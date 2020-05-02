TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear") has received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated April 28, 2020 and shareholder approval on April 23, 2020 for its proposed Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") to reorganize its business, including the spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, Great Bear Royalties Corp. ("Bear Royalties").

There is no change in the Great Bear's name and no consolidation of capital as a result of the Arrangement.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Great Bear's Information Circular dated March 16, 2020 (the "Circular").

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Arrangement, common shares of Great Bear outstanding immediately prior to completion of the Arrangement (the "Old Shares") will be redesignated as Class A common shares, which will be subsequently exchanged for (i) one new common share of Great Bear (the "New Share") and (ii) one-fourth of a Bear Royalties share ("Royalty Share") for each Old Share of Great Bear held before the effective date of the transaction. Warrants and options of the Great Bear held before the effective date of the transaction are also adjusted pursuant to the Arrangement as described in more detail in the Circular. Accordingly, New Shares of Great Bear will be listed on the Exchange effective at themarket opening Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Upon submission to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Depositary"), Old Share along with duly completed Letter of Transmittal, which was mailed to registered shareholders together with the Circular, and such additional documents and instruments as the Depositary may reasonably require the holder of such surrendered certificate will be entitled to receive in exchange New Share and Royalty Share.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

48,025,732 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GBR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 390143709 (NEW) ISIN CA3901437093 (NEW)

For further information, please refer to the Circular.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, effective at the close of business, Monday, May 4, 2020 the Old Shares of Great Bear will be delisted.

________________________________________

INDIGO EXPLORATION INC. ("IXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated April 9, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (6) six old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.Effective at the opening Tuesday May 5, 2020, the common shares of Indigo Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Natural Resources' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,336,553 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: IXI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45568X205 (new)

________________________________________

TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ("TCK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated April 8, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective April 15, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $717,140 (7,171,400 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday May 5, 2020, the Common shares will

commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

17,171,400 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TCK.P CUSIP Number: 89624T105 Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent's Options: 717,140 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 8, 2020.

Company Contact: Catherine Wilson Company Address: 514 Trillium Drive

Oakville, ON L6K 1S9 Company Phone Number: 201-344-8228 Company Email Address: catherinewilson16@gmail.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. ("BSI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the securities of Blue Sky Energy Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on December 18, 2018 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on November 9, 2017. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

20/05/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BMGB CAPITAL CORP. ("BMGB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COPPER FOX METALS INC. ("CUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2020, March 26, 2020 and March 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 28,720,669 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 28,720,669 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,720,669 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a three-year period





$0.12 for the fourth year



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Ernesto Echavarria Y 21,666,667 Elmer B. Stewart Y 515,000 J. Michael Smith Y 166,667 Robert Hector Y 1,251,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,862,475 shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt for $596,561.90.

Number of Creditors: 51 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Murray Cobbe Y $103,749.80 $0.025 4,149,992 Kenneth Bagan Y $5,187.49 $0.025 207,500 Karalie Strutt Y $5,187.49 $0.025 207,500 Donald Luft Y $129,376.12 $0.025 5,175,040 Kenneth Berg Y $2,593.75 $0.025 103,750 Deanna Berg Y $518.75 $0.025 20,750

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:34 a.m. PST, May 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, May 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,205,643 common shares and 3,481,579 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.175 per common share and $0.19 flow-through share



Warrants: 6,687,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,687,222 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of common Shares





Peter Tallman Y 1,800,000 Gordon Keep Y 200,000 Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. Y 117,143 (Gordon Keep)





Finder's Fee: Eventus Capital Corp. - $30,000 cash and 157,895 Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of two-years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 44,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per share to settle outstanding debt for $660,000.

Number of Creditors: 38 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Ashraf Zaghloul Y $139,500 $0.015 9,300,000 Kristine Lewis Y $139,500 $0.015 9,300,000

Warrants: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to (2) Option Agreements (collectively "the "Agreements"), dated April 23, 2020 and April 24, 2020, between Pacton Gold Inc. (the "Company") and (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain minerals claims – the Swain Lake and Red Lake West properties (collectively, the "Properties"), located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company will make the following cash payments and share issuances to the Optionors for their respective interest in the Properties:

Swain Lake Property

To earn the full 100% interest, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $55,000 and issue an aggregate of 550,000 common shares over a two-year period. The Optionor will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the property, which may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

Red Lake West Property

To earn the full 100% interest, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $36,000 and issue an aggregate of 300,000 common shares over a two-year period. The Optionor will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the property, which may be purchased by the Company for $400,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 28, 2020.

________________________________________

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 30, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 4,861,111 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow through share



Warrants: 4,861,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,861,111 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 5,358,666 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow through share



Warrants: 5,358,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,358,666 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Nia Capital Corp. Y 100,000 (Kelly Pladson)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 250,000

Finder's Fee:

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. $52,500.00 cash; 291,667 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $5,373.00 cash; 4,020 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $4,635.00 cash; 30,900 warrants PI Financial Corp. $1,350.00 cash; 9,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. ("BSI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 14, 2018, between Umez Al-Nahrain For General Trading, Import & Export Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), Blue Sky Energy Inc. (the "Company") and Agua Grande Exploraco e Producao de Petroleo ("Agua"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser purchased all of the outstanding quotas of Agua for the price of $1.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2020.

________________________________________

ENTHEOS CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ENTH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 01, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 07, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 1,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,666 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /Pro-Group=P # of Shares Sutton Ventures Ltd. Y 666,667 (Brayden Sutton)



Red Fern Consulting Ltd. Y 400,000 (Shorter Samantha)



Thomas Josh Taylor Y 66,667 Corey Larricq Y 66,667 Karim Mohamedani Y 666,667 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 600,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

