TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.1972

Payable Date: April 30, 2020

Record Date: March 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Dividend Payment Date Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The correct dividend payable date is April 14, 2020 not March 14, 2020

As previously stated on March 19, 2020. All other dividend information remains unchanged:

Record Date: March 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Amount per Common share: $0.0075

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

[formerly OWL CAPITAL CORP. ("OCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Owl Capital Corp. (the "Company") (to be renamed Southern Empire Resources Corp.) described in its filing statement dated December 10, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at theopening on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from OCC.P to SMP and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Acquisition of an option to earn a 75% in the Oro Cruz Gold Project, located in California, USA, and an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project, located in Nevada, USA:

On November 22, 2019 the Company entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") with Demerara Gold Corp. ("Demerara") and Eros Resources Corp. (Eros") pursuant to which the Company acquired an option to earn a 75% interest the Oro Cruz Gold Project and an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project as well as a 5.58% undiluted equity interest in Bullfrog Gold Corp. ("Bullfrog") from Eros.

Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, the Company will acquire the following:

(a) from Demerara, Demerara's entire right, title and interest, being an undivided 40% interest, in the

Eastgate Property, Churchill County, Nevada;



(b) from Eros, Eros' entire right, title and interest, being an undivided 45% interest, in the Eastgate Property;



(c) from each of Demerara and Bell Mountain Exploration Corp. ("Bell Mountain"), a wholly owned

subsidiary of Eros, the assignment of the Lincoln Agreement pursuant to which each of Demerara and

Bell Mountain may acquire a 37.5% interest (aggregate 75% interest) in the Oro Cruz Gold Project,

Imperial County, California; and



(d) from Eros, 8,750,000 shares and 7,750,000 share purchase warrants in the capital of Bullfrog, which is

incorporated in the state of Delaware with its shares quoted on the OTCQB board of the OTC Market

Platform. Bullfrog owns, leases and options various unpatented and patented claims that comprise of

the gold focused Bullfrog Project near Beatty in Nye County, Nevada. This will represent a stake in

Bullfrog of 4.93% on a undiluted basis and 10.52% on a partially diluted basis.

(the "Significant Assets")

In consideration of the Significant Assets, the Company will issue a total of 25,426,940 Common Shares at a deemed value of $0.30 per common share as follows:

(a) 2,579,000 shares to the shareholders of Demerara with respect to the acquisition of a 40% interest in

the Eastgate Property;



(b) 2,901,275 shares to Eros with respect to the acquisition of a 45% interest in the Eastgate Property;



(c) 8,545,000 shares to the shareholders of Demerara and 8,545,000 shares to be issued to Eros with

respect to the acquisition of an exclusive option to acquire an aggregate 75% interest in the Oro Cruz

Gold Project; and



(d) 2,856,665 shares to Eros with respect to the acquisition of 8,750,000 shares and 7,750,000 share

purchase warrants in the capital of Bullfrog.

The Exchange has been advised that the Qualifying Transaction has closed. The full particulars of the Company's Qualifying Transaction are set forth in the Filing Statement, which has been accepted for filing by the Exchange and which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,911,197 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Number of Placees: 98 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Brian Buckley P 100,000 Lydia Dragich P 100,000 Paul Saks P 50,000 Randal Van Eijnsbergen P 33,333 James Currie Y 50,000 John Kirk P 50,000 Michelle Kirk P 150,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc., 700-200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

finder's fee of $30,839

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Name Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on February 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Owl Capital Corp. to Southern Empire Resources Corp. There is no consolidation of share capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 the common shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of Owl Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

42,575,200 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 4,220,001 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow

under the CPC Escrow Agreement

25,426,940 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow

under a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SMP (NEW) CUSIP Number: 84281U 10 7 (NEW)

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp.

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.02

Payable Date: April 7, 2020

Record Date: April 1, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 31, 2020

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Confirmation of Ex-dividend Date

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.002667

Payable Date: April 15, 2020

Record Date: March 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.05

Payable Date: April 15, 2020

Record Date: March 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020

20/03/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an extension agreement dated February 26, 2020 (the "Amendment) in connection with the option agreement dated October 15, 2018 (the "Agreement") among BTU Metals Corp. ("Company"), Larry Herbert and Bruce Lavigne (together, the "Optionors"). Under the Amendment, the Optionors agree to extend the deadline for the Company to meet the obligation of $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by one month to May 11, 2020 (the "Expenditure Deadline"), with an option to further extend the Expenditure Deadline further to a maximum of two months. The Company will issue the sum of 20,000 shares to the Optionors for each one-month extension to a maximum of 3 months of extension and a maximum of 60,000 shares.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information, please see the news release dated March 18, 2020 and the Exchange bulletin dated January 15, 2019.

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 19, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.15 for a five year period

INTERBIT LTD. ("IBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INTERBIT LTD. ("IBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 18, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business March 19, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, March 20, 2020.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on March 20, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $260,000 (2,600,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 19, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 3, 2020 between the Company and Advantagewon Oil Corp. ("Vendor"). Under the Agreement, the Company has decided to acquire a variety of assets mainly comprising of 30 oil and gas leases. The total amount of consideration to be paid to the Vendor for the assets is as follows: (i) total cash payments of USD$50,000 and 2,601,800 common shares ("Share consideration") at a deemed price of $0.15 per common share on a post-consolidation basis. The Share Consideration will be subject to escrow by the Company until December 31, 2020.

At any time prior to December 31, 2020, the Company will have the option to purchase the Share Consideration for USD$300,000 in further cash payments. As per the Agreement, should the Company not acquire the Share Consideration; the assets purchased will be subject to the following:

I. 5% overriding royalty interest on all acquired leases with a net revenue interest of 75% or greater II. 2% overriding royalty on all acquired with a net revenue interest of 72% up to, but not including, the acquired leases with a net revenue interest of 75% III. No overriding royalty shall be assigned to leases with a net revenue interest of less than 72%

The overriding royalty interest may be terminated if the Vendor receives an aggregate of USD$400,000. The Vendor involved in this transaction is considered an Arm's Length party to the Company.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated February 3, 2020.

ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Issuer Bid Circular dated January 28, 2020, available on SEDAR, Orca Exploration Group Inc. (the "Company") has completed its substantial issuer bid ('the "Bid") which expired at 5:00pm on March 4, 2020. Pursuant to the Bid, the Company has purchased for cancellation 7,692,297 of its Class B subordinate voting shares at a purchase price of $6.50 per share. A total of 24,864,960 Class B shares and 1,750,495 Class A common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-bid basis.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 12, 2020.

OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 13, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Prospectus Offering:





# of Warrants: 12,545,350



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 23, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 23, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 14, 2018, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 06, 2016, of 25,090,700 common shares with 12,545,350 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 13, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 19, 2020.

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 694,500 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$1.2959 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$900,002.55.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2019 and March 20, 2020.

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated March 19, 2020 with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, the Insider / ProGroup participation should have indicated "None" instead of treating SIDEX Limited Partnership and Mining Invesment Fund Société de Développement de la Baie James as insiders of the Company. The other information in our bulletin dated March 19, 2020 remains unchanged.

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a press release dated January 29, 2020:

Number of Securities: 18,300,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 18,300,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 18,300,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement subject to an

acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 40 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (4 Placees) P 1,650,000

Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission of $45,850 and 1,181,000 non-

transferable purchase warrants to purchase 1,181,000 common shares at a

price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the

private placement subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated January 31, 2020.

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated March 12, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, on March 13, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on March 17, 2020, for gross proceeds of $15,311,340, including the partially exercised over-allotment option.

Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 7,500,000 shares, plus an Over-Allotment Option of up to 1,125,000 shares – see below



Share Price: $1.80 per share



Underwriter's Fee: $839,363.40 has been paid to the Underwriters.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to

purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares at $1.80 per share, exercisable

up to 30 days after the closing of the offering. As of the date hereof, the Over-

Allotment Option has been partially exercised – 1,006,300 shares to date.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 454,545 shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per share



Warrants: 454,545 share purchase warrants to purchase 454,545 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a 3 year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 20, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

