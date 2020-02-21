TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC. ("AHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Special Cash Dividend - Due-bill Trading

Dividend per Common Share: $0.47

Payable Date: April 1, 2020

Record Date: March 2, 2020

Due-bill Period: February 28, 2020 to April 1, 2020 inclusively

Ex-dividend Date: April 2, 2020

Due-bill Redemption Date: April 3, 2020

Sellers of the shares on TSXV during the Due-bill Period will not be entitled to receive the dividend.

_____________________________________________

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders February 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 24, 2020, the common shares of Altus Strategies Plc will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a Mineral Exploration/Development'' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

70,091,570 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ALTS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: G03676122 (new) ISIN GBOOBJ9TYB96 (new)

________________________________________

BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated January 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 25, 2020, the common shares of Backstageplay Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,346,686 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: BP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 056362205 (new)

________________________________________

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated October 4, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, February 24, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. ("MEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective on Monday February 24, 2020, the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made by the Company on February 19, 2020.

________________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0025

Payable Date: March 20, 2020

Record Date: March 5, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date: March 4, 2020

________________________________________

20/02/ 20- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL I CORP. ("ALBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BAY TALENT GROUP INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:49 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,570,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,570,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,570,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 270,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 10, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 1,150,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Eventus Capital Corp. $30,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants Scott Baxter $12,000.00 cash; 12,000 warrants 6132987 Canada Inc. $3,000.00 cash; 3,000 warrants Philanthropic Social Impact Fund $24,000.00 cash; 24,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.00 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two-year term

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 259,443 common shares at a deemed price of $0.185 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated April 30, 2019.

The Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2019 when the shares were issued.

________________________________________

HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,683,262 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 14,683,262 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,683,262 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 112 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 130,000

Finder's Fee:

Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. $96,700.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $900.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective April 2, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the amendment of the convertible debenture and associated warrants:

Convertible Debenture $300,000 principal amount



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at $0.11 per Unit.



Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at $0.10 per Unit.



Original Maturity Date: 24 months



Amended Maturity Date: 36 months



Original Warrant Terms: Each whole warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15 each.



Amended Warrant Terms: Each whole warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.12 each until February 13, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 19, 2020.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSXV Exchange (the 'Exchange') bulletin dated November 20, 2019, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 20, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 16,372,075 common share units ('Units') were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 27, 2019.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 157,500 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$39,375.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Nick Blitterswyk Y CDN$30,000 $0.25 120,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 18, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2019 acquisition of certain environmental services assets of Gibson Energy Inc., a TSX-listed midstream provider company. Total consideration for the acquisition was $50,000,000 cash.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

RSI INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC. ("RSY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 10:49 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange