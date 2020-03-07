TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 06, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 05, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/MD/) VRB 1 Vanadiumcorp Resources Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2019/10/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year 2019/10/31





Certification of annual filings for the year 2019/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")

[formerly Lico Energy Metals Inc. ("LIC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on February 26, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 10, 2020, the common shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Lico Energy Metals Inc. ("LIC") will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

30,408,283 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: FUSE (new) CUSIP Number: 36116V106 (new)

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property purchase agreement dated January 22, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (the "Company") and Guy Galarneau (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the L-K property, Quebec (the "Property").

Consideration for the Property is a cash payment of $5,000 and the issuance of 300,000 shares of the Company from the Vendor.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable.

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 23, 2020 and March 6, 2020.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

_______________________________________

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, the securities of Vangold Mining Corp. (the "Company")will resume trading, a news release having been issued on October 10, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on December 27, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 4, 2020, effective at market open on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on March 6, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

20/03/ 06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,840,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 16,840,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,840,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 59 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Pathfinder Asset Management Ltd. Y 1,500,000 Gordon Deans Y 60,000 Su Pan Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,900,000 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee: Intrynsyc Capital Corporation - $45,000.00

Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $14,400.00

Axino Finance AG (Wolfgang Seybold) - $4,800.00

Haywood Securities Inc. – 55,000 units (same terms as offering)

Raymond James Ltd. – 30,000 units (same terms as offering)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 5, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BARD VENTURES LTD. ("CBS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2006 with respect to the Purchase and Sale Agreement between Daniel Morice Merkly, William Ray Merkley Sr. (the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lone Pine Property that is subject to Advance Royalty Payments, the Company elected to make the payment in common shares totaling 645,239 shares for the Advance Royalty Payments through to 2019. Future payments payable in shares will be subject o further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,388,889 common shares at a deemed value of US$0.36 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$500,000.00

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









SQN Venture Income Fund, LP Y US$500,000 US$0.36 1,388,889

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 11, 2019 and March 3, 2020.

________________________________________

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE") ("EVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, March 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE") ("EVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, March 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 55,283,370 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$3,593,419.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Matthew Von Teichman Y CDN$30,000 $0.065 461,538

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 25, 2020 and February 19, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 2, 2020, and further updated on February 19, 2020 and February 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 254,620,442 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Warrants: 254,620,442 share purchase warrants to purchase 254,620,442 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 81 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





David Wood Y 5,000,000 Zenith Appraisal & Land (David Wood) Y 9,925,466 Double Check Consulting Inc. (David Wood) Y 2,645,600 Thomas Smeenk Y 3,600,000 Hershman Holdings, LLC (Ronnie A.) Y 10,001,254 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,664,000 [ 2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $10,160.00 in cash payments and 1,016,000

Finder Warrants

PI Financial Corp. -$69,155.20 in cash payments and 6,915,520 Finder

Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $800.00 in cash payments and 80,000 Finder

Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $4,000.00 in cash payments and 400,000 Finder Warrants

Stryker 11 Inc. - $12,800.00 in cash payments and 1,280,000 Finder Warrants

Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC - $4,400.00 in cash payments and 440,000

Finder Warrants

Each Finder Warrant will be exercisable for a unit consisting of one common share and one purchase warrant for $0.01 for a 12 month period. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company for $0.05 within 12 months from Closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on March 5, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,104,540 shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Mark. A. Smith Y 2,104,540

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY") ("KLY.WT.B") ("KLY.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, March 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a definitive purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 13, 2020, whereby the Company will have the option to acquire 100% undivided interest in the York Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is comprised of 77 mining claims located north of Val d'Or in Quebec. The Company is willing to provide the vendor of the Property total consideration of $12,000 in cash payments and 1,250,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one twelve-month warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one share at $0.07 in the first 6 months and $0.10 in the following 6 months.

Under the Agreement, the Property will be subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty to the vendor of which 1% buy back will be available for $1 million by the Company. The Agreement is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated February 14, 2020.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 13:39 p.m. PST, March 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3



This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, March 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 28,571,429 shares



Purchase Price: $0.0525 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Paul Cheung Y 28,571,429

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a new release on February 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PROBE METALS INC. ("PRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 28, 2020 between Probe Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Monarch Gold Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in Monique Property ("the Property"), a mining property located 25 km east-southeast of Val-d'Or, Québec.

As consideration for the Property, the CDN$1,500,000 purchase price will be satisfied via issuance of 1,275,510 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$1.176 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 02, 2020.

________________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:04 p.m. PST, March 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,232,380 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one

common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 10,232,380 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,232,380 shares



Warrant Price: $0.075 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Joseph Carrabba Y 2,000,000

Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $19,950.00 and 399,000 broker warrants ("Broker

Warrants") paid to Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Each Broker Warrant

is exercisable at $0.075 per share until March 4, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP") ("TBP.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 21, 2020, with respect to the Company's prospectus offering and listing of warrants.

TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that an additional 4,386,795 units were issued following the full exercise of the over-allotment option, representing additional gross proceeds of $2,325,001.35. On closing of the exercise of the over-allotment option, the sole underwriter Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. was paid an additional commission comprised of a cash fee in the amount of $162,750.09 and was issued an aggregate of 307,075 Warrants (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 until February 13, 2023.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on March 5, 2020, for gross proceeds totalizing $17,825,010.35 (33,632,095 units at $0.53 per unit including the units issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriter of the over-allotment option). The warrants of the Company, which were listed at the close of business on February 22, 2020, commenced trading on February 23, 2020.

The Company has issued a news release on February 20, 2020 in order to announce the closing of the prospectus-unit offering and the listing of the warrants, and has confirmed on a news release dated March 5, 2020, the exercise in full of the over-allotment option.

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. («TBP») («TBP.WT.B»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus, Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 mars 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le présent bulletin fait référence à notre bulletin daté du 21 février 2020 relativement à l'émission d'unités par prospectus et l'inscription des bons de souscription.

Bourse de croissance TSX a reçu confirmation que 4 386 795 unités additionnelles ont été émises suite à l'exercice en sa totalité de l'option de sur-allocation, pour un produit brut additionnel de 2 325 001,35 $. Le seul preneur ferme, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., a reçu des honoraires supplémentaires de 162 750,09 $ en espèces et 307 075 Bons de Souscription (chaque, un « Bon de Souscription »), chaque Bon de Souscription permettant à son porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la Compagnie à un prix de 0,75 $ par action jusqu'au 13 février 2023.

La société a complété l'appel public à l'épargne le 5 mars 2020, pour produit brut total de 17 825 010,35 $ (33 632 095 unités au prix de 0,53 $ l'unité incluant l'exercice intégral de l'option de sur-allocation par le preneur ferme). Les bons de souscription de la société, lesquels ont été inscrits à la côte à la fermeture des affaires le 22 février 2020, ont été admis à la négociation le 23 février 2020.

La société a émis un communiqué de presse le 20 février 2020 afin d'annoncer la clôture de l'émission d'unités par prospectus ainsi que l'inscription des bons de souscription, et a confirmé à travers un communiqué de presse daté du 5 mars 2020, l'exercice de l'option de sur-allocation en sa totalité.

_______________________________________

TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 25, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated February 24, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Manitoba. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on February 28, 2020, for gross proceeds of $9,775,115. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on February 14, 2020 and February 28, 2020.

Agents: Clarus Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and

PI Financial Corp.



Offering: 13,964,450 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant.



Unit Price: $0.70 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.90 per share for 24 months from date of closing of Offering.



Agents' Warrants: 884,435 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.70

per share

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a property acquisition agreement dated February 25, 2020 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Emgold Mining Corp. ("Emgold"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% of all of Emgold's Stewart and Rozan properties totalling 60 minerals claims covering 7,739 hectares. In consideration the Company will make a cash payment of $100,000 and issue to Klondike 1,275,000 shares and 1,275,000 warrants to purchase 1,275,000 shares at a price of $0.45 per share for a three year period which increases to $0.55 per share in years 4 and 5.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 487,805 shares



Purchase Price: $0.3075 per share



Warrants: 487,805 share purchase warrants to purchase 487,805 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.5125 for a 3 year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 13, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

