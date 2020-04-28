TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ -

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 30, 2020, the securities of Philippine Metals Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2019, a news release was issued on October 21, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated March 31, 2020 and April 28, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, April 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

20/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, April 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated April 13, 2020 between David Heyman and Clive Brookes (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired 14 claims in the Liard Fluorite Project located in British Columbia. Consideration is $31,000 and 5,000,000 common shares of which Heyman will receive $10,000 and 2,500,000 common shares and Brookes will receive $21,000 and 2,500,000 common shares. The Vendors will retain a 2% royalty for the first six months of production.

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CROWN MINING CORP. ("CWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 01, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 6,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,100,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 12 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stephen Dunn Y 1,900,000 Stephen Hughes Y 200,000 James Fairbairn Y 200,000 George Cole Y 400,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. ("FLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 24, 2020, between Sébastien Plouffe, Robert St-Pierre, Pierre Gervais (together the "Vendors") and the Company, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 61 mineral claims in the 113 North Gold Project in Abitibi, Québec (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 3,600,000 common shares, make a cash payment of $6,000 and incur exploration expenses for an aggregate amount of $200,000 over a 24 months period following the closing of the Agreement.

The Vendors will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty on the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 24, 2020.

EXPLORATION FIELDEX INC. (« FLX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 avril 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 24 avril 2020, entre Sébastien Plouffe, Robert St-Pierre, Pierre Gervais (ensemble les « vendeurs ») et la société, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts de 61 claims dans le projet 113 North Gold dans l'Abitibi, Québec (la « propriété »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 3 600 000 actions ordinaires, effectuer un paiement en espèces de 6 000 $ et dépenser en frais d'exploration un total de 200 000 $ sur une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture de la convention.

Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance de 3 % sur les revenus nets de la fonderie de la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 avril 2020.

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,807,670 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 3,807,670 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,807,670 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 4 Years



Number of Placees: 52 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Robins Y 583,334 Adrian Rothwell Y 100,000 George Gorzynski Y 33,000 Eduardo Yu Y 33,334 Richard Hajdukiewicz Y 86,000 Brandon Macdonald Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 350,000







Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $25,206.00 cash; 84,019 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $4,824.00 cash; 16,080 warrants PI Financial Corp. $900.00 cash; 3,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Expiry: April 14, 2021

Exercise Price: $0.40

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,809,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 4,809,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,809,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of five years



Number of Placees: 20 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Graham Warren Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 400,000







Broker/Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $9,450 in cash and 94,500 finder's options. Each finder option is exercisable at $0.10 for a period of 5 years into one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Finder Warrant"), with each Finder Warrant exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of closing of the private placement at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 125,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per common share



Warrants: 125,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 125,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two years (should a minimum consolidation of 5 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the exercise price will be $0.05 per post consolidated share).



Number of Placees: 51 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Khurram Qureshi Y 9,050,000 Millard Roth Y 1,000,000 New Court Corporation (Jerry Grafstein) Y 2,000,000







Broker/Finder's Fee: Bomon Capital Corp. received 4,500,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.01 for a period of two years. Each common share purchase warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a period of two years (should a minimum consolidation of 5 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the exercise price will be $0.05 per post consolidated share).

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MCORPCX, INC. ("MCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated April 7, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire two stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba from Access Self Storage Inc. (the "Vendor").

Under the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendor an aggregate total consideration of $7,845,000, subject to customary adjustments, for the two stores. The total consideration is further broken down as follows:

I. $4,000,000 in cash payments upon closing of the transaction. II. $3,845,000 payable by issuing 1,240,323 common shares with a deemed price of $3.10 per common share

The Vendor is considered a Non-Arm's Length party to the Company as a result of the Vendor being an existing insider, and Steven Scott and Iqbal Khan being an insider of both the Company and the Vendor.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2020 and April 28, 2020.

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, April 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,469,863 shares to settle outstanding debt for $111,746.57.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Accession Management and







Consulting Ltd. (Ken Brophy) Y $24,150 $0.025 966,000 SCM Consulting Corp.







(Sean McGrath) Y $15,000 $0.025 600,000 J. Lewis Dillman Y $8,406.25 $0.025 336,250 Sean McGrath Y $8,406.25 $0.025 336,250 Ken Brophy Y $5,416.25 $0.025 216,650

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

