TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NAVION CAPITAL INC. ("NAVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 7, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated August 3, 2018 has been revoked.

A news release was issued on April 1, 2020, announcing that Navion Capital Inc. (the "Company") will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction which was announced on August 22, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________________

20/04/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLO III ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AXION VENTURES INC. ("AXV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,251,428 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kuni Umi Asset Management Co. Ltd



(Yasuyo Yamazaki) Y 2,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 30, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

__________________________________________

DYNAMO CAPITAL CORP. ("DDD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:07 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share exchange agreement ("Agreement") dated March 20, 2020 whereby the Company will acquire all of the outstanding shares of HiRide Share Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Under the Agreement, the Vendor will receive $1,000,000 in common shares at a deemed price of $3.76 per common share of the Company on closing, and will be further entitled to receive $2,500,000 ("Conditional Considerations") over the course of two years.

The Conditional Considerations are subject to specific financial, technical and business development milestones set out in the Agreement and will be payable by a combination of common shares at a similar deemed price of $3.76 with up to 25% of the consideration also payable in cash payments.

The Vendor is considered an Arm's Length party to the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 20, 2020.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Trust that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 3, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,829,746 trust units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from April 8, 2020 to April 7, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Trust.

________________________________________

FRECKLE LTD. ("FRKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FRECKLE LTD. ("FRKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,128,888 shares Purchase Price: $0.05625 per share Warrants: 11,128,888 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,128,888 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years Number of Placees: 17 Placees Finder's Fee:

Walter Luke $9,084.38 cash; 161,500 warrants Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05625 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each Broker warrant entitles holder to one common share at

$0.05625 until Dec 18, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HAMPTON BAY CAPITAL INC. ("HPB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 30, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

______________________________________

IRONWOOD CAPITAL CORP. ("IRN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on May 3, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of May 4, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated December 16, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Adam Rochacewich Y 37,500 Kelvin Holdings Inc. (Hugh Agro) Y 175,000 Michael Mansfield Y 37,500 Robert Chausse Y 125,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 1,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Tim Termuende Y 100,000 L.B. Donaldson Y 300,000 Paladin Geoscience Corp. (Michael Power) Y 125,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 6, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated March 4, as amended (the "Agreement"), between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Edge Geological Consulting Inc. ("Edge"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired the option to earn up to a 100% interest in Edge's Ithingo property, Saskatchewan (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, SKRR may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making certain cash payments and share payments of common shares in the capital of SKRR to Edge as well as completing certain expenditures on the Property as follows:

Cash Payable: i. CAD$50,000 within five (5) days of receipt of final Exchange approval of the Option Agreement (the "Approval Date"); ii. CAD$75,000 within one (1) year of the Approval Date;





SKRR common shares: i. 1,633,977 common shares within thirty (30) days of the Approval Date;





Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR Royalty"): i. 2.0% NSR Royalty to Edge with SKRR's option to repurchase 1.0% NSR Royalty for CAD$1.0 million , leaving Edge with a 1% NSR Royalty; and





Work Expenditures: i. $100,000 of expenditures on the Property on or before the 1st anniversary of the Option Agreement; ii. $300,000 of cumulative expenditures on the Property on or before the 2nd anniversary of the Option Agreement; and iii. $500,000 of cumulative (total) expenditures on the Property on or before the 3rd anniversary of the Option Agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Edge is controlled by Ross, McElroy, a director of the Company.

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2020 and March 12, 2020.

______________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 180,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share



Warrants: 180,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 180,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $1.00 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 2, 2020.

SRG MINING INC. («SRG»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 avril 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 180 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,50 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 180 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 180 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,00 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 avril 2020.

________________________________________

TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ("TTD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ("TTD") BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 325,000 common shares and 125,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.33 per share for a period of 18 months, to settle outstanding debt for $84,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Robert van Duynhoven Y $19,500 $0.26 75,000

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2020.

________________________________________

