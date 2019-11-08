TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Angus Ventures Inc. ("GUS")

[formerly Angus Ventures Inc. ("GUS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Angus Ventures Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated September 26, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to a purchase agreement dated April 24, 2019 (the "Agreement") among the Company, Luxor Explorations Inc. ("Luxor") and Canstar Resources Inc. ("Canstar"), the Company acquired from Luxor and Canstar a 100% interest in the Slate Bay property, Ontario (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will issue to Canstar 70,000 shares of the Company and pay $30,000 for a 75% interest in the Property. The Company will pay $30,000 to Luxor for a 25% interest in the Property.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated September 26, 2019, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2019, September 27, 2019 and November 6, 2019.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,016,180 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 110,000 shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GUS (same symbol but with .P removed) CUSIP Number: 03521L 10 7 (unchanged)

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Tuesday, November 12, 2019the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

[formerly CUV Ventures Corp. ("CUV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on October 22, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on November 11, 2019, the common shares of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of CUV Ventures Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

150,879,439 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil









Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: REVO (new) CUSIP Number: 76156R102 (new)

________________________________________

VICTORY CAPITAL CORP. ("VIC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 23, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 25, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

_________________________________________

19/11/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 1, 2019 regarding the private placement of 25,000,000 units at $0.06 per unit, the aggregate Pro Group participation should have been for 1,250,000 units, not 8,000,000 units.

________________________________________

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 8,057,868 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") to Cordiant Capital Inc. and its affiliates (the "Lender") as a loan bonus for a loan to be advanced by the Lender in the aggregate principal amount of US$15,000,000 (the "Loan") and 375,000 Warrants to Hannam &Partners as partial consideration for their advisory services with respect to the Loan. The Loan will bear an interest rate of 9.5% per annum, payable monthly, and matures 3 years from the first financing date. The Loan will be secured by all of the Company's assets. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of US$0.60 per share and will expire on September 19, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on September 23, 2019.

_______________________________________

CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,452,627 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,726,313 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,726,313 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $4,900 cash and 49,000 finder's warrants

Bonaventure Explorations Limited - $15,346.80 cash and 153,468 finder's warrants

Michael Bruin - $1,448.93 cash and 14,489 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JAXON MINING INC. ("JAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 04, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 13,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow through share



Warrants: 6,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 7,000,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,600,000 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $780,000.

Number of creditors: 1 creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2019.

GROUPE KDA INC. («KDA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 600 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,30 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 780 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation d'initiés / Group Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 31 octobre 2019.

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 1, 2019, between Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Goldcliff Resource Corporation - a TSX Venture listed company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain patented mineral claims (the "Pine Grove Property"), located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of US$200,000 on or before December 31, 2020 and issue 2,750,000 common shares on or before March 31, 2020, subject to certain share cutback provisions, as consideration for the full interest in the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 8, 2019.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), effective September 6, 2019, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in certain unpatented mineral claims near Wanapitei Lake area, Sudbury, ON (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making an $80,000 cash payment and issuing 750,000 common shares. Additionally, the Company has agreed to grant to the Vendor a two percent (2%) net smelter royalty, of which one percent (1%) may be purchased by the Company in consideration of a $1,000,000 cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2019.

________________________________________

PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2019, September 27, 2019, October 8, 2019 and November 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 108,203,706 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 108,203,706 share purchase warrants to purchase 108,203,706 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 71 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Lake Forest Development Corp. (Geoff Hampson) Y 3,000,000 Conex Services Inc. (Glenn Walsh) Y 78,087,650 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,925,000 [6 placees]











Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $51,345 cash and 513,450 warrants payable.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $3,500 cash and 35,000 warrants payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $1,750 cash and 17,500 warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $10,150 cash and 101,500 warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,120 cash and 11,200 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at $0.15 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: US$200,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,111,111 common shares at US$0.18 purchase price until maturity



Warrants: 555,555 warrants exercisable into one common share at US$0.18 for a period of twelve months



Maturity date: 12 months from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP. ("PRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,174,820 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 5,087,410 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,087,410 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 43 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 830,000







Finder's Fee:

HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. $3,510.00 cash; 27,000 warrants PI FINANCIAL CORP. $3,120.00 cash; 24,000 warrants CANACCORD GENUITY CORP. $3,042.00 cash; 23,400 warrants LEEDE JONES GABLE INC. $2,340.00 cash; 18,000 warrants NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC. $624.00 cash; 4,800 warrants MACKIE RESEARCH CAPITAL CORP. $390.00 cash; 3,000 warrants Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Warrants exercisable to purchase common shares at $0.20 for 2 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2019 and October 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,400,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") and 8,100,000 premium flow-through shares ("Premium FT Shares")



Purchase Price: 0.25 per FT Share and $0.315 per Premium FT Share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 8 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Shares Sean Tetzlaff Y 40,000 FT Richard Bailes Y 50,000 FT Lauren McDougall Y 20,000 FT Glen Garratt Y 40,000 FT Stephen Robertson Y 60,000 FT Donald McInnes Y 100,000 FT







Finder's Fee: cash commissions of $181,107.50 paid to Sprott Capital Partners LP, cash commissions of $72,443.00 paid to Cormark Securities Inc., cash commissions of $54,332.25 paid to Haywood Securities Inc. and cash commissions of $54,332.25 paid to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated October 23, 2019 and October 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

WESTLEAF INC. ("WL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, November 07, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

