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation Titres entiercés : aucune action ordinaire

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 27 septembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions : 10 000 000 d'actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 10 000 000 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 000 000 d'actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ pour une période de 12 mois suite à la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 25 souscripteurs



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :



Initié=Y /

Nom Groupe Pro=P # d'actions Laurent Benezra Y 500 000 Claude Théoret Y 600 000 Souscriptions totales du groupe



professionnel (5 souscripteurs) P 800 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation : Des intermédiaires sans lien de dépendance avec la société ont reçu 38 000 $ en espèces.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par communiqué de presse daté du 4 octobre 2019.

____________________________________

19/10/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 1,256,455 units



Purchase Price: $0.55 per unit



Warrants: 1,256,455 warrants to purchase 1,256,455 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 expiring on August 21, 2021



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Dominique Bouchard Y 45,455 Steven Pinney Y 45,000 Marco Gagnon Y 36,500 Claude Lafleur Y 45,500 Brian Ostroff Y 40,000





Finder's Fee: 3 finders received a cash commission totalizing $30,657 and 55,740 warrants to purchase 55,740 common shares at a price of $0.75 expiring on August 21, 2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 22, 2019.

________________________________________

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. («DAN»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 1 256 455 unités



Prix : 0,55 $ par unité



Bons de souscription: 1 256 455 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 256 455 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons: 0,75 $ expirant le 21 août 2021



Nombre de souscripteurs: 13 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Dominique Bouchard Y 45 455 Steven Pinney Y 45 000 Marco Gagnon Y 36 500 Claude Lafleur Y 45 500 Brian Ostroff Y 40 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: 3 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totalisant 30 657 $ en espèces et 55 740 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 55 740 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,75 $ expirant le 21 août 2021.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 août 2019.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc $1,750.00 cash; 40,000 warrants



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated September 27, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 11, 2018 with respect to the option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Escalera, Lituania and Conderlit mineral concessions located in Peru, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated October 16, 2019 between the Company and 117865 B.C. Ltd. (Alexander Hirtz, Lance Hubbard, Graham Moore, Darryl Cardey and Darren Devine) whereby the Company will issue an additional 4,000,000 common shares in partial consideration of the requirement to make a cash payment of $150,000, issue 1,000,000 common shares and complete $250,000 in exploration expenditures on or before August 30, 2019.

________________________________________

BARRIAN MINING CORP. ("BARI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, October 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option to acquire a 100% interest in Sebessounkoto Sud and Djelimangara gold projects located in western Mali between Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and Altus Strategies Plc ("Altus") dated August 27, 2019. In consideration, the Company will pay a total of US$250,000 and issue 8,000,000 shares in stages based on certain milestones as disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 28, 2019. Altus will retain a 2.5% NSR, the Company will have the right to purchase up to 1.5% of the NSR on the conditions disclosed in the same news release.

________________________________________

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated September 27, 2019 between Fremont Gold Ltd. (the "Company"), Intermont Exploration Corp. (the Company's wholly owned subsidiary) and Clover Nevada II LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Contact Gold Corp., (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires a 100% right, title and interest in the Cobb Creek claims located in Elko County, Nevada. Consideration is 1,500,000 common shares and, staged over a 9 (nine) year period, US$370,000 cash. Additionally, pursuant to an underlying Agreement, the Company will pay US$30,000 each year for a 4 (four) year period. The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% for US$2,000,000 cash.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2019.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP. ("IZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated November 17, 2017 and October 1, 2018, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,947,267



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 7, 2018 (subsequently extended to

November 7, 2019)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 7, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,947,267 shares with 2,947,267 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 17, 2017.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 19,720,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.25 per unit



Warrants: 9,860,000 warrants to purchase 9,860,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 expiring on October 22, 2020



Number of Placees: 78 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: 2 finders received a total compensation of $27,600 in cash and 110,400 non-transferable share purchase warrants exercisable $0.25 and expiring on October 22, 2020.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 22, 2019.

________________________________________

GROUPE KDA INC. («KDA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 19 720 000 unités



Prix : 0,25 $ par unité



Bons de souscription : 9 860 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 860 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ expirant le 22 octobre 2020



Nombre de souscripteurs : 78 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés/Groupe Pro : Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation : 2 intermédiaires ont reçu une compensation totale de 27 600 $ en espèces et 110 400 bons de souscription non-transférables exerçables au prix de 0,25 $ et expirant le 22 octobre 2020.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 22 octobre 2019.

_____________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,750,000



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 18,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd



(Eric Sprott) Y 18,750,000





Finder's Fee: $2,500.00 payable to Richardson GMP Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on October 8, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Earn in Agreement dated September 25, 2019 between North American Nickel Inc. (the Company) and International Explorers and Prospectors Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Loveland Nickel Property located in Timmins, Ontario. Consideration is $1,525,000 cash, 300,000 common shares and $4,500,000 in work commitments over a 5 year period. The Vendor retains a 1% NSR.

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 20,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 16, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 16, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 16, 2017.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 17, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange corrects the acceptance of an Option Agreement dated October 3, 2019 between Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (the "Company") and Jeremy Marlow. The correction relates to the payment of a finder's fee as follows:

A finder's fee in the amount of 50,000 shares is to be paid to Jacques Levesquein stages, on a pro-rata basis, with the payment of the property acquisition consideration shares above.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 18, 2019, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 6,750,000 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 4.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting on November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Pollitt & Co. Inc. on behalf of the Company.

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. (" PYR ")

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités datée du 18 octobre 2019, la société peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 6 750 000 actions ordinaires de son capital-actions représentant environ 4.8 % des actions émises et en circulation de la société. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse durant la période débutant le 1 novembre 2019 et se terminant le 31 octobre 2020. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Pollitt & Co. Inc.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 13, 2019, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Short Form Prospectus-Unit Offering:





# of Warrants: 19,167,625



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2019



New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus-Unit Offering of 38,335,250 shares with 19,167,625 share purchase warrants attached exercisable at $0.10 per share and another 19,167,625 share purchase warrants attached exercisable at $0.12 per share, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 13, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2019.

________________________________________

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 06, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,405,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 2,405,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,405,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year

Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael Clark Y 200,000 Clark Public Affairs Ltd Y 365,000 (Michael Clark )



Thomas Anderson Y 800,000 Jason Bak Y 300,000 Super Power Energy Corp Y 740,000 (Jason Bak )





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VICTORY METALS INC. ("VMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 746,268 shares



Purchase Price: $0.67 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2019:

THIRD TRANCHE





Number of Shares: 866,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 866,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 866,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for eighteen months



Number of Placees: 6 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

