TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, April 17, 2020, the common shares of Galantas Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining and Quarrying (Except Oil & Gas)' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,321,622 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GAL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 36315W301 (NEW)

NEX COMPANIES

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")

[formerly Catalina Gold Corp. ("CA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors dated January 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on April 17, 2020, the common shares of District Mines Ltd. will remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Catalina Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is "Temporarily Unclassified".

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,920,833 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: DIG.H (new) CUSIP Number: CA25484M1032 (new)

EASTCOAL INC. ("ECX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, April 17, 2020, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On April 9, 2020, the Company announced that its letter of intent with American Mining Group, LLC and Bluff Mountain Development, LLC in connection with a potential acquisition by the Company has expired.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 27, 2020 and April 9, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

GOLDSTREAM MINERALS INC. ("GSX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday April 24, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained approval for the delisting from the majority of the minority shareholders.

20/04/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.54 per share to settle outstanding debt for $270,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2020.

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 24,906,588 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 11, 2018 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 11, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 24,906,588 shares with 24,906,588 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 15, 2018.

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,496,088 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 1,748,044 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,748,044 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares SQN Venture Income Fund LP Y 1,470,588

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $44,640.00 and 99,200 broker warrants are payable to Echelon Wealth Partners. Each broker warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:08 p.m. PST, April 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,030,769 shares Purchase Price: $0.065 per share Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Xin Wei Chen 481,846 shares Yan Ming Li 481,846 shares

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,631,578 shares



Purchase Price: $0.95 per share



Warrants: 2,631,578 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,631,578 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.30 for a three-year period subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Frank Giustra Y 210,526 Brian Paes-Braga Y 210,526 Brian T. O'Neill Y 10,526 Bedrock Capital Corporation (Paul Matysek) Y 539,474 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 125,000 [4 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GOLDEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

NOTE TO ANALYST:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares James Ravannack Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news dated April 13, 2020 release announcing the closing of the the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods.

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a thirty-month period until September 24, 2022



Agent's Fee: Each non-transferable Agent's Option is exercisable into one common share at

a price of $0.11 until March 24, 2022.

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 381,818 at a deemed price of $0.55 per share for the settlement of Milestone payments in the amount of of $210,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 27, 2020 between HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") and Cryptologic Corp. ("Cryptologic") whereby the Company acquires all the issued and outstanding shares of 9376-9974 Quebec Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cryptologic. Consideration is $1,000,000 cash, 15,000,000 common shares and $3,000,000 in required expenditures during the first year.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2020.

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, April 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the First and only Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 11, 2019 and September 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,000,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Michel Cornis $5,250 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, April 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED. ("REL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2020 and February 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 44,444,444 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share



Warrants: 44,444,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,444,444 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a period of five years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Gerald Connor Y 14,814,815 Wilmot Matthews Y 14,814,815 Hanover Investments Corporation Ltd. (Clive Beddoe) Y 14,814,815

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement dated March 5, 2020.

WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,715,656 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 5,715,656 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,715,656 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

