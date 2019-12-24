|
24.12.2019 00:50:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")("LSX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2019, the Bulletin erroneously indicated that the shares and warrants will resume trading on December 24, 2019. The shares and warrants have already resumed as of December 19, 2019.
________________________________________
OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 18, 2019, effective at the opening Thursday, January 2, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 27, 2019 and news release dated December 20, 2019 available on SEDAR.
________________________________________
ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")
[formerly PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 9, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening January 2, 2020, the common shares of ROK Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Petrodorado Energy Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
43,274,268
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ROK
(new)
CUSIP Number:
77544C 10 4
(new)
________________________________________
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0075
Payable Date: January 15, 2020
Record Date: December 31, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019
________________________________________
YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated December 16, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on an 8 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening December 27, 2019, the common shares of YDX Innovation Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
12,153,845
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
602,083
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc
Trading Symbol:
YDX
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
98421Y209
(new)
________________________________________
19/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
10,870,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
10,870,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,870,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.08
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
17 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Michael McInnis
Y
1,300,000
Paul Anderson
Y
1,800,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
750,000
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc
$7,175.00 cash; 143,500 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.08
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 years from closing
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.05 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.01 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.15 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 03, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.06
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Lions Bay Capital Inc.
(John Byrne)
Y
1,800,000
Anthony Balic
Y
200,000
Bahay Ozcakmak
Y
380,000
Luis Zapata
Y
300,000
Ian Graham
Y
300,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FIRST LIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("XYZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.09 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:
Number of Shares:
16,400 Non Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.225 per share
Warrants:
8,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.33 for a two year period
Number of Shares:
2,843,750 Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.32 per share
Number of Placees:
placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Adrian Fleming
Y
65,000
Jeff Sundar
Y
100,000
Keenan Hohol
Y
65,000
FT Management Ltd. (Rob Scott)
Y
65,000
Rob Scott
Y
65,000
John Florek
Y
65,000
Vinland Holdings Inc. (David Terry)
Y
1,000,000
Stephen Williams
Y
65,000
Sheryl Dhillon
Y
35,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,115,137
[10 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. $140,564.28 cash and 593,619 Broker Warrants payable.
PI Financial Corp. $15,531.23 cash and 69,028 Broker Warrants payable.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $25,357.50 cash and 112,700 Broker Warrants payable.
-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for two years from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,667,666 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
1,667,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,667,666 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
135,000
Finder's Fee:
Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.
$5,136.00 cash; 42,800 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Agent Warrant to purchase 1 share and 1 warrant ($0.20) exercise price, for 2 years after closing
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,330,600 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
5,330,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,330,600 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
60 placees
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $92,585 in cash and 258,412 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp., Sven Olsson, Frank Hoegel, Paul Moller, 2257494 Ontario Inc., 2032640 Alberta Ltd. and Golden Gate Resources Management Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.40 for a one year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,604,387 common shares at a deemed value of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$2,190,658.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Daniel Raczykowski
Y
$330,625
$0.15
2,204,167
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 27, 2019:
Number of FT Shares:
1,040,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per flow through share
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
400,000
Finder's Fee:
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
$15,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants; The finder's warrants will be exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for a period of 1 year.
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 year
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 18, 2019 between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross"), whereby the Company will acquire four mining claims located in the Province of Quebec. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 in cash and issue 42,017 shares to Kinross, the exploration expenditure commitment for the first year is $5,500.
________________________________________
SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 12, 2019:
Number of FT Shares:
6,852,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.24 per flow through share
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Michael Kosowan
Y
500,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
492,000
Finder's Fee:
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd
$60,000.00 cash; 250,000 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$31,022.40 cash; 129,260 warrants
EDE Asset Management Inc.
$12,684.00 cash; 52,850 warrants
6132987 Canada Inc.
$2,167.20 cash
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Exercisable for 2 years from closing
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,400,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Number of Placees:
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
David O'Brien
Y
50,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2019:
Number of Shares:
994,500 flow through shares
1,932,667 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per flow through share
$0.18 per non flow through share
Warrants:
1,932,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,932,667 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Greg Collins
Y
67,000
McLean Exploration Management
Y
35,000
(S. McLean)
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,623,000
[5 placee(s)]
Finder's Fee:
an aggregate of $21,387.60, payable to Gravitas Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Accilent Capital Management Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
2,700,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
2,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,700,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.10 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 20, 2019.
EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. («TYP»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
2 700 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
2 700 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 700 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,10 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
5 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucun
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
WOODBRIDGE VENTURES INC. ("WOOD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4.56 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC. ("ZMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2019, the erroneous remain halted bulletin was sent from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). Therefore, please disregard the remain halted bulletin issued by the TSX Venture Exchange on December 20, 2019, for Zecotek Photonics Inc.
Trading remains suspended for Zecotek Photonics Inc.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CATALINA GOLD CORP. ("CA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 10.30 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC ("GI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,405,000 shares and Nil share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $270,250.
Number of Creditors:
7 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Mosman Oil & Gas Limited
Y
$50,000
$0.05
1,000,000
John Barr
Kensington Advisory
Services Pty Ltd
Y
$52,500
$0.05
1,050,000
(John Barr)
Clariden Capital Pty Ltd
Y
$113,875
$0.05
2,277,500
Sean Hurd
Y
$42,500
$0.05
850,000
Julian Barr
Y
$11,375
$0.05
227,500
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
TRUE GRIT RESOURCES LTD. ("TGI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 4.47 a.m. PST, December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
