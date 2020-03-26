|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BLLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit:
$0.00213
Payable Date:
April 30, 2020; May 29, 2020 and June 30, 2020
Record Date:
April 15, 2020; May 15, 2020 and June 15, 2020
Ex-distribution Date:
April 14, 2020; May 14, 2020 and June 12, 2020 respectively.
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit:
$0.01333
Payable Date:
April 15, 2020
Record Date:
March 31, 2020
Ex-distribution Date:
March 30, 2020
________________________________________
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN") ("PINE.U")
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST [formerly ("PT.UN")("PT.U")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening March 27, 2020, the trading symbols for Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust will change from ('PT.UN') and ('PT.U') to ('PINE.UN') and ('PINE.U'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Non-Residential Building Construction' company.
________________________________________
20/03/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2020, January 31, 2020 and March 09, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,921,050 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
5,460,525 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,460,525 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
30 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Stan Bharti
Y
179,500
Finder's Fee:
EMD FINANCIAL INC.
$9,350.00 cash; 46,750 warrants
SKARICA DAVID
$1,600.00 cash; 10,525 warrants
CANACCORD GENUITY CORP
$52,500.00 cash; 125,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
24 MONTHS FROM ISSUANCE
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,000,000 bonus warrants in consideration of loans totaling $800,000.00. The warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per share to maturity date. The loans bear interest at 8% per annum and matures in three years.
________________________________________
ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,820,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants to the following insider in consideration of the second drawdown in the amount of $141,000.00 of a credit facility of up to $300,000.00. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share to February 27, 2021.
Shares
Warrants
Ou Moonrider
Nil
2,820,000
________________________________________
COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:43 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 2, 2020:
Convertible Debentures $5,000,000 in principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one common
Maturity date:
3 years from the closing date
Warrants
Each whole warrant will have a term of three years from the date of closing of the notes and
Interest rate:
10% per annum, compounded and payable semi-annually or on such earlier date on which the
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition agreement between the Company and Canagen Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Canagen") dated for reference September 19, 2019 (the "Agreement") and executed October 9, 2019, pursuant to which the Company has purchased thirty (30) World Health Organization approved generic prescription ophthalmic drugs and their CTD Dossiers, together with concomitant global sales and marketing rights (excluding India) to such products, in consideration of the issuance of an aggregate of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Canagen (the "Transaction"). The shares issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a 4 month resale restriction form the date of issuance. The Company announced closing of the Transaction on February 14, 2020.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2019, January 14, 2020 and February 14, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("IO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,388,889 bonus warrants exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.18 to an insider and non-arm's length parties in consideration of the assignment and assumption of a restructured loan.
Insider:
Warrants
Falknis Wealth Management AG (Adrian Morger)
462,963
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 19, 2020.
________________________________________
MIRA X ACQUISITION CORP. ("MIRA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted for Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
41,666 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.80 per share
Warrants:
None
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 11, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
4,788,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per common share
Warrants:
4,788,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,788,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$1.00 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
48 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Sama Resources Inc.
Y
250,000
Aggregate ProGroup (3 Placees)
P
54,000
Finder's Fee:
5 finders received a total cash commission of $45,430 and 198,580 common
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 5, 2020 and March 10, 2020.
________________________________________
TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:22 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
