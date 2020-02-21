|
21.02.2020 01:53:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC. ("AHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following Special Cash Dividend - Due-bill Trading
Dividend per Common Share: $0.47
Payable Date: April 1, 2020
Record Date: March 2, 2020
Due-bill Period: February 28, 2020 to April 1, 2020 inclusively
Ex-dividend Date: April 2, 2020
Due-bill Redemption Date: April 3, 2020
Sellers of the shares on TSXV during the Due-bill Period will not be entitled to receive the dividend.
_____________________________________________
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders February 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening February 24, 2020, the common shares of Altus Strategies Plc will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a Mineral Exploration/Development'' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
70,091,570
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
ALTS
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
G03676122
(new)
ISIN
GBOOBJ9TYB96
(new)
________________________________________
BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated January 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening February 25, 2020, the common shares of Backstageplay Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
13,346,686
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
BP
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
056362205
(new)
________________________________________
CBLT INC. ("CBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated October 4, 2019 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, February 24, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. ("MEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective on Monday February 24, 2020, the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made by the Company on February 19, 2020.
________________________________________
WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.0025
Payable Date: March 20, 2020
Record Date: March 5, 2020
Ex-Dividend Date: March 4, 2020
________________________________________
20/02/20- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A-LABS CAPITAL I CORP. ("ALBS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BAY TALENT GROUP INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:49 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,570,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
4,570,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,570,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
270,000
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 10, 2020:
Number of FT Shares:
1,150,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$1.00 per flow through share
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Eventus Capital Corp.
$30,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants
Scott Baxter
$12,000.00 cash; 12,000 warrants
6132987 Canada Inc.
$3,000.00 cash; 3,000 warrants
Philanthropic Social Impact Fund
$24,000.00 cash; 24,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$1.00
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Two-year term
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 259,443 common shares at a deemed price of $0.185 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated April 30, 2019.
The Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2019 when the shares were issued.
________________________________________
HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2020:
Number of Shares:
14,683,262 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
14,683,262 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,683,262 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.30
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
112 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
130,000
Finder's Fee:
Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd.
$96,700.00 cash
Haywood Securities Inc.
$900.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective April 2, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the amendment of the convertible debenture and associated warrants:
Convertible Debenture
$300,000 principal amount
Original Conversion Price:
Convertible into units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at $0.11 per Unit.
Amended Conversion Price:
Convertible into units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at $0.10 per Unit.
Original Maturity Date:
24 months
Amended Maturity Date:
36 months
Original Warrant Terms:
Each whole warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15 each.
Amended Warrant Terms:
Each whole warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.12 each until February 13, 2021.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 19, 2020.
________________________________________
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSXV Exchange (the 'Exchange') bulletin dated November 20, 2019, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 20, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 16,372,075 common share units ('Units') were issued.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 27, 2019.
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 157,500 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$39,375.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Nick Blitterswyk
Y
CDN$30,000
$0.25
120,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 18, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in respect of the Company's February 2019 acquisition of certain environmental services assets of Gibson Energy Inc., a TSX-listed midstream provider company. Total consideration for the acquisition was $50,000,000 cash.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
RSI INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC. ("RSY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 10:49 a.m. PST, February 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
