TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2020.

________________________________________

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. ("MEX")("MEX.WT")

[formerly Mexican Gold Corp. ("MEX")("MEX.WT"]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 18, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the common shares and warrants of Mexican Gold Mining Corp. will remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares and warrants of Mexican Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

103,341,758 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: MEX (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 592819106 (new)





Trading Symbol: MEX.WT (Unchanged) CUSIP Number 592819114 (new)

____________________________________

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: February 28, 2020

Record Date: February 14, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 13, 2020

______________________________________

NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP. ("META") ("META.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Unit Offering

Effective February 6, 2020, the Company's prospectus supplement dated January 27, 2020, together with the short form base shelf prospectus dated August 1, 2019 and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2019 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of units of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering will occur on February 6, 2020, for gross proceeds of $10,000,012.

Underwriter(s): Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc.



Offering: 45,454,600 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one

common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and

one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is

exercisable for one Common Share.



Unit Price: $0.22 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.29 per Common Share until 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on the date that is 36

months from the closing of the Offering.



Underwriters' Warrants: Up to 3,659,095 Underwriters' Warrants. Each Underwriters' Warrant is

exercisable to purchase one Common Share at $0.29 per share until 5:00 pm

(Toronto time) on the date that is 36 months from the closing of the Offering.



Overallotment Option: Up to 6,818,190 additional Units representing 15% of the aggregate number of

Units offered under the Prospectus and granted to cover the Underwriters'

over-allocation position, on the same terms as those issued in the Offering.

The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised by the Underwriters to acquire either:

(i) additional Units at $0.22 per Unit; (ii) additional Warrants at $0.027 per

Warrant; (iii) additional Common Shares at $0.193 per additional Common

Share; or (iv) any combination of additional Units, additional Warrants and

additional Common Shares, at the respective prices set out above, so long as

the aggregate number of additional Common Shares and additional Warrants

that may be issued under the Over-Allotment Option does not exceed

6,818,190 additional Common Shares and 6,818,190 additional Warrants.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 1, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated January 27, 2020.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: 45,454,600 Warrants are issued and outstanding, subject to the

exercise of the Underwriters' Over-allotment Option.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: META.WT CUSIP Number: 63243E 12 0

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. One whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.29 per share and will expire on February 6, 2023.

________________________________

VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 5, 2020, effective at market open on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 7, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________

20/02/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,436,487 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2020 as to 3,682,000 warrants

March 2, 2020 as to 4,754,487 warrants New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2021

March 2, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,536,487 shares with 8,536,487 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 9, 2018. 100,000 units were returned to the Company and cancelled.

_________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated January 27, 2020 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Arizona Silver Exploration US Inc. and John B. (Bucky) Pemberton (the "Seller") whereby the Seller will assign and transfer a 100% interest in 11 unpatented mineral claims in the Philadelphia Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. Consideration is US$20,000 and 250,000 common shares.

_________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, February 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

__________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

__________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 315,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $15,750.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

___________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter of Intent dated December 18, 2019 between Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (the "Company"), its subsidiary Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. and Liberty Gold Corp., its subsidiary Pilot Gold USA Inc. (collectively, the "Seller"), whereby the Seller will sell and assign a net profit interest of 15% from Pilot Gold USA Inc. to the Company for a cash payment of US$800,000 and the issuance of 2,000,000 warrants of the Company, exercisable at $0.43 per share for two years.

___________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, February 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

___________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

___________________________________

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2019 and December 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 55 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Johan Grandin Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 6,450,000 [12 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 816,000 shares and 816,000 Broker Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.24 for a period of two-years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION INC. ("BUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GT GOLD CORP. ("GTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,877,199 shares



Purchase Price: $1.20 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Y 6,877,199

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 12, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2020:

Convertible Debenture CDN$1,500,000 principal amount Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.25 principal amount per share until maturity Maturity date: 36 months from issuance Interest rate: 10% per annum Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated January 27, 2020 between Infinite Lithium Corp. and Pistol Bay Mining Inc. ("Pistol Bay") whereby the Company acquires up to a 90% interest in and to the Dixie Ten-Mile Property located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario. Consideration in year 1 (one) for a 75% interest in the property is $55,000 cash, 1,000,000 common shares and $250,000 in work commitments. Consideration during year 2 (two) for the additional 15% interest is $30,000 cash, 500,000 common shares and $300,000 in work commitments. Pistol Bay will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the quarter ending January 31, 2020 pursuant to a Deferred Share Unit Plan dated August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Amount

Progroup=P Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares

Glenn Nolan Y $7,500 $0.05 150,000 Lorie Waisberg Y $7,500 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

______________________________________

NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP. ("META")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated September 27, 2018, as amended November 15, 2019 (the "Option Agreement"), among the Company, Altamura Copper Corp. ("Altamura") and the shareholders of Altamura, being ATM Mining Corp. (Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company), Galloway Financial Services Ltd., Hayes Davis Investments Inc., Adam Smith, David Rose (Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company) and Crossrange Logistics Inc. (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company holds the exclusive option to acquire for a three year period from the date of the Option Agreement (the "Option Period") the 39,800,000 issued and outstanding common shares of Altamura not owned by the Company (the "Option") in exchange for issuing an aggregate of 39,800,000 common shares of the Company to the Optionors on a pro rata basis relative to their respective ownership of Altamura. Upon exercise of the Option, the Company will fund the following contingent payment obligations of Altamura (the "Contingent Payments"): (i) US$600,000 to Mexican legal counsel of Altamura by December 20, 2020; and (ii) if the Santo Tomas Concessions are sold to an arm's length third party (which, for greater certainty, does not include the sale to the Company), then (a) 10% of the sale price, to an aggregate maximum of US$3,600,000 to Mexican legal counsel (which maximum is inclusive of the US$600,000 payment under (i)); and (b) 1.5% of the sale price, to an aggregate maximum of US$4,100,000, payable to seven persons, of which up to US$1,000,000 is payable to David Rose, an officer of the Company.

The Company also agreed to loan Altamura an aggregate of US$700,000 (the "Loan") pursuant to a loan agreement dated September 27, 2018, as amended November 15, 2019 (the "Loan Agreement"), for working capital purposes, which Loan is secured by a promissory note, bears interest at the rate of 12% per annum and is re-payable within 90 days of demand, such demand not to be made during the Option Period.

The Option Agreement and the Loan Agreement were approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company on December 19, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares ATM Mining Corp. Y 8,302,000





David Rose Y 8,302,000

David Rose may also receive up to US$1,000,000 in Contingent Payments, as further described above.

For further information, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2019 and the Company's news releases dated October 9, 2018, September 9, 2019, December 20, 2019, January 9, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 4, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,785,163 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 10, 2020 to February 10, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. (David Hyatt)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 80,697 shares at a deemed price of $0.79, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to the its Directors' Compensation Policy.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Amount

Progroup=P Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares











Myron Tetrault Y $16,875.19 $0.79 21,361 Charles Boulanger Y $12,507.28 $0.79 15,823 Andrew Judson Y $11,875.28 $0.79 15,032 Kjell Pedersen Y $11,875.28 $0.79 15,032 Charle Gamba Y $10,624.71 $0.79 13,449

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2020.

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,116,668 non-transferable bonus warrants to arms-length and non-arms-length creditors, in consideration for an existing $1,950,000 principal amount of 10% secured non-convertible debentures of the Company maturing on January 30, 2020. The term of the debentures will be extended until January 30, 2025 and the principal amount of the debentures will increase from $1,950,000 to $2,145,000. The debentures will continue to be secured and bear an interest rate of 10% per annum.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Warrants





Hanover Investments Corporation Ltd.



(Clive Beddoe) Y 844,445 The Connor Corporation. (Gerald Connor) Y 1,055,556 Marjad Inc. (Wilmot Matthews) Y 2,111,111

Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.09 for a period of five years from the issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2020.

_______________________________

TERRAX MINERALS INC. ("TXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated January 23, 2020 between TerraX Minerals Inc. (the 'Company') and Donald Morin, pursuant to which the Company will acquire two claims, located in the Northwest Territories known as Aurora 1 and Aurora 2. In consideration, the Company will pay $10,000 and issue 100,000 shares. The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty with a buy back of 1% for $1,000,000 and an additional 0.5% buy back for a further $1,000,000.

________________________________________

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.08 per share



Warrants: 3,725,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,725,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.12 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares William Matlack Y 7,125,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

VINCERO CAPITAL CORP. ("VCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 127,661 common shares at a price of $0.154 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $19,660.24 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors: 11 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Holden Henry Holdings Inc. (Drew Koivu) NP 4,910 Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean) NP 27,005 Brian Ramjattan NP 49,101

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 30, 2020.

________________________________________

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 23,079,764 shares



Purchase Price: $1.0832 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Commission Fee: 153,637 common shares will be issued to Stoic Advisory Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2019 and February 6, 2020:

Second Tranche:

Number of Shares: 190,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.05 per share



Warrants: 95,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 95,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange