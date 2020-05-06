TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IRONWOOD CAPITAL CORP. ("IRN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 6, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, May 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be Suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated December 16, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders October 29, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 6 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 7, 2020, the common shares of Altan Rio Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,243,096 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AMO.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 02143B208 (new)

________________________________________

20/05/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2019:

Convertible Debenture 2,620 convertible debenture units with each unit comprised of a convertible debenture in the principal amount of US$1,000 convertible debenture and 357 share purchase warrants.



Conversion Price: US$2,620,000 in debentures convertible into common shares at US$1.40 per share

Maturity date: 4 years from closing



Warrants 935,346 warrant are exercisable into 935,346 common shares at US$1.90 per share for a three year period.



Interest rate: 9% per annum

Number of Placees: 36 placees



Finder's Fee: GVC Capital LLC – US$69,000.00 and 49,500 Finder's Warrants exercisable into one common shares and half a share purchase warrant at UR1.40 per unit for a three year period. The Underlying Warrants has the same terms as the offering.





Heidtke & Co. Inc. - US$39,550.00 and 28,250 Finder's Warrants exercisable into one common shares and half a share purchase warrant at UR1.40 per unit for a three year period. The Underlying Warrants has the same terms as the offering.





AlphaNorth Asset Management – US$14,700 and 10,500 Finder's Warrants exercisable into one common shares and half a share purchase warrant at UR1.40 per unit for a three year period. The Underlying Warrants has the same terms as the offering.





Cannacord Genuity Corp. – US$5,670.00 and 4,050 Finder's Warrants exercisable into one common shares and half a share purchase warrant at UR1.40 per unit for a three year period. The Underlying Warrants has the same terms as the offering.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. – US$15,750.00 and 11,250 Finder's Warrants exercisable into one common shares and half a share purchase warrant at UR1.40 per unit for a three year period. The Underlying Warrants has the same terms as the offering.





Mackie Research Capital Corporation – US$1,400.00 and 1,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable into one common shares and half a share purchase warrant at UR1.40 per unit for a three year period. The Underlying Warrants has the same terms as the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated December 16, 2019, January 20, 2020, February 5, 2020 and April 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, May 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement between the Company and Paul Reynolds (the Vendor) whereby the Company has granted the option to acquire Tam property at Lac La Hache, BC. Consideration is an aggregate of $40,000 and 1,500,000 common shares that is payable over a 4(four) year period. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR capped at $1,500,000 of which may be purchased for $1,500,000 subject to further Exchange's acceptance and approval.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 share



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:13 a.m. PST, May 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 166,176 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share and 201,785 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $28,250:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 23 and April 30, 2020.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ SILICIUM INC. («HPQ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 5 mai 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 166 176 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,085 $ par action et 201 785 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,07 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 28 250 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 23 avril et 30 avril 2020.

________________________________________

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:27 a.m. PST, May 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, May 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company to MTHM Consulting Ltd. in consideration of certain business development and strategic advisory services to be provided to the Company over a one-year period. The shares will be issued in four (4) equal quarterly installments during the term of the engagement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2020.

_______________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,880,000 Ontario Charitable flow-through shares and

2,820,000 non-flow through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.3625 per Ontario Charitable flow-through share

$0.25 per non-flow through common share



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Thomas Morris Y 40,000 Michael Gentile Y 2,000,000 David Beilhartz Y 80,000 Gordon Morrison Y 700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 521,360 [2 placee(s)]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OCULUS VISIONTECH INC. ("OVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a share purchase agreement (the Agreement") dated April 15, 2020 between the Company and OCL Technologies Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the shares of the Vendor. Consideration for the acquisition of the Vendor is 12,500,000 common shares of the Company and 12,500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable for a period of five years from date of issuance. The share purchase warrants are exercisable only upon specific performance criteria being met including (i) revenue sales projections per the Vendor's proformas, or (ii) listing on a major US exchange, or (iii) change of control.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 20, 2020.

________________________________________

OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,500,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $175,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









3302051 Nova Scotia Ltd. Y $175,000 $0.05 3,500,000 (Perry MacKinnon)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,296,276



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,296,276 shares with 12,296,276 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 17, 2018 and May 22, 2018.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,650,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,650,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares David Tafel Y 1,000,000 Seatrend Strategy Group Y 1,000,000 (Jeremy Wright)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 468,000

Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $400.00 cash; 8,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $8,640.00 cash; 180,000 warrants Intrynsyc Capital Corporation 500,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years exercisable at $0.05

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 412,839 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totalling $35,437.50 provided to the company between October 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SIQ MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIES INC. ("SIQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a technology purchase agreement dated February 22, 2018 (the "Agreement"), among SIQ Mountain Industries Inc. (the "Company"), Gautier Arcouette and Laurent Hanneuse (together, the "Developers"). The Agreement grants the Company the right to the Developers camber ski and snowboard technology

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has granted 50,000 options and paid $20,000 to the Developers.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: At the time of the Agreement, Gautier Arcouette was the Chief Technology Officer of the Company.

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated February 27, 2018.

_______________________________________

SIQ MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIES INC. ("SIQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a settlement agreement dated February 28, 2020 (the "Agreement") between SIQ Mountain Industries Inc. ("SIQ") and Gautier Arcouette (the "Developer").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has terminated its technology agreement with the Developer in relation to the development of a snowbike as well as a snow climbing device.

With respect to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue to the Developer 100,000 shares, plus give 5 snowboards, 1 Diji drone, 1 GoPro, 3 pairs of snowboard bindings and 1 Dakine Avalanche backpack.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Gautier Arcouette was previously the Chief Technology Officer of the Company.

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 19, 2020 and May 1, 2020.

______________________________________

SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED ("SKE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 10, 2020:

BC Super Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 18,772,910 super flow through shares



Purchase Price: $1.155 per super flow through share



Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 11,027,424 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $1.05 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Ecoban Securities Corporation $651,000.00 cash Gerhard Merkel $38,500.00 cash Jett Capital $101,854.08 cash Sprott Capital Partners LP $377,327.00 cash Agentis Capital Markets Ca $323,400.00 cash

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement with Edge Geological Consulting Inc. ("Edge", Ross McElroy being the sole director of Edge) and SKRR Exploration Inc. (the "Company"), whereby the Company has acquired an option to acquire the Irving Lake Property located in the province of Saskatchewan. As a consideration, the Company will pay $8,000 to Edge and incur exploration expenditures in the total amount of $600,000 for three years ($200,000 for each year).

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Edge Geological Consulting Inc.



(Ross EcElroy) Y N/A

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES $8,000 N/A $600,000 over three years

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 04, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares England Communications Ltd. Y 60,000 (Michael England)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 1,180,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $9,640.00 cash; 192,800 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $8,000.00 cash; 160,000 warrants Jean-David Moore $1,600.00 cash; 32,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,575,200 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt amounting to $178,760.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Amount Owing Deemed Issue

Price per Share Number of Shares 6998046 Canada Inc. (Sylvain Champagne) Y $37,500 $0.05 750,000 9086-0735 Québec Inc. (Martin Delaire) Y $32,500 $0.05 650,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 14, 2020.

LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (" VGD ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 mai 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission de 3 575 200 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,05 $ l'action en règlement de dettes totalisant 178 760 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :

Créancier Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Montant Dû Prix par action Nombre d'actions 6998046 Canada Inc. (Sylvain

Champagne) Y 37 500 $ 0,05$ 750 000 9086-0735 Québec Inc. (Martin Delaire) Y 32 500 $ 0,05$ 650 000

Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la société daté du 14 avril 2020.

_____________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 21, 2017, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated January 16, 2020 between Wealth Minerals Chile SpA and Atacama Lithium Chile SpA, which amends the terms of the final option payment, pursuant to which Wealth Minerals Ltd. will earn a 100% interest in 144 exploitation mining concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares in the northern area of the Salar de Atacama, Chile, known as the Proyecto Atacama. The outstanding payment of USD$2.5 million will be satisfied by i) a cash payment of US$1,250,000 and ii) 8,146,865 shares.

________________________________________

