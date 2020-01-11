TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 9, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 6 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the common shares of Central Timmins Exploration Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,558,333 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,885,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CTEC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 155528201 (NEW)

________________________________________

DISCOVERY-CORP ENTERPRISES INC. ("DCY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 4, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on January 14, 2020, the common shares of Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,717,096 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow N/A shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada)

Trading Symbol: DCY (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 25466Y208 (new)

________________________________________

FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the securities of Fieldex Exploration Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 29, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on June 6, 2017. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 9, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Additional Listing:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an additional listing of warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,000,000 warrants



Exercise Price: $0.26 per share



Expiry Date: June 3, 2021

The 1,000,000 warrants will trade under the existing GRN.WT symbol, and are in addition to the 29,191,612 warrants listed for trading on the Exchange on August 13, 2019.

Please refer to the Exchange's bulletin dated August 9, 2019 for additional information.

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("IO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated December 31, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday January 14, 2020, the common shares of Inca One Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,451,744 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: IO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45328X305 (new)

________________________________________

20/01/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement among Aftermath Silver Ltd. (the "Company"), Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay") and Mandalay Resources (Chile) SPA ("Mandalay Chile") dated November 8, 2019 (Mandalay and Mandalay Chile together the "Sellers") pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Mandalay Challacollo Limitada, the holder of the Challacollo Silver-Gold Project located in Chile. As consideration, the Company will pay $7,500,000 to the Sellers of which up to $2,750,000 may be paid in shares of the Company, subject to the further approval of the Exchange. The Sellers will also receive a Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") of 3% on the Challacollo Silver-Gold Project up to a maximum of $3,000,000.

An arm's length finder's fee of $407,500 is payable to Elysium Mining Ltd. (Peter Voulgaris).

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

_______________________________________

ARCWEST EXPLORATION INC. ("AWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,960,784 shares at a price of $0.06375 to settle outstanding debt for $125,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 9, 2020, the French version of the Bulletin should have indicated the following additional information:

Warrants: 120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 120,000 shares



Warrant exercise price: $0.18 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

There is no other changes to the Exchange bulletin of January 9, 2020.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, correction

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») daté du 9 janvier 2020, la version française du Bulletin aurait dû indiquer la suivante information additionnelle :

Bons de souscription : 120 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 120 000 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,18 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Il n'y a pas d'autre changement au bulletin de la Bourse du 9 janvier 2020.

_________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 7, 2019 and December 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,172,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 5,172,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,172,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $2,000.00 and 80,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. -$750.00 and 3,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 8, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:44 a.m. PST, January 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELEPHANT HILL CAPITAL INC. ("EH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:58 a.m. PST, January 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Price Reduction

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 271,167 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 20, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 27, 2021

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.56 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $3.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 271,167 shares with 271,167 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 21, 2018.

________________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Price Reduction

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 478,673 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 27, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 27, 2021



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.56 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $3.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 478,673 shares with 478,673 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 26, 2018.

________________________________________

FIRST LIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("XYZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,056,600 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $$694,950.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,480,000 flow through Class A shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: $7,000, plus 56,000 compensation options, each exercisable for 1 Class A share at a price of $0.125 for a period of two years, payable to IBK Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

___________________________________________

OCEANUS RESOURCES CORPORATION ("OCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 6,250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares Glenn Holmes Y 150,000 Glenn Jessome Y 283,333 Wade Anderson Y 166,666 Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees) P 400,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 20, 2019.

________________________________________

PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, January 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLATFORM EIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("PEC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on February 10, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of February 10, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 4, 2019, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 192,907 shares at a deemed value of $0.41 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 107,992,064 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per common share



Warrants: 95,045,639 share purchase warrants to purchase 95,045,639 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 56 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Gregory Duras Y 571,428 Robert B. Dodds Y 1,428,571 Drew Anwyll Y 1,400,000 Quentin Yarie Y 575,000 Andrew Rolf Van Den Baumen Y 714,285 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [10 placees] P 8,778,570

Broker/Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $226,783.33 in cash and 6,479,523 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share and one common share purchase warrant (exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months) of the Company at $0.05 for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2019:

Convertible Debenture US$3,750,000 (CAD$5,000,000)



Conversion Price: Convertible into 6,251,250 Units. Each Unit is convertible into one common

share and one half warrant at CAD$0.80.



Maturity Date: October 24, 2024



Warrants 3,215,625 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of the earlier of Maturity Date and three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. Each full warrant is exercisable into one common share at the price of CAD$1.20.



Interest rate: Prime plus 3% per annum, provided that: (A) in the event that the consolidated operating cash flow of the Issuer as shown in its published consolidated annual financial statements is positive, the Issuer shall pay a fee to the Lender in an amount equal to 4.5% per annum on the average daily outstanding principal amount of the Loan for the period from the closing date until the first date on which (for the month ending on such date) the consolidated operating cash flow of the Issuer as shown in its published consolidated annual financial statements is positive; and (B) from and after the first date on which (for the month ending on such date) the consolidated operating cash flow of the Issuer as shown in its published group financial statements is positive, the interest rate shall be increased to 7.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ZEDCOR ENERGY INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated October 2, 2018 and March 26, 2019, the Exchange has accepted the following amendments to share purchase warrants issued with respect to the Loan Bonus Arrangement announced October 10, 2018 and March 26, 2019:

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 21, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 25, 2023

The warrants are being extended in correspondence with the extension of the Loan Agreement with Maynbridge Capital. For further information, please refer to the Company's new release dated January 10, 2020.

________________________________________

ZEDCOR ENERGY INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 112,565 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to Maynbridge Capital Inc. (the "Lender") as additional warrants and 3,651,501 as replacement warrants under the Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement (the "Agreement") between the company and the Lender. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.145 and are exercisable until January 25, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 10, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BAYMOUNT INCORPORATED ("BYM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100.000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $5,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019 when the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

