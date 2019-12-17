TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE.H")

[formerly American Helium Inc. ("AHE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 19, 2019, the securities of American Helium Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on December 2, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 15, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, December 19, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 19, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AHE to AHE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

ANTALIS VENTURES CORP. ("ANTV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 12, 2019, effective at the open of market December 19, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, December 19, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on November 15, 2019, the Issuer has advised of the final Canadian equivalent distribution amount per Unit as follows:

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01283 (final)

Payable Date: December 16, 2019

Record Date: November 29, 2019

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01283 (estimated)

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2019

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 13, 2019, effective at the open of market December 19, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated October 15, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 16, 2019, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares in the capital of Logica Ventures Corp. (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday,

December 18, 2019. Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the market opening Thursday, December 19, 2019,

upon confirmation of closing

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 19, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,740,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,740,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: LOG.P CUSIP Number: 54140G102 Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc



Agent's Options: 300,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 24

months from the date of the listing

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 15, 2019.

Company Contact: Robert Kidd Company Address: 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, ON M5H 2V1 Company Phone Number: (416) 367-4484 Company email: robbie@logicaventures.com

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.126027398

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, December 19, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

VALENS GROWORKS CORP. ("VLNS")("VLNS.WT")

[formerly Valens GroWorks Corp. ("VGW")("VGW.WT.A")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 19, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ('VGW') to ('VLNS'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Effective December 19, 2019, the Company's:

a) common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "VLNS" (TSX-V: VLNS). The previous trading symbol was "VGW" (TSX-V: VGW); and,

b) Warrants expiring April 09, 2021 will trade on the Exchange under the symbol "VLNS.WT" (TSX-V: VLNS.WT). The previous trading symbol was "VGW.WT.A" (TSX-V:VGW.WT.A)

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2019.

NEX COMPANIES

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Withdrawn

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the open, Thursday Dec 19, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 21, 2019, and Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ('IIROC') Bulletin dated November 6, 2019 and the Company's news release dated December 13, 2019, announcing that the Company and Port Energy, Ltd. have agreed to terminate a previously announced letter of intent (the "LOI") (November 5, 2019) between the parties due to adverse market conditions.

WESTCOT VENTURES CORP. ("WET.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

NEX Company

Delist:

The common shares of Westcot Ventures Corp. will be delisted from the Exchange.

Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 the common shares of Westcot Ventures Corp. will be delisted.

19/12/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMARC RESOURCES LTD. ("AHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 11, 2019 with respect to the issuance of 16,000,000 bonus warrants to Robert A. Dickinson, the warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years, not two years.

ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.46 a.m. PST, December 17, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1.427.85- shares at a price of $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $114,140.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 13, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 23, 2019 to December 23, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,944,446 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 20,944,446 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,944,446 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Finder's Fee: Venture Limited Partners' - $9,600 cash and 320,000 finder's warrants

Mann Mann Jensen LLP - $8,000 cash and 266,666 finder's warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 4, 2019 and December 13, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 17, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 9, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 4,375,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from December 18, 2019 to December 17, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.02 a.m. PST, December 17, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.45 a.m. PST, December 17, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,251,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,251,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,251,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Compania De Tierras Sud Argentino S.A Y 1,274,000 Ifzur S.A Y 544,000 (Carlos Adamo)



Pablo Taussig Y 46,000 Diego Eduardo Perazzo Y 50,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,900,000 flow-through common shares and 425,000 non-flow-through

common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through common share

$0.20 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 425,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 425,000 non-flow-through

common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $3,900.00, 19,500 broker warrants and 491,250 non-flow-

through common shares payable to Red Cloud Securities. Each broker

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 for a period

of 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated November 20, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

QUATERRA RESOURCES INC. ("QTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 3, 2018 the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture $500,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: CDN$0.10 per share until maturity





Maturity Date: Extended from February 28, 2020 to February 28, 2021



Interest Rate: 10% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 3, 2018.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 9, 2019.

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,272,728 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 12, 2019.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC («CJC»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 2 272 728 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,22 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 12 décembre 2019.

NEX COMPANIES

RED OAK MINING CORP. ("ROC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2019 and November 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Tyler Lowes Y 5,000 Tehama Capital Corp. (Jay Roberge) Y 420,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 17, 2019.

