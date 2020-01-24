TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: March 30, 2020

Record Date: March 6, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 5, 2020

________________________________________

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividends

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: April 30, 2020; May 29, 2020 and June 30, 2020

Record Date: April 6, 2020; May 6, 2020 and June 5, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: April 3, 2020; May 5, 2020 and June 4, 2020 respectively.

________________________________________

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("EGLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, January 27, 2020, under the symbols "EGLX".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "EGLX" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 24, 2020, and its common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

LICO ENERGY METALS INC. ("LIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 10, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) two old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, January 27, 2020, the common shares of LiCo Energy Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,758,348 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: LIC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 531696300 (new)

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333

Payable Date: February 14, 2020 and March 13, 2020

Record Date: January 31, 2020 and February 28, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2020 and February 27, 2020

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per common share: $0.00060

Payable Date: February 15, 2020

Record Date: January 31, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2020

________________________________________

SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2019; effective at the open, Monday, January 27, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 5, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

20/01/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 22, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2019:

Finder's Fee should read: $900 cash commission was paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp., and $26,400 cash commission was paid to Capital Markets Advisory CA

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 21, 2020.

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated January 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 11,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Warrants: 5,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,750,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 until January 21, 2022



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Brigus Capital Inc. (Wade Dawe) Y 2,000,000 James Megann Y 333,333 Dan Whittaker Y 1,216,667 Robert Randall Y 250,000





Finder's Fee: Numus Capital Corporation received a cash commission of $29,700 and 495,000 non-transferable broker warrants to buy 495,000 shares at a price of $0.15 per share for 24 months from the date of closing of the offering.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 21, 2020.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,258,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 20, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,258,500 shares with 7,258,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2018.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 91,372,536 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Intera Mining Investment Limited



(JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd



- Xiancheng Wang) Y 91,372,536

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 190,727 units at a price of $0.26 per unit (the "$0.26 Units"), 179,137 units at a price of $0.168 per unit (the "$0.168 Unit") and 30,006 common shares at a price of $0.168 per share, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $84,725. Each $0.26 Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "$0.338 Warrant"). Each $0.338 Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.338 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction. Each $0.168 Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "$0.218 Warrant). Each $0.218 Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.218 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction.

Number of creditors: 27 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length

Party = NP / ProGroup = P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number of shares Number of warrants Aspri Pharma Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP $49,589 $0.26 190,727 190,727 Jacques Bernier NP $5,041 $0.168 30,006 N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 17, 2019 and January 23, 2020.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. («GSD»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 190 727 unités au prix de 0,26 $ par unité (une « Unité de 0,26 $ »), 179 137 unités à un prix de 0,168 $ par unité (une « Unité de 0,168 $ ») et 30 006 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,168 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 84 725 $. Chaque Unité de 0,26 $ est composée d'une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription (le « Bon de Souscription de 0,338 $ »). Chaque Bon de Souscription 0,338 $ permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,338 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction. Chaque Unité de 0,168 $ est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « Bon de Souscription de 0,218 $ »). Chaque Bon de Souscription de 0,218 $ permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,218 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction.

Nombre de créanciers : 27 créanciers

Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :

Nom Personne ayant un

lien de dépendance =

NP / Groupe Pro = P Montant dû Prix réputé

par action Nombre d'actions Nombre de bons de souscription Aspri Pharma Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan) NP 49 589 $ 0,26 $ 190 727 190 727 Jacques Bernier NP 5 041 $ 0,168 $ 30 006 N/A

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 17 octobre 2019 et le 23 janvier 2020.

________________________________________

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 275,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $13,750 of financial service fees.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Option Agreement (the Agreement) dated December 16, 2019 between Fremont Gold Ltd. (the Company) and Intermont Exploration Corp. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Pilot Gold (USA) Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 89 unpatented mining claims located in White Pine County, Nevada. Consideration is US$325,000 cash over four years and 2,500,000 common shares upon signing, plus subject to a subsequent submission and Exchange acceptance, on the first anniversary date of the Agreement an additional issuance of the number of common shares that will bring the Vendor's total ownership to 9.9% of issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,242,858 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 6,242,858 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,242,858 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated December 5, 2019 and December 20, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $3,094,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,950,000 shares at a conversion price of $0.52 per common share, subject to an acceleration clause



Maturity date: 60 months after the closing of the private placement



Interest rate: 8.0 % per annum



Number of Placees: 75



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P Convertible Debenture Wombat Investments Inc. (Megan Spidle) Y $208,000 N.W. Fulcher Limited (Wayne Fulcher) Y $1,000,000 Wayne Myles Y $150,000 Mike O'Keefe Y $15,000 Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees) P $45,000





Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totalizing $52,680.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 17, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 653,846 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$85,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,000,050 units ("Units") comprised of one common share ("Common Share") and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant")

6,060,000 CEE flow-through units ("CEE FT Units") comprised of one common CEE flow-through share ("CEE FT Share") and one Warrant and

833,333 CDE flow-through units ("CDE FT Units") comprised of one common CDE flow-through share ("CDE FT Share") and one Warrant



Purchase Price: $0.115 per Unit, $0.125 per CEE FT Unit and $0.12 per CDE FT Unit



Warrants: 13,893,383 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,893,383 shares



Warrant Price: $0.155 for a period of 36 months following the closing date



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Bradley Johnson Y 43,500 Units Kevin Baker Y 174,000 Units Steven Dabner Y 175,200 Units Terrence Meek Y 435,000 Units Bruce Mitchell Y 1,000,000 CEE Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,180,000 CEE Units [3 Placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: cash commissions of $133,000.46 and 925,070 Units issued to Mackie Research Capital Corporation, 6,400 Units issued to TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., 20,000 Units issued to Maison Placements Canada Inc. and 160,000 Units issue to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each Unit is issued at $0.115 per Unit and is comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable for $0.155 for a period of 36 months following the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 25, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,777,778 shares



Purchase Price: $0.7125 per share



Warrants: 2,777,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,777,778 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1235 for a 40 month period, subject to acceleration if the 10-day volume weighted average trading price is equal to or greater than $0.247.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 3, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated November 15, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Summus Solutions N.V. ("Summus") and Strikewell Energy Corp. ("Strikewell").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has sold its 100% subsidiary, ZNX Energy Ltd., to Strikewell for consideration of $195,000.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company has obtained shareholder approval for the Agreement.

For further information please refer to the Company's information circular dated November 15, 2019 as well as the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2019 and January 21, 2020 available on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,200,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Marquest Mining Quebec 2019 – II Super

Flow-Through LP Y 3,200,000





Finder's Fee: Three finders received a total cash commission of $30,250.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 30, 2019.

RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. («XTT»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 4 200 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,125 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Marquest Mining Quebec 2019 – II Super Flow-Through LP Y 3 200 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 30 250 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 décembre 2019 et 30 décembre 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

ROJO RESOURCES LTD. ("RJ.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted.

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2019 and December 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 6,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 160,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation $2,380 cash and 19,040 warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $6,400 cash and 51,200 warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,600 cash and 12,800 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for one year from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

WODEN VENTURE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("WOD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, January 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange