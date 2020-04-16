|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Friday, April 17, 2020, the common shares of Galantas Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining and Quarrying (Except Oil & Gas)' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
32,321,622
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
GAL (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
36315W301 (NEW)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")
[formerly Catalina Gold Corp. ("CA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors dated January 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening on April 17, 2020, the common shares of District Mines Ltd. will remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Catalina Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is "Temporarily Unclassified".
Post – Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
5,920,833
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
DIG.H (new)
CUSIP Number:
CA25484M1032 (new)
________________________________________
EASTCOAL INC. ("ECX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the opening on Friday, April 17, 2020, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On April 9, 2020, the Company announced that its letter of intent with American Mining Group, LLC and Bluff Mountain Development, LLC in connection with a potential acquisition by the Company has expired.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 27, 2020 and April 9, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
GOLDSTREAM MINERALS INC. ("GSX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Friday April 24, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained approval for the delisting from the majority of the minority shareholders.
________________________________________
20/04/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.54 per share to settle outstanding debt for $270,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2020.
________________________________________
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
24,906,588
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 11, 2018
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 11, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 24,906,588 shares with 24,906,588 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 15, 2018.
________________________________________
BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,496,088 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per share
Warrants:
1,748,044 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,748,044 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.65 for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
SQN Venture Income Fund LP
Y
1,470,588
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $44,640.00 and 99,200 broker warrants are payable to Echelon Wealth Partners. Each broker warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:08 p.m. PST, April 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GEYSER BRANDS INC. ("GYSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 08, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,030,769 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Xin Wei Chen
481,846 shares
Yan Ming Li
481,846 shares
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,631,578 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.95 per share
Warrants:
2,631,578 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,631,578 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.30 for a three-year period subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Frank Giustra
Y
210,526
Brian Paes-Braga
Y
210,526
Brian T. O'Neill
Y
10,526
Bedrock Capital Corporation (Paul Matysek)
Y
539,474
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
125,000
[4 Placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
NOTE TO ANALYST:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
James Ravannack
Y
500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news dated April 13, 2020 release announcing the closing of the the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods.
________________________________________
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.16 for a thirty-month period until September 24, 2022
Agent's Fee:
Each non-transferable Agent's Option is exercisable into one common share at
________________________________________
GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 381,818 at a deemed price of $0.55 per share for the settlement of Milestone payments in the amount of of $210,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 27, 2020 between HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") and Cryptologic Corp. ("Cryptologic") whereby the Company acquires all the issued and outstanding shares of 9376-9974 Quebec Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cryptologic. Consideration is $1,000,000 cash, 15,000,000 common shares and $3,000,000 in required expenditures during the first year.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2020.
________________________________________
MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, April 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the First and only Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 11, 2019 and September 20, 2019:
Number of Shares:
3,600,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,000,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
Michel Cornis $5,250 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, April 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED. ("REL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2020 and February 18, 2020:
Number of Shares:
44,444,444 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per common share
Warrants:
44,444,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,444,444 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a period of five years
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Gerald Connor
Y
14,814,815
Wilmot Matthews
Y
14,814,815
Hanover Investments Corporation Ltd. (Clive Beddoe)
Y
14,814,815
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement dated March 5, 2020.
________________________________________
WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,715,656 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
5,715,656 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,715,656 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.08 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
