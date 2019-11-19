VANCOUVER, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

19/11/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders October 31, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, November 20, 2019, the common shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

80,508,406 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MMS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: Q56767157 (new)

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A" "SUVA.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Class Unit: CDN$0.05

Distribution per US Class Unit: US$0.05

Payable Date: December 16, 2019

Record Date: November 29, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: November 28, 2019

________________________________________

VICTORIA GOLD CORP. ("VIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 08, 2019 the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, the common shares of Victoria Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

57,226,296 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VIT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 92625W507 (NEW)

________________________________________

19/11/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 16,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 8,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sheryl Dhillon Y 77,602 Michael Williams Y 77,602 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 14,879,796





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,400.00

Naughty Capital (Blair Naughty) – 1,041,586 common shares and 520,793

warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a

three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a closing news release dated November 14, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ALX URANIUM CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,180,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,180,000 flow-through shares with 2,180,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 5, 2018.

________________________________________

AMWOLF CAPITAL CORP. ("AMW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.16 a.m. PST, November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.06 a.m. PST, November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 80,645 common shares at a deemed price of $0.62 per share, having a total deemed value of $50,000, pursuant to an arms' length settlement of services.

The Company issued a news release on November 11, 2019, in connection with that Shares for Services transaction.

_____________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.60 per share, having a total deemed value of $300,000, pursuant to an arms' length settlement of debt.

The Company issued a news release on August 7, 2018, in connection with that Shares for Debt transaction.

_____________________________________

CRUZSUR ENERGY CORP. ("CZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 670,608 shares to settle outstanding debt for $167,652.

Number of Creditors: 27 Creditors











Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Frank Giustra Y $47,837.99 $0.25 191,352 Gordon Keep Y $2,819.92 $0.25 11,280 Modern Farmer Media







(Frank Giustra) Y $6,798.03 $0.25 27,192 Brockville Internaional Holdings Ltd.





(Serafino Iacono) Y $5,035.58 $0.25 20,142

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EAGLE ENERGY INC. ("EGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,194,667 Expiry Date of Warrants: November 23, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75 (adjusted for consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $3,197,500 convertible debentures with 63,950,000 pre-consolidated detachable share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 29, 2019.

________________________________________

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the disposition of up to 80% of Minera Sud Argentina S.A. (the "MSA"), subsidiary of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Minsud Argentina Inc. (the "MAI"), to an arm's length party, South32 Aluminium (Holdings) Pty Ltd (the "South32"), by way of the Earn-in Agreement, dated November 1, 2019 (the "Agreement").

According to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will receive up to CDN$14 million in capital contributions to the MSA over a period of 4 years, after which the South32 may exercise its right to acquire a 50.1% direct interest in the MSA by electing to subscribe for the MSA shares equal to 10% of the MSA shares, in consideration for capital contributions, and acquire the remaining 40.1% of the MSA shares from the MAI for a consideration of CDN$14 million. Alternatively, the South32 may undertake to complete a prefeasibility study ("PFS"), in which case it shall be entitled to subscribe for 50.1% of the MSA shares and shall have the right to acquire an additional 19.9% in the MSA exercisable on completion of the PFS. Upon delivering the PFS, the South32 may either elect to (i) pay to the MAI C$20 million to acquire 19.9% of the MSA's shares or (ii) fund a bankable feasibility study ("BFS"), such that in either case the South32 shall, following the relevant election, own 70% of the MSA shares and the MAI shall own 30% of such shares. If the South32 opts neither to fund the BFS nor to purchase the MSA shares from the MAI, its ownership in the MSA will be reduced to 49% and the MAI's interest shall be 51%. If the South32 has elected to fund a BFS, as long as such BFS is delivered on or before the third anniversary of that election, the South32 will have the right to be issued and subscribe or acquire an additional 10% of the shares of MSA such that, in aggregate, it will hold 80% of the MSA shares. If the BFS is delivered by South32 after the date which is the fourth anniversary but on or before the fifth anniversary of such election, the additional MSA shares to be issued and subscribed or acquired by South32 will be reduced to 5%. In this case, the aggregated participation will be 75%. If the BFS is delivered by the South32 after the date which is the fifth anniversary but on or before the sixth anniversary of such election, the South32's interest in the MSA will remain at 70%.

For more information please refer to the Company's news release dated November 4, 2019.

________________________________________

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Number of Placees: 4 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dale Corman Y 250,000



Finder's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns $6,000 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

OJO ELECTRIC CORP. ("OJO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.28 p.m. PST, November 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROGUE RESOURCES INC. ("RRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 23, 2019, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire 85% of Johnston Farm Quarry, located approximately 10 km northeast of the Town of Bobcaygeon (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Project from the Vendor by paying $200,000 in cash on closing, assuming $350,000 outstanding mortgage on title of the Project, receiving $350,000 principal amount loan from the Vendor (collectively, the "Vendor Loans") and issuing 1,620,000 common shares. Maturing four (4) years from closing, the Vendor Loans will carry an interest rate of 5.25% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be secured against the Project. The Company will also be responsible for servicing an existing $100,000 principal amount mortgage on title of the Project.

Additionally, the Vendor will receive quarterly royalty for higher net profit tonnes, calculated in the following manner: (i) for tonnes with net profit between $100 and $200 per tonne, the Vendor earns a 10% royalty of the net profit, up to $1.5 million; and (ii) for tonnes with over $200 net profit per tonne, the Vendor earns a 20% royalty of the net profit, up to $1.5 million.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 12, August 26, October 25 and November 7, 2019.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.36 a.m. PST, November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TYMBAL RESOURCES LTD. ("TYMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Finder's Fee: Rosario Securities Ltd. (Kenneth Gracey) $8,750 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

WESTERN PACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("WRP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,326,734 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,326,734 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,326,734 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,990.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $4,200.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CANADA COAL INC. ("CCK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6.10 a.m. PST, November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

