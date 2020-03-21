|
21.03.2020 00:26:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.1972
Payable Date: April 30, 2020
Record Date: March 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020
________________________________________
FINDEV INC. ("FDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Dividend Payment Date Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The correct dividend payable date is April 14, 2020 not March 14, 2020
As previously stated on March 19, 2020. All other dividend information remains unchanged:
Record Date: March 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020
Amount per Common share: $0.0075
________________________________________
SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")
[formerly OWL CAPITAL CORP. ("OCC.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Owl Capital Corp. (the "Company") (to be renamed Southern Empire Resources Corp.) described in its filing statement dated December 10, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at theopening on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from OCC.P to SMP and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
Acquisition of an option to earn a 75% in the Oro Cruz Gold Project, located in California, USA, and an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project, located in Nevada, USA:
On November 22, 2019 the Company entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") with Demerara Gold Corp. ("Demerara") and Eros Resources Corp. (Eros") pursuant to which the Company acquired an option to earn a 75% interest the Oro Cruz Gold Project and an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project as well as a 5.58% undiluted equity interest in Bullfrog Gold Corp. ("Bullfrog") from Eros.
Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, the Company will acquire the following:
(a)
from Demerara, Demerara's entire right, title and interest, being an undivided 40% interest, in the
(b)
from Eros, Eros' entire right, title and interest, being an undivided 45% interest, in the Eastgate Property;
(c)
from each of Demerara and Bell Mountain Exploration Corp. ("Bell Mountain"), a wholly owned
(d)
from Eros, 8,750,000 shares and 7,750,000 share purchase warrants in the capital of Bullfrog, which is
(the "Significant Assets")
In consideration of the Significant Assets, the Company will issue a total of 25,426,940 Common Shares at a deemed value of $0.30 per common share as follows:
(a)
2,579,000 shares to the shareholders of Demerara with respect to the acquisition of a 40% interest in
(b)
2,901,275 shares to Eros with respect to the acquisition of a 45% interest in the Eastgate Property;
(c)
8,545,000 shares to the shareholders of Demerara and 8,545,000 shares to be issued to Eros with
(d)
2,856,665 shares to Eros with respect to the acquisition of 8,750,000 shares and 7,750,000 share
The Exchange has been advised that the Qualifying Transaction has closed. The full particulars of the Company's Qualifying Transaction are set forth in the Filing Statement, which has been accepted for filing by the Exchange and which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2019:
Number of Shares:
10,911,197 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Number of Placees:
98 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Brian Buckley
P
100,000
Lydia Dragich
P
100,000
Paul Saks
P
50,000
Randal Van Eijnsbergen
P
33,333
James Currie
Y
50,000
John Kirk
P
50,000
Michelle Kirk
P
150,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc., 700-200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
Name Change:
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on February 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Owl Capital Corp. to Southern Empire Resources Corp. There is no consolidation of share capital.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 the common shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of Owl Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited shares with no par value of which
42,575,200 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
4,220,001 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow
25,426,940 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
SMP (NEW)
CUSIP Number:
84281U 10 7 (NEW)
Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp.
________________________________________
ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.02
Payable Date: April 7, 2020
Record Date: April 1, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: March 31, 2020
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Confirmation of Ex-dividend Date
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.002667
Payable Date: April 15, 2020
Record Date: March 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020
________________________________________
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.05
Payable Date: April 15, 2020
Record Date: March 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2020
________________________________________
20/03/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an extension agreement dated February 26, 2020 (the "Amendment) in connection with the option agreement dated October 15, 2018 (the "Agreement") among BTU Metals Corp. ("Company"), Larry Herbert and Bruce Lavigne (together, the "Optionors"). Under the Amendment, the Optionors agree to extend the deadline for the Company to meet the obligation of $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by one month to May 11, 2020 (the "Expenditure Deadline"), with an option to further extend the Expenditure Deadline further to a maximum of two months. The Company will issue the sum of 20,000 shares to the Optionors for each one-month extension to a maximum of 3 months of extension and a maximum of 60,000 shares.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
For further information, please see the news release dated March 18, 2020 and the Exchange bulletin dated January 15, 2019.
_____________________________________________
GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 19, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$0.15 for a five year period
________________________________________
INTERBIT LTD. ("IBIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INTERBIT LTD. ("IBIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 18, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business March 19, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, March 20, 2020.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on March 20, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $260,000 (2,600,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
_______________________________
NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 19, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 3, 2020 between the Company and Advantagewon Oil Corp. ("Vendor"). Under the Agreement, the Company has decided to acquire a variety of assets mainly comprising of 30 oil and gas leases. The total amount of consideration to be paid to the Vendor for the assets is as follows: (i) total cash payments of USD$50,000 and 2,601,800 common shares ("Share consideration") at a deemed price of $0.15 per common share on a post-consolidation basis. The Share Consideration will be subject to escrow by the Company until December 31, 2020.
At any time prior to December 31, 2020, the Company will have the option to purchase the Share Consideration for USD$300,000 in further cash payments. As per the Agreement, should the Company not acquire the Share Consideration; the assets purchased will be subject to the following:
I.
5% overriding royalty interest on all acquired leases with a net revenue interest of 75% or greater
II.
2% overriding royalty on all acquired with a net revenue interest of 72% up to, but not including, the acquired leases with a net revenue interest of 75%
III.
No overriding royalty shall be assigned to leases with a net revenue interest of less than 72%
The overriding royalty interest may be terminated if the Vendor receives an aggregate of USD$400,000. The Vendor involved in this transaction is considered an Arm's Length party to the Company.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated February 3, 2020.
________________________________________
ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Issuer Bid Circular dated January 28, 2020, available on SEDAR, Orca Exploration Group Inc. (the "Company") has completed its substantial issuer bid ('the "Bid") which expired at 5:00pm on March 4, 2020. Pursuant to the Bid, the Company has purchased for cancellation 7,692,297 of its Class B subordinate voting shares at a purchase price of $6.50 per share. A total of 24,864,960 Class B shares and 1,750,495 Class A common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-bid basis.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 12, 2020.
________________________________________
OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 13, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Prospectus Offering:
# of Warrants:
12,545,350
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 23, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 23, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.75
These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 14, 2018, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 06, 2016, of 25,090,700 common shares with 12,545,350 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 13, 2018.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 19, 2020.
________________________________________
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 694,500 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$1.2959 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$900,002.55.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2019 and March 20, 2020.
________________________________________
URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated March 19, 2020 with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, the Insider / ProGroup participation should have indicated "None" instead of treating SIDEX Limited Partnership and Mining Invesment Fund Société de Développement de la Baie James as insiders of the Company. The other information in our bulletin dated March 19, 2020 remains unchanged.
________________________________________
VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a press release dated January 29, 2020:
Number of Securities:
18,300,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
18,300,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 18,300,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.10 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement subject to an
Number of Placees:
40 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Aggregate ProGroup (4 Placees)
P
1,650,000
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a cash commission of $45,850 and 1,181,000 non-
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated January 31, 2020.
________________________________________
VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated March 12, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, on March 13, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on March 17, 2020, for gross proceeds of $15,311,340, including the partially exercised over-allotment option.
Underwriters:
Cormark Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Offering:
7,500,000 shares, plus an Over-Allotment Option of up to 1,125,000 shares – see below
Share Price:
$1.80 per share
Underwriter's Fee:
$839,363.40 has been paid to the Underwriters.
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
454,545 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.33 per share
Warrants:
454,545 share purchase warrants to purchase 454,545 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.55 for a 3 year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 20, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Kursfeuerwerk ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag unentschlossen. Der heimische Markt erholte sich vor dem Wochenende weiter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die 9.000-Punkte-Marke. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnen.