TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CONIC METALS CORP. ("NKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 15, 2019 the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Issuer'.

Pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27") and Pala Investments Limited ("Pala"), Cobalt 27 transferred to the Company certain cobalt and nickel assets, including the 8.56% joint venture interest in the Ramu nickel-cobalt mine and integrated refinery, a royalty portfolio on future projects, and certain equity positions including equity in Giga Metals Corporation. Under the Arrangement, a total of 69,972,131 common shares of the Company were distributed to former shareholders of Cobalt 27 (other than Pala) on the basis of one common share of the Company for every one Cobalt 27 share held. A total of 8,263,082 common shares of the Company were distributed to Pala pursuant to the Arrangement, representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

83,465,472 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,500,561 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NKL CUSIP Number: 20731T 10 0

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2019 and Listing Application dated November 4, 2019 and filed on SEDAR on November 7, 2019.

Company Contact: Justin Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: Suite 401, 4 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1B6

Company Phone Number: 647-846-7765

Company Email Address: info@conicmetals.com or justin@conicmetals.com

________________________________________

INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 11, 2019, effective at the open, Friday, November 15, 2019trading in the shares of the Company will be Suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated November 13, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated October 9, 2019 and October 10, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading effective at the open, Friday, November 15, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 15, 2019, the securities of Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 15, 2019, a news release was issued on November 12, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed acquisition. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")

[formerly MONSTER URANIUM CORP. ("MU.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture NEX Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated November 5, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday November 15, 2019, the common shares of Lightspeed Discoveries Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Monster Uranium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,495,516 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LSD.H NEW CUSIP Number: 53228K100 NEW

________________________________________

19/11/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:26 a.m. PST, November 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 04, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,674,153 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: 9,674,153 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,674,153 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Y 1,308,000 (Jody Dahrouge)

(Deborah Dahrouge)



David Hodge Y 190,000 Zimtu Capital Corp. Y 5,061,500 (N/A N/A)









Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $364.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,149.98 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CONDOR RESOURCES INC. ("CN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,292,560 shares to settle outstanding debt for $463,628.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Eastfield Resources Ltd. Y $463,628 $0.05 9,272,560

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 09, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Richard Gilliam Y 4,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12 p.m. PST, November 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,750,000 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Sharon Andrea Castelino Y 500,000 Mathieson & Associates



Insurance Ltd. (Dan Mathieson) Y 125,000 Peter Deeb Y 625,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,519,588 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt of $175,979.42.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares A. Paul Gill Y 600,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MITHRANDIR CAPITAL CORP. ("GMER.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:47 a.m. PST, November 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, November 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 38,937,850 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts")



Purchase Price: $0.86 per Subscription Receipt



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 81 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of

Subscription Receipts Charle Gamba Y 116,258 Charles Boulanger Y 174,418 Myron Tetreault Y 353,849 Alfred Sorensen Holdings Ltd.



(Alfred Sorensen) Y 2,325,581 Electron Capital Partners, LLC Y 9,884,000 Erikson National Energy Inc.



(Mark Horrox) Y 23,255,813

Finder's Fee: cash commissions of $2,305,358.20 to be paid to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement on October 11, 2019 and October 17, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a filing a share sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2019, between POET Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and DenseLight Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a company organized by China Prosper Group on behalf of China-based consortium of investors. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of DenseLight Semiconductors Pte. Ltd. (the "Subco"), a Singapore-based subsidiary of the Company.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay the Company a net cash consideration equal to USD$26,000,000 and USD$4,000,000 as earn-out payment. The earn-out payment is subject to certain revenue achievements by the Subco.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 04, 2019, August 20, 2019, October 25, 2019, October 30, 2019 and November 08, 2019.

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated September 13, 2019 (the "Agreement"), between Vizsla Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. ("Canam"). Canam holds the option (the "Option") to acquire minerals rights, infrastructure and processing facilities comprising the Panuco-Copala ("Panuco") camp in Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Property").

Canam will receive total consideration of 18,000,000 common shares of Vizsla as follows: (a) 6,000,000 shares will be issued on closing of the acquisition; (b) 6,500,000 shares will be issued upon definition of a resource greater than 200,000 gold equivalent ounces and; (c) 5,500,000 shares will be issued upon exercise of the Option.

To exercise the Option from the underlying Property owners, Vizsla is required to make staged cash payments totaling US$43,000,000 over 72 months. Vizsla is also required to incur work exploration expenditures of US$3,423,000 within 24 months.

A finder's fee of 750,000 shares will be paid to Doug Seaton.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable.

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 17, 2019 and November 6, 2019.

_______________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 750,000 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee: GloRes Capital Inc. $18,000 cash and 45,000 warrants payable.

Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.40 for one year from c

losing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,754 shares at $1.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $19,267.10.

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,282,052 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.39 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placees



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management will receive a finder's fee of $35,000 and

89,744 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.39

per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 11, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

