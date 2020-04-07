|
07.04.2020 00:31:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NAVION CAPITAL INC. ("NAVN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 7, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated August 3, 2018 has been revoked.
A news release was issued on April 1, 2020, announcing that Navion Capital Inc. (the "Company") will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction which was announced on August 22, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
__________________________________________
20/04/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APOLO III ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AXION VENTURES INC. ("AXV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 12, 2019:
Number of Shares:
3,251,428 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per share
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Kuni Umi Asset Management Co. Ltd
(Yasuyo Yamazaki)
Y
2,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 30, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
__________________________________________
DYNAMO CAPITAL CORP. ("DDD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:07 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share exchange agreement ("Agreement") dated March 20, 2020 whereby the Company will acquire all of the outstanding shares of HiRide Share Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Under the Agreement, the Vendor will receive $1,000,000 in common shares at a deemed price of $3.76 per common share of the Company on closing, and will be further entitled to receive $2,500,000 ("Conditional Considerations") over the course of two years.
The Conditional Considerations are subject to specific financial, technical and business development milestones set out in the Agreement and will be payable by a combination of common shares at a similar deemed price of $3.76 with up to 25% of the consideration also payable in cash payments.
The Vendor is considered an Arm's Length party to the Company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 20, 2020.
________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Trust that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 3, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,829,746 trust units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from April 8, 2020 to April 7, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Trust.
________________________________________
FRECKLE LTD. ("FRKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FRECKLE LTD. ("FRKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:
Number of Shares:
11,128,888 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05625 per share
Warrants:
11,128,888 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,128,888 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
17 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Walter Luke
$9,084.38 cash; 161,500 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05625
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Each Broker warrant entitles holder to one common share at
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HAMPTON BAY CAPITAL INC. ("HPB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 30, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
______________________________________
IRONWOOD CAPITAL CORP. ("IRN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on May 3, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of May 4, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated December 16, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 06, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per common share
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Adam Rochacewich
Y
37,500
Kelvin Holdings Inc. (Hugh Agro)
Y
175,000
Michael Mansfield
Y
37,500
Robert Chausse
Y
125,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,300,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
1,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,300,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.16 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Tim Termuende
Y
100,000
L.B. Donaldson
Y
300,000
Paladin Geoscience Corp. (Michael Power)
Y
125,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 6, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated March 4, as amended (the "Agreement"), between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Edge Geological Consulting Inc. ("Edge"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired the option to earn up to a 100% interest in Edge's Ithingo property, Saskatchewan (the "Property").
Pursuant to the Agreement, SKRR may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making certain cash payments and share payments of common shares in the capital of SKRR to Edge as well as completing certain expenditures on the Property as follows:
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Edge is controlled by Ross, McElroy, a director of the Company.
For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2020 and March 12, 2020.
______________________________________
SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
180,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per common share
Warrants:
180,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 180,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$1.00 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 2, 2020.
SRG MINING INC. («SRG»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 avril 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
180 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,50 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
180 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 180 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
1,00 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement
Nombre de souscripteurs:
1 souscripteur
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 avril 2020.
________________________________________
TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ("TTD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD. ("TTD") BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, April 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 325,000 common shares and 125,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.33 per share for a period of 18 months, to settle outstanding debt for $84,500.00.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Robert van Duynhoven
Y
$19,500
$0.26
75,000
For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2020.
________________________________________
