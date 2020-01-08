|
08.01.2020 23:34:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
PROSPERO SILVER CORP. ("PSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at open of markets, January 10, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Friday, January 10, 2020, under the symbol "WELL".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "WELL" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 9, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
20/01/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, January 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,403 shares at $0.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $16,352.28.
Number of Creditors:
12 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 Creditor]
P
$2,178.08
$0.25
8,712
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 09, 2019:
Number of Shares:
855,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
855,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 855,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,350,000 bonus warrants exercisable at $0.20 per share for one year to the following insider in consideration of an extension of a loan in the amount of $1,221,649 to December 21, 2020. The previously issued bonus warrants have expired.
Shares
Warrants
Windermere Capital Fund SPC
On behalf of Navigator SP
2,350,000
________________________________________
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,696,985 flow-through shares issued to residents of Quebec
1,168,600 flow-through shares issued to residents outside of Quebec
Purchase Price:
$1.65 per flow-through share issued to residents of Quebec
$1.43 per flow-through share issued to residents outside of Quebec
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Flow-Through Shares
Ewan Downie
Y
84,000
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $270,274.42 in cash payments and 197,651 in Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $1.43 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 17, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,629,436 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-through share and one share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.34 per FT Unit
Warrants:
814,718 share purchase warrants to purchase 814,718 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Mine Equities Ltd - $21,240.48 in cash payments and 62,472 in Broker Warrants.
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $12,000 in cash payments and 35,294 in Broker Warrants.
Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.45 for 24 months from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:
Number of Shares:
12,500,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Finder's Fee:
$70,000, plus 875,000 finder warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 2 years, payable to M Partners Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,280,000 flow-through shares and 5,600,000 non-flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$1.80 per flow-through share and $1.25 per non-flow-through share
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
117,144
[2 Placees]
Agent's Fee:
Sprott Capital Partners LP – $390,768 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $111,648 cash
Cormark Securities Inc. - $55,824 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 5, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reviewable Transaction
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the acquisition of 5% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on Project 81 from Resolute FP Canada Inc. (the "Resolute") and concurrent settlement of the termination of a right to purchase up to 45% of the NSR and a right of first refusal to acquire the NSR (collectively, the "Rights") with Franco-Nevada Corporation (the "Franco-Nevada"), pursuant to the specific terms contained within Royalty Assignment Agreement between the Company and the Resolute, dated October 21, 2019, and Letter Agreement and Royalty Agreement between the Company and the Franco-Nevada, dated November 22, 2019 (collectively, the "Agreements").
According to the terms of the Agreements, the Resolute received an aggregate of $2,000,000 in cash payable for the transfer of the NSR to the Company, which will be subsequently discharged from the registered title to those patented properties of Project 81 to which the NSR applies. The Franco-Nevada will receive the following consideration for the termination of the Rights: i) grant of the 2% net smelter return royalty on Project 81, ii) assignment of net smelter return royalty on Block B Properties, iii) issuance of 5,889,281 common shares of the Company at price of $0.0849 per share.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 24, 2019 and November 28, 2019.
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
2,685,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
1,342,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,342,500 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.35 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Marcel Robillard
Y
100,000
Avot Consulting Inc. (Richard A. Thibault)
Y
18,000
Finder's Fee:
A finder received a total cash commission of $34,084.80 and 189,360 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 189,360 shares at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 30, 2019.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions :
2 685 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,18 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
1 342 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 342 500 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,35 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs :
6 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Marcel Robillard
Y
100 000
Avot Consulting Inc. (Richard A. Thibault)
Y
18 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 34 084,80 $ et 189 360 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 189 360 actions au prix de 0,18 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 décembre 2019 et 30 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 10, 2019:
Number of FT Shares:
8,492,378 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per flow through share
Warrants:
8,492,378 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,492,378 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.08
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Gravitas Securities Inc.
$3,120.00 cash; 48,000 warrants
Accilent Capital Management Inc.
$3,000.27 cash; 46,158 warrants
Leede Jones Gable
$24,000.00 cash; 369,231 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.08
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 years from the date of issue
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2019:
Number of Shares:
44,930,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
33,697,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,697,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.16 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Agent's Fee:
an aggregate of $292,045, payable to Clarus Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., M Partners Inc. and Eight Capital Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 21, 2019 between the Company and Sweet Pea Enterprises Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will purchase all the Class A voting common shares in the capital of Glassmasters ARG Autoglass Two Inc. ("Glassmasters") held by the Vendor at a cash price of $1,200,000.00.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated January 6, 2020.
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 382,292 shares to settle outstanding debt for $61,166.67.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of
Nick Blitterswyk
Y
US$5,000
$0.16
46,875
Crescent Varrone
Y
$10,000
$0.16
62,500
Kristaps Ronka
Y
$10,000
$0.16
62,500
Michael Doolan
Y
$10,000
$0.16
62,500
Robert van Duynhoven
Y
$17,000
$0.16
106,250
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,777,091 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $226,625 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.
Number of Creditors:
26 creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 31, 2019.
URBANIMMERSIVE INC. («UI»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 3 777 091 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,06 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de 226 625 $ relié à des intérêts payables sur des billets convertibles émis en août 2018.
Nombre de créanciers :
26 créanciers
Participation initié / Groupe Pro :
Aucun
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 31 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
VALENS GROWORKS CORP. ("VLNS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amended and restated manufacturing and sales license agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 12, 2019 between Valens GroWorks Corp. (the "Company") and SoRSE Technology Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have exclusive licence for Canada, Europe, Australia and Mexico to use the Vendor's proprietary emulsion technology and trademarks, to produce, market, package, sell and distribute cannabis-infused products. The Agreement is for an initial term of 5 years and is subject to certain performance milestones, operational and financial achievements.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate consideration of USD$10 million will be satisfied via cash consideration of USD$6 million and issuance of 1,730,432 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$3.0471 per share. Further, the Agreement includes certain annual royalty payments to the Vendor, during the Agreement's term.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 11, 2019.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 9:19 a.m. PST, January 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: January 8, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
