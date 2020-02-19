TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. WTS ("N.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, February 25, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 27, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business February 27, 2020.

TRADE DATES

February 25, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 26, 2020

February 26, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 27, 2020

February 27, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 27, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: March 13, 2020

Record Date: February 28, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 27, 2020

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST ("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Trust Unit and Class U: US$0.059

Payable Date: April 15, 2020

Record Date: March 31, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2020

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.20

Payable Date: March 2, 202

Record Date: February 24, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 21, 2020

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

[formerly, HashChain Technology Inc. ("KASH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Digihost Technology Inc.'s ("Digihost" or the "Company") Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to the share exchange agreement dated March 28, 2019 between HashChain Technology Inc. ("HashChain") and Bit.Management, LLC, Bit Mining International LLC and NYAM, LLC, HashChain has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Digihost International Inc. ("Digihost International") for 33,543,100 Subordinate Voting Shares (as defined below) and 10,000 Proportionate Voting Shares convertible into 2 million Subordinate Voting Shares.

Digihost International completed a concurrent non-brokered private placement of 5,481,912 subscription receipts at $0.96 per share and 110,575 subscription receipt units at $1.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $5,395,325.52. Each subscription receipt converted into a common share of Digihost International and each subscription receipt unit converted into a unit of Digihost International consisting of a common share of Digihost International and one share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $1.75 per share. The Digihost International common shares and warrants were exchanged for common shares and warrants of the Company.

The transaction was passed by the shareholders of HashChain at a special meeting that was held on January 14, 2020.

For additional information refer to the Company's information circular dated November 29, 2019 which is filed on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a resolution of the HashChain board of directors passed on February 4, 2020 and pursuant to the shareholder vote, HashChain has consolidated its share capital on a forty (40) old for one (1) new basis (the "Consolidation"). The name of the company has also been changed to "Digihost Technology Inc."

Effective at the opening Thursday, February, 20, 2020, the Subordinated Voting Shares of Digihost will commence trading and the common shares of HashChain will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 40,073,661 Subordinate Voting Shares and 10,000 Proportionate Voting Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 13,102,657 Subordinate Voting Shares will be subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow.

10,000 Proportionate Voting Shares will be subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow.

1,725,000 options will be subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow.

110,575 warrants will be subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow.

16,937,093 Subordinate Voting Shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: DGHI (new)



CUSIP Number: 25381D107 (new)



Issuer Contact: Alex Amar Issuer Address: 1001 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215



Issuer Phone Number: 1-917-242-6549 Issuer email: amarassistant@gmail.com

Symbol Change:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, February, 20, 2020, the trading symbol for HashChain (renamed to Digihost Technology Inc.) will change from KASH to DGHI.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, February, 20, 2020, the Company's subordinated voting shares will begin trading under its new ticker symbol "DGHI".

________________________________________

JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("JFC.H")

[formerly Jaguar Financial Corporation ("JFC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 29, 2020, and the news release dated February 3, 2020, the securities of Jaguar Financial Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading effective at the opening, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX VentureTier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Company's Listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 20, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JFC to JFC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC. ("REW.H")

[formerly Rewardstream Solutions Inc. ("REW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 20, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from REW to REW.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued February 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: March 11, 2020

Record Date: February 28, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 27, 2020

________________________________________

20/02/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL I CORP. ("ALBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,640,000 warrants to the following insider in consideration of the first drawdown of $82,000.00 of a credit facility of up to $300,000.00. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a one year period.



Shares Warrants





Ou Moonrider Nil 1,640,000

________________________________________

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,197,065 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 3,098,532 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,098,532 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares The Pollard Mining Recruitment Group Ltd.



(Andrew Pollard) Y 100,000 Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.



(Mehdi Azodid) Y 2,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $5,400.00

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $9,300.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release dated January 30, 2020 and February 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("CBA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 24, 2019 between the Company and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendor"). Under the Agreement, the Company will have the option to obtain 100% of undivided interest in mining claims located in the Kenora area of Ontario. The Company is willing to provide total consideration to the Vendor in scheduled payments as outlined below:



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Year 1 $19,000 100,000 N/A Year 2 $16,000 N/A N/A Year 3 $25,000 N/A N/A

The Company will be subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") in the event the claims are acquired and commercial production started, subject to a $1 million NSR buy back.

This Agreement is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated February 18, 2020.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated January 6, 2020 between Decade Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Teuton Resources Corp., whereby the Company has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in 13 mineral claims known as the Del Norte property situated in the Skeena Mining Division, in the Province of British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will pay cash in the amount of $200,000 ($50,000 in the first year) and issue up to 4,400,000 shares (1,400,000 shares in the first year) over a four-year period and incur exploration expenditures in the amount of $4,000,000 over a five-year period ($400,000 in the first year).

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated January 31, 2020 between Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Roland Quinlan and Eddie Quinlan (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire up to a 100% interest in and to the Williams Mineral Property located in Newfoundland and Labrador. Consideration, staged over a four-year period, is $150,000 cash and 1,750,000 common shares. The Vendors will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott Kent Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 20,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $12,000 cash and 24,000 Finder's Warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated January 31, 2020 and February 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:29 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC. ("IRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 14, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,130,891 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 18, 2020 to February 18, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cannacord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

JAMES E. WAGNER CULTIVATION CORPORATION ("JWCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2019, January 27, 2020 and January 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,105,474 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per common share



Warrants: 5,552,737 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,552,737 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.275 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 50 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Canopy Rivers Corporation



(David Klein) Y 2,380,952 Raymond Alarie Y 476,190 Mary Pat Alarie Y 476,190 Linda Armstrong Y 240,000 Erin McGoey Y 150,000 Nathan Woodworth Y 95,238 Krysta Woodworth Y 95,238 James den Ouden Y 75,000

Finder's Fee: $17,713.50 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated February 7, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2020:

Convertible Debenture EUR€2,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.80 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity date: 36 months from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 30, 2019 between Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd., (the "Optionor") and Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have an option to acquire up to a 100% undivided working interest in certain mining leases located in the Irwin Township of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to acquire the option, the Company must pay $50,000.00 and issue 300,000 common shares to the Optionor. In addition, in order to maintain the right to operate and exercise the option, the Company will issue an aggregate of up to 760,000 additional shares, make additional payments totaling $115,000 and incur an aggregate of up to $300,000 in exploration expenditure over a three-year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 30, 2019 and February 14, 2020.

________________________________________

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. ("HIP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday February 20, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Reviewable Transaction within 75 days of the issuance of the news release.

There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

______________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 45,322,731 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 45,322,731 share purchase warrants to purchase 45,322,731 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years. The Warrants are subject to accelerated expiry in the event the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $0.10 on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the common shares may be traded) for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time after April 21, 2020 in which case, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company.



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $15,574.56 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange