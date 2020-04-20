TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP. ("AAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated February 18, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage") and Orocobre Limited ("Orocobre").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Orocobre acquired from the shareholders of Advantage ("Advantage Shareholders") all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Advantage ("Advantage Shares") that it did not already own for consideration of 0.142 of an ordinary share of Orocobre (each whole ordinary share of Orocobre, an "Orocobre Share") in respect of each Advantage Share held. In addition, (i) each outstanding option to acquire Advantage Shares ("Options") was assigned and transferred to Advantage in exchange for the issuance of such number of Orocobre Shares as was equivalent in value to the amount the consideration issued in respect of an Advantage Share exceeded the exercise price of such Option and (ii) each outstanding Advantage restricted share unit ("RSU") was redeemed in exchange for the issuance to each holder thereof of such number of Orocobre Shares as was equal to the consideration to which such holder would have been entitled had such RSUs been redeemed for Advantage Shares.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the arrangement (the "Arrangement") by Advantage Shareholders was received at an annual general and special meeting of Advantage Shareholders held on April 14, 2020 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on April 16, 2020. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Advantage's Management Information Circular dated March 13, 2020, which is available under Advantage's profile on SEDAR.

Advantage and Orocobre closed the Arrangement on April 17, 2020.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Advantage has requested that the Advantage Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, the Advantage Shares will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Orocobre held approximately 34.7% of the issued and outstanding Advantage Shares prior to the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC. ("REW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated April 7, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening April 22, 2020, the shares of Rewardstream Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,748,312 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: REW.H UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 76156V301 NEW

________________________________________

HUFFINGTON CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the securities of Huffington Capital Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 13, 2018, a news release was issued on September 19, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________________

20/04/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Bradford Cooke Y 1,000,000 James Schilling Y 400,000







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 800,000 [4 placees]



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 7,240,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 24, 2019 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: April 24, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 24, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,240,000 shares with 7,240,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 28, 2017, and previously amended effective April 23, 2019.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:42 a.m. PST, April 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 12, 2020, the Company completed substantial issuer bid, which expired at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on April 14, 2020, whereby 7,418,686 shares were purchased for cancellation at a price of $0.70 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's Issuer Bid Circular dated March 6, 2020 and news releases dated March 6, 2020, March 28, 2020, April 14, 2020 and April 16, 2020.

________________________________________

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:36 a.m. PST, April 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, April 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange