TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commission on December 5, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









TVL 2 Traverse Energy Ltd interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings 2019/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC") ("EAC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares and Warrants, Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares and Warrants

The common shares and warrants of Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Monday,

December 9, 2019.



Commence Date: The common shares and warrants of the Company will

commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the

opening on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed by CSE that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is classified as a "Fertilizer Manufacturing" issuer (NAICS Number: 32531). For further information, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization of common shares: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 195,944,714

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil common share



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Common Share Trading Symbol: EAC Common Share CUSIP Number: 27031Q108



Capitalization of Warrants: 40,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time) on

October 29, 2021



Warrant Trading Symbol: EAC.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: 27031Q116

For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated October 17, 2019 that is available on SEDAR.

Company contact: Mr. Michael Warren, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company address: 9641 Clément street, Lasalle, Québec, H8R 4B4 Company phone number: (438) 333-1680 Company fax number: (438) 333-1675 Company E-mail address: info@earthalivect.com Company website: www.earthalivect.com

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company's short form prospectus dated October 17, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Québec Securities Act.

Agent: Desjardins Securities Inc



Offering: The offering consists in a minimum of 40,000,000 units (the "Units") and a

maximum of 50,000,000 Units at the price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit

consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the

holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of

$0.25 per share during a period of 24 months following the closing date of the

Offering



Offering Price: $0.10 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 per share during a period of 24 months following the closing date of the

Offering



Agent's Fee: Up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the offering in cash and non-transferable

agent's options to purchase a number of common shares equal to up to 4% of

the total number of Units sold, subject to a maximum of 800,000 common

shares, at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of 24 months

following the closing date of the Offering

For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated October 17, 2019, that is available on SEDAR.

An aggregate of 40,000,000 Units were issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering for gross proceeds of $4,000,000, as announced by press release dated October 28, 2019.

_________________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 25, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the common shares of Gratomic Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,115,340 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GRAT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 38900X207 (NEW)

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated November 22, 2019 , has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 22, 2019 , pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus.

The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $30,000,000 (20,000,000 units at $1.50 per unit). The Company is classified as an Investment company.

The common shares of the Company are listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

66,531,942 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 17,714,167 common shares subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: URC CUSIP Number: 91702V 10 1

See the Company's Prospectus for information regarding all applicable hold periods.

Agents:

Haywood Securities Inc.,

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and

TD Securities Inc., acting a as co-lead agents; and

Sprott Capital Partners LP

Canaccord Genuity Corp., and

H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Agent's Commission: Aggregate cash payments of $1,800,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 22, 2019 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Josephine Man Company Address: Suite 1830-1030 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia Company Email Address: iman@uraniumroyalty.com

_________________________________________________

19/12/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 27, 2019 (as to 1,500,000), January 18, 2020 (as to 2,231,500) and March 2, 20120 (as to 3,768,500) New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 2, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,500,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 16, 2018.

________________________________________

BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $20,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMBLEM CORP. ("EMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, trading in the warrants of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 43 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Adam Cegielski Y 760,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,750,000 [2 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,428,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 4,428,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,428,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $3,150.00 cash Mackie Research Capital Corp. $2,100.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 29, 2019 respecting the Company's Public Offering (the "Offering") announced on November 14, 2019 and November 15, 2019. The Offering was receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on November 29, 2019. The Short Form Prospectus has also been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Number of Shares: 21,999,500 common shares in the Company (the "Common Shares") inclusive of the over-allotment option



Purchase Price: $1.15 per Common Share



Over-allotment: The over-allotment option consisted of 2,869,500 Common Shares.



Agent: Raymond James Ltd. (lead agent), National Bank Financial Inc., PI Financial Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., GMP Securities L.P. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (the "Underwriters")



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Certain directors and senior officers of the Company participated in the Offering collectively subscribing for 126,087 Common Shares.



Agent's Fee: The Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering other than from the issue and sale of Common Shares to certain purchasers on a president's list, for which a 3% cash commission was paid.





The Company also paid finder's fees of $98,019 in cash to third parties in conjunction with certain purchasers from the president's list.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases November 14, 2019, November 15, 2019 and December 4, 2019.

_____________________________________________________

IRONWOOD CAPITAL CORP. ("IRN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.54 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,399,851 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,569,992.55

Number of Creditors: 24 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Santiago Yepez Davila Y $116,761.25 $0.05 2,335,225









Stuart Greene Y $21,930.40 $0.05 438,608









Francois Perron Y $38,104.05 $0.05 762,081









Joao Carrelo Y $95,091.85 $0.05 1,901,837









Steve Cozine Y $5,212.35 $0.05 104,247









Robert Rosner Y $75,805.15 $0.05 1,516,103









American Cumo Mining Corp. Y $9,518.85 $0.05 190,377









Geologic Systems Ltd. Y $23,944.15 $0.05 478,883

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.54 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :

Number of Shares: 4,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 8, 2019, effective Friday, December 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.

_____________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,027,579 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$123,548.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,308,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$1,065,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 946,524 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,657.53 due on convertible debentures issued March 6, 2019.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.30 a.m. PST, December 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 5,000,000 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with the amending loan agreement (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and Orca Holdings, LLC (the "Lender"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement: (i) the Company will repay and eliminate $2.5-million in principal (ii) the maturity date of the loan will be extended to Nov. 30, 2021 (iii) the interest rate will be reduced from 15% to 9% and (iv) the Warrants will be issued to the Lender. Each Warrant will entitle the Lender to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 expiring on November 30, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on November 27, 2019.

_______________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 333,331 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $73,333.33:

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors





Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:





Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Trivamen Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell) NP 106,060 Brian Ramjattan NP 7,575 THLA Services Ltd. (Michael Anaka) NP 181,818 Aconi Financial Corp Ltd. (Glenn Jessome) NP 37,878







For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 1, 2019 and December 3, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

WESTERN TROY CAP RES INC. ("WRY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

