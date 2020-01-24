|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.03
Payable Date: March 30, 2020
Record Date: March 6, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: March 5, 2020
________________________________________
ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividends
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share: $0.0125
Payable Date: April 30, 2020; May 29, 2020 and June 30, 2020
Record Date: April 6, 2020; May 6, 2020 and June 5, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: April 3, 2020; May 5, 2020 and June 4, 2020 respectively.
________________________________________
ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("EGLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, January 27, 2020, under the symbols "EGLX".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "EGLX" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 24, 2020, and its common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
LICO ENERGY METALS INC. ("LIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 10, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) two old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Monday, January 27, 2020, the common shares of LiCo Energy Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Ore Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
13,758,348
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
LIC (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
531696300 (new)
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Unit: $0.01333
Payable Date: February 14, 2020 and March 13, 2020
Record Date: January 31, 2020 and February 28, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2020 and February 27, 2020
________________________________________
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Dividend per common share: $0.00060
Payable Date: February 15, 2020
Record Date: January 31, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2020
________________________________________
SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 20, 2019; effective at the open, Monday, January 27, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 5, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.
________________________________________
20/01/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 22, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2019:
Finder's Fee should read: $900 cash commission was paid to Canaccord Genuity Corp., and $26,400 cash commission was paid to Capital Markets Advisory CA
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 21, 2020.
ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated January 8, 2020:
Number of Securities:
11,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per common share
Warrants:
5,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,750,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.15 until January 21, 2022
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Brigus Capital Inc. (Wade Dawe)
Y
2,000,000
James Megann
Y
333,333
Dan Whittaker
Y
1,216,667
Robert Randall
Y
250,000
Finder's Fee:
Numus Capital Corporation received a cash commission of $29,700 and 495,000 non-transferable broker warrants to buy 495,000 shares at a price of $0.15 per share for 24 months from the date of closing of the offering.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 21, 2020.
________________________________________
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
7,258,500
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 20, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 20, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,258,500 shares with 7,258,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2018.
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2019:
Number of Shares:
91,372,536 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Intera Mining Investment Limited
(JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd
- Xiancheng Wang)
Y
91,372,536
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 190,727 units at a price of $0.26 per unit (the "$0.26 Units"), 179,137 units at a price of $0.168 per unit (the "$0.168 Unit") and 30,006 common shares at a price of $0.168 per share, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $84,725. Each $0.26 Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "$0.338 Warrant"). Each $0.338 Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.338 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction. Each $0.168 Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "$0.218 Warrant). Each $0.218 Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.218 per share for 48 months following the closing of this transaction.
Number of creditors:
27 creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Non Arm's Length
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
Number of shares
Number of warrants
Aspri Pharma Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan)
NP
$49,589
$0.26
190,727
190,727
Jacques Bernier
NP
$5,041
$0.168
30,006
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 17, 2019 and January 23, 2020.
GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. («GSD»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 190 727 unités au prix de 0,26 $ par unité (une « Unité de 0,26 $ »), 179 137 unités à un prix de 0,168 $ par unité (une « Unité de 0,168 $ ») et 30 006 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,168 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 84 725 $. Chaque Unité de 0,26 $ est composée d'une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription (le « Bon de Souscription de 0,338 $ »). Chaque Bon de Souscription 0,338 $ permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,338 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction. Chaque Unité de 0,168 $ est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription (le « Bon de Souscription de 0,218 $ »). Chaque Bon de Souscription de 0,218 $ permet au porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,218 $ par action pour les 48 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction.
Nombre de créanciers :
27 créanciers
Participation d'initiés / Group Pro :
Nom
Personne ayant un
Montant dû
Prix réputé
Nombre d'actions
Nombre de bons de souscription
Aspri Pharma Canada Inc. (Sybil Dahan)
NP
49 589 $
0,26 $
190 727
190 727
Jacques Bernier
NP
5 041 $
0,168 $
30 006
N/A
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 17 octobre 2019 et le 23 janvier 2020.
________________________________________
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 275,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $13,750 of financial service fees.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Option Agreement (the Agreement) dated December 16, 2019 between Fremont Gold Ltd. (the Company) and Intermont Exploration Corp. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Pilot Gold (USA) Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 89 unpatented mining claims located in White Pine County, Nevada. Consideration is US$325,000 cash over four years and 2,500,000 common shares upon signing, plus subject to a subsequent submission and Exchange acceptance, on the first anniversary date of the Agreement an additional issuance of the number of common shares that will bring the Vendor's total ownership to 9.9% of issued and outstanding shares of the Company.
________________________________________
NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,242,858 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
6,242,858 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,242,858 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated December 5, 2019 and December 20, 2019:
Convertible Debenture:
$3,094,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 5,950,000 shares at a conversion price of $0.52 per common share, subject to an acceleration clause
Maturity date:
60 months after the closing of the private placement
Interest rate:
8.0 % per annum
Number of Placees:
75
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
Convertible Debenture
Wombat Investments Inc. (Megan Spidle)
Y
$208,000
N.W. Fulcher Limited (Wayne Fulcher)
Y
$1,000,000
Wayne Myles
Y
$150,000
Mike O'Keefe
Y
$15,000
Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees)
P
$45,000
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a cash commission totalizing $52,680.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 17, 2020.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 653,846 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$85,000.00.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 12, 2019:
Number of Shares:
7,000,050 units ("Units") comprised of one common share ("Common Share") and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
6,060,000 CEE flow-through units ("CEE FT Units") comprised of one common CEE flow-through share ("CEE FT Share") and one Warrant and
833,333 CDE flow-through units ("CDE FT Units") comprised of one common CDE flow-through share ("CDE FT Share") and one Warrant
Purchase Price:
$0.115 per Unit, $0.125 per CEE FT Unit and $0.12 per CDE FT Unit
Warrants:
13,893,383 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,893,383 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.155 for a period of 36 months following the closing date
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Number of Units
Bradley Johnson
Y
43,500 Units
Kevin Baker
Y
174,000 Units
Steven Dabner
Y
175,200 Units
Terrence Meek
Y
435,000 Units
Bruce Mitchell
Y
1,000,000 CEE Units
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,180,000 CEE Units
[3 Placee(s)]
Finder's Fee:
cash commissions of $133,000.46 and 925,070 Units issued to Mackie Research Capital Corporation, 6,400 Units issued to TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., 20,000 Units issued to Maison Placements Canada Inc. and 160,000 Units issue to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each Unit is issued at $0.115 per Unit and is comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable for $0.155 for a period of 36 months following the closing date.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 25, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,777,778 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.7125 per share
Warrants:
2,777,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,777,778 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.1235 for a 40 month period, subject to acceleration if the 10-day volume weighted average trading price is equal to or greater than $0.247.
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 3, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SUMMUS SOLUTIONS N.V. ("SS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated November 15, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Summus Solutions N.V. ("Summus") and Strikewell Energy Corp. ("Strikewell").
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has sold its 100% subsidiary, ZNX Energy Ltd., to Strikewell for consideration of $195,000.
The Exchange has been advised that the Company has obtained shareholder approval for the Agreement.
For further information please refer to the Company's information circular dated November 15, 2019 as well as the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2019 and January 21, 2020 available on SEDAR.
_______________________________________
X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
4,200,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Marquest Mining Quebec 2019 – II Super
Y
3,200,000
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a total cash commission of $30,250.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 30, 2019.
RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. («XTT»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
4 200 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,125 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
3 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Marquest Mining Quebec 2019 – II Super Flow-Through LP
Y
3 200 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 30 250 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 décembre 2019 et 30 décembre 2019.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
ROJO RESOURCES LTD. ("RJ.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted.
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2019 and December 24, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,400,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per share
Warrants:
6,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,400,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
160,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation $2,380 cash and 19,040 warrants payable.
Leede Jones Gable Inc. $6,400 cash and 51,200 warrants payable.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,600 cash and 12,800 warrants payable.
-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for one year from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
WODEN VENTURE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("WOD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, January 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
