|
01.11.2019 23:06:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated August 30, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective September 4, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $220,000 (2,200,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the market open November 5, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 5, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
4,800,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering
Escrowed Shares:
2,600,000
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
CRTS.P
CUSIP Number:
22080M108
Agent:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
110,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 30, 2019
Company Contact:
Chris Beltgens
Company Address:
717-1030 W. Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3
Company Phone Number:
604-282-6372
Company Email Address:
chris.beltgens@gmail.com
________________________________________
19/11/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 15, 2019:
Number of Shares:
25,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Hernan Zaballa
Y
1,250,000
Willem Fuchter
Y
1,875,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
8,000,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc
$8,100.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 2, 2019, between Golden Copper Corp. (the "Vendor") and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in 38 claims, located 35 kilometers from downtown Sudbury, Ontario.
Pursuant to the Agreement, to purchase 100% interest in the claims owned by the Vendor, the Company must pay $5,000 and issue 1,875,000 Common Shares to the Vendor.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2019.
________________________________________
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12.57 p.m. PST, October 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated September 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the Company's proposal to settle debt with shares which adds a creditor to the settlement. The settlement will now consist of 211,643 shares at a deemed price of $3.88 per share to settle outstanding debt for $820,279.48.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6.28 a.m. PST, November 1, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated August 22, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar") and Rida Mining Ltd. ("Rida").
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has sold a 100% interest in its Balandougou project, Khartoumn (Sudan) to Rida for aggregate consideration of US$3.85m, payable in instalments through January 15, 2021. The first instalment of US$1.85m has been received by the Company.
The Exchange has been advised that the Company has obtained shareholder approval for the Agreement.
A cash fee of 2.5% will be paid to the African Bureau of Mining Consultants as sale proceeds are received by the Company.
For further information please refer to the Company's information circular dated September 19, 2019 as well as the Company's news releases dated August 22, 2019, September 11, 2019 and October 30, 2019 available on SEDAR.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4, section 2.3 (iv).
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich auf Bergfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erreichte dank guter Daten aus China und vom US-Arbeitsmarkt zum Wochenausklang ein klares Plus. Der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street befand sich am Freitag nach einer Flut von Konjurnkturdaten weiter auf Rekordkurs.