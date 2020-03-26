TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BLLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00213 Payable Date: April 30, 2020; May 29, 2020 and June 30, 2020 Record Date: April 15, 2020; May 15, 2020 and June 15, 2020 Ex-distribution Date: April 14, 2020; May 14, 2020 and June 12, 2020 respectively.

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333 Payable Date: April 15, 2020 Record Date: March 31, 2020 Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2020

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.UN") ("PINE.U")

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST [formerly ("PT.UN")("PT.U")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening March 27, 2020, the trading symbols for Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust will change from ('PT.UN') and ('PT.U') to ('PINE.UN') and ('PINE.U'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Non-Residential Building Construction' company.

________________________________________

20/03/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2020, January 31, 2020 and March 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,921,050 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,460,525 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,460,525 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stan Bharti Y 179,500





Finder's Fee:



EMD FINANCIAL INC. $9,350.00 cash; 46,750 warrants

SKARICA DAVID $1,600.00 cash; 10,525 warrants

CANACCORD GENUITY CORP $52,500.00 cash; 125,000 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 MONTHS FROM ISSUANCE



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,000,000 bonus warrants in consideration of loans totaling $800,000.00. The warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per share to maturity date. The loans bear interest at 8% per annum and matures in three years.

________________________________________

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,820,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants to the following insider in consideration of the second drawdown in the amount of $141,000.00 of a credit facility of up to $300,000.00. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share to February 27, 2021.



Shares Warrants Ou Moonrider Nil 2,820,000

________________________________________

COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:43 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 2, 2020:

Convertible Debentures $5,000,000 in principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one common

share purchase warrant at $0.15 of the principal outstanding per unit. The Convertible Debentures are subject to

a forced conversion by the Company on or after the date that is not less than 30 days after notice is provided in

the event that the daily volume weighted average trading price is greater than $0.30 for any 20 consecutive

trading days.



Maturity date: 3 years from the closing date



Warrants Each whole warrant will have a term of three years from the date of closing of the notes and

entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.20 each.



Interest rate: 10% per annum, compounded and payable semi-annually or on such earlier date on which the

Convertible Debentures are converted pursuant to their terms.



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition agreement between the Company and Canagen Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Canagen") dated for reference September 19, 2019 (the "Agreement") and executed October 9, 2019, pursuant to which the Company has purchased thirty (30) World Health Organization approved generic prescription ophthalmic drugs and their CTD Dossiers, together with concomitant global sales and marketing rights (excluding India) to such products, in consideration of the issuance of an aggregate of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Canagen (the "Transaction"). The shares issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a 4 month resale restriction form the date of issuance. The Company announced closing of the Transaction on February 14, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 23, 2019, January 14, 2020 and February 14, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("IO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,388,889 bonus warrants exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.18 to an insider and non-arm's length parties in consideration of the assignment and assumption of a restructured loan.

Insider: Warrants



Falknis Wealth Management AG (Adrian Morger) 462,963

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 19, 2020.

________________________________________

MIRA X ACQUISITION CORP. ("MIRA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted for Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 41,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 11, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,788,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share



Warrants: 4,788,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,788,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $1.00 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 48 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Sama Resources Inc. Y 250,000 Aggregate ProGroup (3 Placees) P 54,000

Finder's Fee: 5 finders received a total cash commission of $45,430 and 198,580 common

share purchase warrants to acquire 198,580 common shares at a price of

$1.00 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private

placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 5, 2020 and March 10, 2020.

SRG MINING INC. («SRG»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 mars 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 4 788 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,50 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 788 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 788 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,00 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 48 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Sama Resources Inc. Y 250 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs) Y 54 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: 5 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totale de 45 430 $ en espèces et

198 580 bons de souscription permettant au détenteur de souscrire à 198 580

actions ordinaires au prix de 1,00 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois

suite à la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 5 mars 2020 et 10 mars 2020.

________________________________________

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:22 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, March 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange