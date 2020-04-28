|
28.04.2020 22:34:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 30, 2020, the securities of Philippine Metals Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2019, a news release was issued on October 21, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
____________________________________
PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to Exchange bulletins dated March 31, 2020 and April 28, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, April 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
20/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, April 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated April 13, 2020 between David Heyman and Clive Brookes (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired 14 claims in the Liard Fluorite Project located in British Columbia. Consideration is $31,000 and 5,000,000 common shares of which Heyman will receive $10,000 and 2,500,000 common shares and Brookes will receive $21,000 and 2,500,000 common shares. The Vendors will retain a 2% royalty for the first six months of production.
________________________________________
ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CBLT INC. ("CBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CROWN MINING CORP. ("CWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 01, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,100,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per share
Warrants:
6,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,100,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Stephen Dunn
Y
1,900,000
Stephen Hughes
Y
200,000
James Fairbairn
Y
200,000
George Cole
Y
400,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 24, 2020, between Sébastien Plouffe, Robert St-Pierre, Pierre Gervais (together the "Vendors") and the Company, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 61 mineral claims in the 113 North Gold Project in Abitibi, Québec (the "Property").
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 3,600,000 common shares, make a cash payment of $6,000 and incur exploration expenses for an aggregate amount of $200,000 over a 24 months period following the closing of the Agreement.
The Vendors will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty on the Property.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 24, 2020.
EXPLORATION FIELDEX INC. (« FLX »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 avril 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 24 avril 2020, entre Sébastien Plouffe, Robert St-Pierre, Pierre Gervais (ensemble les « vendeurs ») et la société, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts de 61 claims dans le projet 113 North Gold dans l'Abitibi, Québec (la « propriété »).
Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 3 600 000 actions ordinaires, effectuer un paiement en espèces de 6 000 $ et dépenser en frais d'exploration un total de 200 000 $ sur une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture de la convention.
Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance de 3 % sur les revenus nets de la fonderie de la propriété.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 avril 2020.
_______________________________
FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 31, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,807,670 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
3,807,670 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,807,670 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.60
Warrant Term to Expiry:
4 Years
Number of Placees:
52 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
John Robins
Y
583,334
Adrian Rothwell
Y
100,000
George Gorzynski
Y
33,000
Eduardo Yu
Y
33,334
Richard Hajdukiewicz
Y
86,000
Brandon Macdonald
Y
10,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
350,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$25,206.00 cash; 84,019 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$4,824.00 cash; 16,080 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$900.00 cash; 3,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Expiry: April 14, 2021
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,809,500 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Warrants:
4,809,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,809,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a period of five years
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Graham Warren
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees]
P
400,000
Broker/Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $9,450 in cash and 94,500 finder's options. Each finder option is exercisable at $0.10 for a period of 5 years into one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Finder Warrant"), with each Finder Warrant exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of closing of the private placement at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2020:
Number of Shares:
125,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.01 per common share
Warrants:
125,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 125,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a period of two years (should a minimum consolidation of 5 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the exercise price will be $0.05 per post consolidated share).
Number of Placees:
51 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Khurram Qureshi
Y
9,050,000
Millard Roth
Y
1,000,000
New Court Corporation (Jerry Grafstein)
Y
2,000,000
Broker/Finder's Fee:
Bomon Capital Corp. received 4,500,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.01 for a period of two years. Each common share purchase warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a period of two years (should a minimum consolidation of 5 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the exercise price will be $0.05 per post consolidated share).
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MCORPCX, INC. ("MCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated April 7, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire two stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba from Access Self Storage Inc. (the "Vendor").
Under the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendor an aggregate total consideration of $7,845,000, subject to customary adjustments, for the two stores. The total consideration is further broken down as follows:
I.
$4,000,000 in cash payments upon closing of the transaction.
II.
$3,845,000 payable by issuing 1,240,323 common shares with a deemed price of $3.10 per common share
The Vendor is considered a Non-Arm's Length party to the Company as a result of the Vendor being an existing insider, and Steven Scott and Iqbal Khan being an insider of both the Company and the Vendor.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2020 and April 28, 2020.
________________________________________
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,469,863 shares to settle outstanding debt for $111,746.57.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Accession Management and
Consulting Ltd. (Ken Brophy)
Y
$24,150
$0.025
966,000
SCM Consulting Corp.
(Sean McGrath)
Y
$15,000
$0.025
600,000
J. Lewis Dillman
Y
$8,406.25
$0.025
336,250
Sean McGrath
Y
$8,406.25
$0.025
336,250
Ken Brophy
Y
$5,416.25
$0.025
216,650
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
