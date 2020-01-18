TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANC CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 15, 2020 effective at the open of market on January 21, 2020shares of the company will resume trading.

____________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as summarized in the Company's news release dated December 30, 2019, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on September 30, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 21, 2020, the common shares of BE Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: 52,000,000 shares with no par value of which

4,475,627 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: BER.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 073313306 (new)

________________________________________

20/01/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANC CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2019 and December 19, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $456,200.00



Conversion Price: Convertible into 9,124,000 common shares at $0.05 per common share



Maturity date: February 28, 2020



Interest rate: N/A



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 19, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 02, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 3,400,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,400,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,715,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per non flow through share



Warrants: 3,715,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,715,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Graeme O'Neill Y 3,640,000 Rick Low Y 200,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp. $12,250.00 cash; 98,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 year warrant with exercise price of $0.25

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 10, 2020 with respect to the Discretionary Waiver private placement of 5,172,000 units at $0.025 per unit, the finder's fee payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. should have been for $750.00 and 30,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period, not 3,000 warrants.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Jacob Securities Holding Inc.



(Sasha Jacob) Y 6,250,000





Finder's Fee: $16,000 cash payable to BMO Nesbit Burns

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier Company 2

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 2, 2020 between the Company and Ressources Jessie Inc. Under the Agreement, the Company will have the opportunity to acquire 100% interest in Joe Mann Gold mine (the "Property") located in Quebec and owned by Ressouces Jessie Inc. The company has agreed to pay total consideration in the following terms:

Schedule of cash payments to Ressource Jessie Inc.

Year 1 $1,000,000 Year 2 $250,000 Year 3 $1,500,000 ($1,000,000 payable earlier upon meeting certain goals) Year 4 $1,500,000

Schedule of payments in common shares to Legault Metals Inc.

Year 1 $500,001 Year 2 $500,000 Year 3 $500,000 Year 4 $1,000,000

Upon meeting certain commercial production goals, Ressources Jessie Inc. will be entitled to an additional $1,000,000 in cash payments and Legault Metals Inc. will be entitled to common shares equivalent to $1,500,000. The Company is subject to a $2,500,000 work commitment to be completed before the third anniversary of the Agreement date. Upon the exercise of the option to acquire the Property, Ressources Jessie Inc. will retain 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") on the Property subject a 1% NSR buy back and a further buy back of 0.5% NSR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 2, 2020.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,172,942 shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per share



Warrants: 5,172,942 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,172,942 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.385 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Emerald Health Sciences Inc. Y 4,687,942 Punit Dhillon Y 170,000 James Heppell Y 50,000 Riaz Bandali Y 50,000 Gaetano Morello Y 200,000 Jenn Hepburn Y 15,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 to an arm's length party to settle outstanding debt for $12,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 15, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16 and 31, 2019:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





England Communications Ltd. (Michael England) Y 270,000

P 2,430,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[9 Placees]





________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 415,178 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $303,080 of accrued interest owing on the Company's 8.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y

/Progroup=P Deemed Price per

Share # of Shares Ingrid Zerbe Y $0.73 5,479 Andre Godin Y $0.73 1,095

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2020 and Short Form Prospectus dated June 28, 2017.

________________________________________

MIMI'S ROCK CORP. ("MIMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to two share purchase agreements (the "Agreements"), each dated December 13, 2019, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company shall acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of All Natural Advice Ltd. and Maritime Natural Ltd.

As consideration for the acquisitions, the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate of $5,527,322, issue 3,186,546 shares, and issue promissory notes aggregating $2,000,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 5, 2019 and December 13, 2019.

________________________________________

NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue shares at a deemed price of $0.145 in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Joe Houssian Y $1,718.69 $0.145 11,853 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.04 $0.145 34,483 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.31 $0.145 14,009 David Rehn Y $2,031.31 $0.145 14,009

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 13, 2020, between Newrange Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Bounty Gold Corp. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire an undivided 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "H Lake Property"), located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $50,000 and issue 400,000 common shares to the Vendor over a one year period to earn a full interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 14, 2020.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 350,000 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to Jencorp Inc. (the "Lender") in connection with a secured loan (the "Loan") of up to $350,000. The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, calculated monthly, and mature in three months. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.165 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 16, 2020.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to reduction in the exercise price and term extension of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,445,556 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.45 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.95 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2018 and subsequently amended to December 31, 2020. New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 21, 2021

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,011,112 shares with 1,505,556 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 22, 2016.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 389,446 Expiry Date of Warrants: April 8, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.85

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 778,892 shares with 389,446 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 9, 2019.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Y 10,000,000 (Eric Sprott)









Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corporation 600,000 shares; 600,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 2 years from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 10,060,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Three finders received a total cash commission of $30,380.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 31, 2019.

VISION LITHIUM INC. («VLI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 10 060 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 30 380 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 31 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

NEX Company :

TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD. ("TPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, January 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD. ("TPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, January 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange