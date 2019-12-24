TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")("LSX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2019, the Bulletin erroneously indicated that the shares and warrants will resume trading on December 24, 2019. The shares and warrants have already resumed as of December 19, 2019.

________________________________________

OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 18, 2019, effective at the opening Thursday, January 2, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 27, 2019 and news release dated December 20, 2019 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

[formerly PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 9, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 2, 2020, the common shares of ROK Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Petrodorado Energy Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,274,268 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ROK (new) CUSIP Number: 77544C 10 4 (new)

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated December 16, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on an 8 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 27, 2019, the common shares of YDX Innovation Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,153,845 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 602,083 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc

Trading Symbol: YDX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98421Y209 (new)

________________________________________

19/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,870,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,870,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,870,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael McInnis Y 1,300,000 Paul Anderson Y 1,800,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 750,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable Inc $7,175.00 cash; 143,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.05 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.01 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.15 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 03, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Lions Bay Capital Inc. (John Byrne) Y 1,800,000 Anthony Balic Y 200,000 Bahay Ozcakmak Y 380,000 Luis Zapata Y 300,000 Ian Graham Y 300,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

FIRST LIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("XYZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.09 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 16,400 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.225 per share Warrants: 8,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,200,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 2,843,750 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Number of Placees: placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Adrian Fleming Y 65,000 Jeff Sundar Y 100,000 Keenan Hohol Y 65,000 FT Management Ltd. (Rob Scott) Y 65,000 Rob Scott Y 65,000 John Florek Y 65,000 Vinland Holdings Inc. (David Terry) Y 1,000,000 Stephen Williams Y 65,000 Sheryl Dhillon Y 35,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,115,137 [10 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $140,564.28 cash and 593,619 Broker Warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $15,531.23 cash and 69,028 Broker Warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $25,357.50 cash and 112,700 Broker Warrants payable.

-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,667,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,667,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,667,666 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P

# of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P

135,000







Finder's Fee:





Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. $5,136.00 cash; 42,800 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Agent Warrant to purchase 1 share and 1 warrant ($0.20) exercise price, for 2 years after closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,330,600 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 5,330,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,330,600 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 60 placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $92,585 in cash and 258,412 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp., Sven Olsson, Frank Hoegel, Paul Moller, 2257494 Ontario Inc., 2032640 Alberta Ltd. and Golden Gate Resources Management Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.40 for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,604,387 common shares at a deemed value of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$2,190,658.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Daniel Raczykowski Y $330,625 $0.15 2,204,167

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 27, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 1,040,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P

# of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P

400,000







Finder's Fee:





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $15,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants; The finder's warrants will be exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for a period of 1 year.



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 18, 2019 between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross"), whereby the Company will acquire four mining claims located in the Province of Quebec. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 in cash and issue 42,017 shares to Kinross, the exploration expenditure commitment for the first year is $5,500.

________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 12, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 6,852,000 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow through share Number of Placees: 21 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P

# of Shares Michael Kosowan Y

500,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P

492,000







Finder's Fee:





Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd $60,000.00 cash; 250,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $31,022.40 cash; 129,260 warrants EDE Asset Management Inc. $12,684.00 cash; 52,850 warrants 6132987 Canada Inc. $2,167.20 cash



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable for 2 years from closing

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,400,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David O'Brien Y 50,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 994,500 flow through shares

1,932,667 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow through share

$0.18 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,932,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,932,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Greg Collins Y 67,000 McLean Exploration Management Y 35,000 (S. McLean)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,623,000 [5 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $21,387.60, payable to Gravitas Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Accilent Capital Management Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,700,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 2,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,700,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 20, 2019.

EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. («TYP»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 2 700 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 700 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 700 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

WOODBRIDGE VENTURES INC. ("WOOD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.56 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC. ("ZMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2019, the erroneous remain halted bulletin was sent from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). Therefore, please disregard the remain halted bulletin issued by the TSX Venture Exchange on December 20, 2019, for Zecotek Photonics Inc.

Trading remains suspended for Zecotek Photonics Inc.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CATALINA GOLD CORP. ("CA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 10.30 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC ("GI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,405,000 shares and Nil share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $270,250.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Mosman Oil & Gas Limited Y $50,000 $0.05 1,000,000 John Barr







Kensington Advisory







Services Pty Ltd Y $52,500 $0.05 1,050,000 (John Barr)







Clariden Capital Pty Ltd Y $113,875 $0.05 2,277,500 Sean Hurd Y $42,500 $0.05 850,000 Julian Barr Y $11,375 $0.05 227,500

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TRUE GRIT RESOURCES LTD. ("TGI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 4.47 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

