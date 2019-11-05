TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Companies

Cease Trade Orders have been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 1, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CNH 2 Crownia Holdings Ltd. annual audited financial statements for the

year ended 30-JUN-2019





annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year ended 30-JUN-2019





certification of annual filings for the year

ended 30-JUN-2019 JZR 2 Jazz Resources Inc. annual audited financial statements for the

year ended 30-JUN-2019





annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year ended 30-JUN-2019





certification of annual filings for the year

ended 30-JUN-2019 SMB 2 Simba Essel Energy Inc. annual audited financial statements for the

year ended 30-JUN-2019





annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year ended 30-JUN-2019





certification of annual filings for the year

ended 30-JUN-2019

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MLR 2 Melior Resources Inc. audited annual financial statements for the

year ended 30-JUN-2019





management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year ended 30-JUN-2019





certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

19/11/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

[formerly UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. ("MCLD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated October 1, 2019 the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday November 6, 2019, the common shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Universal mCloud Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

156,826,037 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 67,427,159







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MCLD Unchanged CUSIP Number: 582270104 New

________________________________________

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, November 6, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, the common shares of Wolf Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading.

Wolf Acquisition Corp. announced on November 1, 2019 that the letter of intent dated October 5, 2018 in respect of a proposed transaction between the Company and Abaxx Technologies Inc. ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated in accordance with its terms as a result of failed to enter into a definitive agreement within the specified time periods. The Proposed Transaction was originally announced on October 5, 2018.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BLUEROCK VENTURES CORP. ("BCR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, the securities of Bluerock Ventures Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on October 3, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 17, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________

19/11/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 51,418 shares at a deemed value of $0.35 per unit and 51,418 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.38 per share for 24 months to purchase 51,418 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,996.30.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact / Renseignements de la société; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 2, 2019:

Number of Securities: 11,429,048 Tranche A flow-through common shares

1,940,667 Tranche B flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per Tranche A flow-through common share

$0.28 per Tranche B flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Y 1,940,667







Finder's Fee: Desjardins Securities Inc. received a cash commission equal to 6% of the

gross proceeds of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 31, 2019.

________________________________________

COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement among among Colibri Resource Corporation ("Colibri"), Yaque Minerals S.A. de C.V. ("Yaque") and Ontop Capital Limited ("OnTop") dated October 3, 2018 pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Yaque. The assets of Yaque consist of two mineral properties located in Mexico.

As consideration for the transaction, Colibri has agreed to issue a convertible debenture in the amount of CDN$1million bearing an annual interest rate of 2.5% which is convertible at any time, in whole or in part, over the next 5 years into common shares of Colibri at $0.20 per share for a total of up to 5 million shares. There will be no finders' fees payable.

The Exchange has been advised that Colibri obtained minority shareholder approval to the transaction in accordance with the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: John Schiavi, a control person of OnTop, is also a control person of Colibri as he owns or controls, directly and indirectly, greater than 20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colibri; and (b) Ron Goguen, a director, officer and 10% shareholder of OnTop, is also a director, officer and shareholder of Colibri.

For further information please see the news releases dated October 30, 2018, May 29, 2019 and which are available under Colibri's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CR CAPITAL CORP. ("CIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 950,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 950,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Eric Szustak Y 150,000 Brian Howlett Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 93,225 shares to an arm's length service provider at a deemed price of $0.21, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP. ("FCA") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP. ("FCA") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 04, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: CDN$21,000 in cash and 420,000 finder warrants payable to Qwest

Investment Fund Management Ltd. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at $0.07 for a 24 month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sales and Purchase Agreement dated October 11, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company"), James Davison and Gregory Davison (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Klastline property located near the Village of Iskut, British Columbia. Consideration is 600,000 common shares. The Company will issue an additional 250,000 shares to the Vendors within 90 days of the completion of a preliminary economic assessment report.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2019.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a land purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 23, 2019, between the Company and Kambeitz Agri Inc. Under the Agreement, the Company will purchase 6 acres of land from Kambeitz Agri Inc. for $240,000 in cash consideration provided that by June 25, 2020 or such other date as the parties may agree upon, the land subdivision is completed. Until the conditions of the Agreement are met, the Company will lease the land for the annual rent of $16,800 for 10 years terms, renewable for 4 additional terms of 10 years each.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: The transaction is a Related Party Transaction as the director, officer and shareholder of the Company, Lionel Kambeitz, is a 50% shareholder of Kambeitz Agri Inc.

________________________________________

MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Issuer

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 25, 2019 between Margaux Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Wildsky Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to Agreement, the Company has the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Cassiar Gold Project by acquisition of all of the common shares in the capital of the Cassiar Gold Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Vendor. In order to exercise the option, the Company must issue 58,200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share for an aggregate consideration of $4,656,000.00, undertake exploration on Cassiar's property and satisfy certain conditions outlined in the Agreement.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 26, 2019.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Nov. 01, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News / Nouvelle en attente; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP. ("TRAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Review of Compliance with Exchange Requirements / En attente de conformité aux exigences de la Bourse; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLOARTION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,018,200 shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,910.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y Amount Deemed Price # of Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share Shares TPG Commercial Finance LLC Y $40,000 $0.05 800,000 (James Culver)







Scott Hill Y $29,360 $0.05 587,200

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an assignment and assumption agreement dated March 27, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Wealth Copper Ltd. ("Wealth Copper"), a subsidiary of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the "Company"), and New Energy Metals Corp. ("ENRG"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Wealth Copper proposes to acquire ENRG's 100% interest in the Cristal property, Chile (the "Property").

To exercise the option on the Property, the Company has paid US$25,000 to date and is required to pay US$50,000 upon the earlier of the commencement of drilling at the Property and December 31, 2019.

The following payments are also required:



US$ March 31, 2020 $150,000 August 4, 2020 $500,000 August 4, 2021 $700,000 August 4, 2022 $3,000,000 Total: $4,350,000

In addition, the Company has issued 50,000 common shares to ENRG in connection with the Agreement.

Wealth Copper will be responsible for all exploration costs and activities during the option period.

The Agreement provides that if Wealth Copper exercises the Cristal option, then Wealth Copper Chile, a subsidiary of Wealth Copper, and ENRG Chile, a subsidiary of ENRG, will be deemed to have formed a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") for the continued exploration of the Property, with the initial participating interests of the Joint Venture participants being Wealth Copper Chile – 70% and ENRG Chile – 30%.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: David Cross is CFO of each of ENRG and the Company. Marla Ritchie is Corporate Secretary of each of ENRG and the Company.

For further details please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 3, 2019 and September 26, 2019.

________________________________________

