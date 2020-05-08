08.05.2020 03:09:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  May 07, 2020
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on May 06, 2020  against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/MD/)

HYD

2

Hyduke Energy Services Inc.

Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year.

2019/12/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  May 07, 2020
TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 06, 2020  against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/MD/)

LMGC

2

Le Mare Gold Corp.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

 

2019/12/31




Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

 

2019/12/31




Certification of annual filings for the year.

 

2019/12/31

DIA

2

Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

Interim financial report.

 

2020/02/29




Management's discussion and analysis.

 

2020/02/29




Certification of interim filings.

 

2020/02/29

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  May 07, 2020
TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 06, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/MD/)

FRN

FRN.DB

1

Feronia Inc.

Audited annual financial statements for the year.

 

2019/12/31




Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.

 

2019/12/31




Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

 


HRE

2

Stans Energy Corp.

Audited annual financial statements for the year.

 

2019/12/31




Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.

 

2019/12/31




Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.


Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
[formerly Doubleview Capital Corp. ("DBV")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change, Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 6, 2020 with respect to the change of name from Doubleview Capital Corp. to Doubleview Gold Corp. the CUSIP #25862T100 is "unchanged", not "new."

________________________________________

20/05/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Precious Metals Purchase Agreement dated April 24, 2020 between the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiaries (Alta Floresta Gold Mineracao Ltd. and Para Alta Floresta Gold Mineracao Ltd.) and Metalstream Ltd. (the "Buyer") with respect to the sale of gold from the Cajueiro Gold Project located in Brazil.  The terms of the agreement are as follows:

  • The Buyer will purchase 10,000 ounces of gold at a fixed price of US$600 per ounce (subject to an upward adjustment) with a minimum of 2,000 ounces per year for a total of US6 million to be advanced in two tranches of which the initial tranche of US$1miilion will be advanced on or before June 23, 2020 and the US$5million within 60 days.

  • The Buyer is granted a 12.5% NSR as security for the delivery of gold.  The NSR will be reduced as the gold is delivered.

  • In the event the US$5million is not provided, the Company can elect to: a) reduce the royalty to 2%, b) repay the US$1million or c) subject to further Exchange review and acceptance, convert the US$1mllion in common shares at  the price which is 50% higher than the greater of: (i) the volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the Exchange for the 10 trading days preceding the date of termination for failure to deliver the second tranche of funds due under the agreement and (ii) the "Market Price"

    • ________________________________________

    ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

    Effective at  5:00 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,427,025 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to settle outstanding debt for $485,405.00.

    Number of Creditors:

    6 Creditors

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y /

    Amount

    Deemed Price


    Creditor

    Progroup=P

    Owing

    per Share

    # of Shares






    Parlay Games Inc

    Y

    $278,155.00

    $0.20

    1,390,775

    Tandem Accounting Group Ltd





    (Sean Hodgins)

    Y

    $63,500.00

    $0.20

    317,500

    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    BENZ MINING CORP.  ("BZ")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  5:53 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  7:00 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

    This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 07, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 16, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    10,000,000 common shares



    Purchase Price:

    CDN$0.05 per share



    Number of Placees:

    9 Placees

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y /


    Name

    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Joseph Ovsenek

    Y

    2,000,000

    Keith Peck

    Y

    2,000,000

    Ken McNaughton

    Y

    2,000,000

    Tineke Keesmaat (Neville Dastoor)

    Y

    400,000

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,889,619 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $144,480.95.

    Number of Creditors:     6 Creditors

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    Creditor

    Insider=Y/

    Progroup=P

    Amount Owing

    Deemed Price
    per Share

    # of Shares

    Energold Minerals Inc. (John F. Kearney)

    Y

    $70,314.30

    $0.05

    1,406,286






    Robert Kinloch

    Y

    $22,500

    $0.05

    450,000

    For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2020 and May 6, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

    Private Placement:

    # of Warrants:

    3,800,000

    Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

    June 1, 2020

    New Expiry Date of Warrants:

    June 1, 2023

    Exercise Price of Warrants:

    $0.15

    These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,600,000 shares with 3,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2018 .

    ________________________________________

    FIRST MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("FMG")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated April 28, 2020 between First Mexican Gold Corp. (the "Company") and 2678581 Ontario Inc. (Wanda Cutler), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2678581 Ontario Inc., which holds a 100% interest in the Golden Giant project located in northwestern Quebec. In consideration, the Company will pay $75,000 and issue 3,000,000 shares.

    ________________________________________

    FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 07, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 28, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue additional 648,352 bonus shares to an arms-length creditor: EB Acquisition Company, LLC, in consideration of advancing a secured credit facility of up to USD$5,000,000 principal amount to the Company.

    For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 07, 2020 and May 05, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,666,667 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,000,000 from an existing long-term credit facility.

    Number of Creditors:

    1 Creditor



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    None

    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to an arm's length lender in consideration of a $6,000,000 secured mortgage loan.

    For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 29, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  11:15 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment agreement dated April 2, 2020 between InZinc Mining Ltd. (the "Company") and PAC Shield Resources Inc. ("PSR", Kerry Curtis holding a controlling interest), whereby the Company amends the original option agreement dated October 17, 2016 under which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Indy zinc project in BC.  Pursuant to the amendment, the Company and PSR have agreed to extend the term of the option from five years to six years and increase the aggregate cash payments and share issuances required by the Company by $10,000 cash and 300,000 shares.

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y /


    Name

    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Kerry Curtis

    Y

    300,000

    ________________________________________

    KAPA CAPITAL INC. ("KAPA.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

    This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    KINGMAN MINERALS LTD.  ("KGS")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

    Effective at  7:30 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 7, 2018.  The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

    The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT.  If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 8, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

    Further to Exchange bulletin dated March 11, 2020, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

    ________________________________________

    MELKIOR RESOURCES INC.  ("MKR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

    Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2020 and April 6, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    12,428,002 Special Warrants.  Each Special Warrant is exchangeable, for no additional consideration, into one common share.  The Company has undertaken to file a short form prospectus to qualify the underlying securities.  All unexercised Special Warrants shall be deemed exercised at the earlier of (i) the fifth business date after receipt of a final receipt (Qualification Date) or (ii) August 16, 2020.  If the Qualification Date has not occurred on or before 5:00PM (EDT) May 15, 2020, each Special Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder to receive 1.1 common shares with no further consideration.



    Purchase Price:

    $0.65 per share



    Number of Placees:

    33 placees

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y /


    Name

    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Scott Laitinen

    Y

    100,000

    Claudia Jiménez Jaramillo

    Y

    109,111

    David Attard

    Y

    100,000

    Henning von Koss

    Y

    50,000

    Matteo Pellegrini

    Y

    40,385

    Simon Langlier

    Y

    38,461

    David Gordon

    Y

    76,923

    Andres Botero

    Y

    54,555

    Carlos Manuel Uribe Lalinde

    Y

    11,538

    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

    P

    506,812

    [7 placees]



     

    Agent's Fee:

    Cormark Securities Inc. $88,771.80 cash and 133,148 Broker Warrants.


    Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. $23,244.00 cash and 38,042 Broker Warrants.


    Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $11,622 cash and 19,021 Broker Warrants.


    -Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.65 for two years from closing.

    Finder's Fee:

    Globevest Capital Ltd. $263,700.16 cash and 150,000 Special Warrants.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

    ________________________________________

    QUENDALE CAPITAL CORP. ("QOC.P")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 7, 2018.  The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

    The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT.  If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 8, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

    _________________________________________

    ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to three tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 10, 2019 and November 19, 2019:

    Number of Shares:

    5,099,751 shares in tranche 1


    1,078,333 shares in tranche 2


    833,334 shares in tranche 3



    Purchase Price:

    $0.06 per share



    Warrants:

    5,099,751 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,099,751 shares in tranche1


    1,078,333 shares purchase warrants to purchase 1,078,333 shares in tranche 2


    833,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 833,334 shares in tranche 3



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.12 for a five year period




    Tranche 2 and 3 warrants have an acceleration provision such that if the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.15 of higher for five consecutive trading days



    Number of Placees:

    15 placees in tranche 1


    6 placees in tranche 2


    3 placees in tranche 3

    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Insider=Y /


    Name

    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Culter)

    Y

    58,333

    Louis Covello

    Y

    170,000

    Ronald V. Woo

    Y

    83,333

    Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Culter)

    Y

    250,000

     

    Finder's Fee:

    In conjunction with tranche 1, PI Financial Corp. received $2,016 and 33,600 non-transferable warrants each exercisable at a price of $0.12 for a five year period.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on August 29, 2019, January 29, 2020 and April 24, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    STRATA-X ENERGY LTD. ("SXE")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    5,000,000 common share units ("Units").Each Unit consists of one chess depository unit (CDI) and one-half of one share purchase warrant



    Purchase Price:

    $0.06 AUD per Unit ($0.054 CAD)



    Warrants

    2,500,000 share purchase warrants



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.07 AUD ($0.063 CAD) exercisable until May 22, 2022



    Number of Placees:

    1 placee



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    None

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION. ("TIL")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
    BULLETIN DATE:  May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 18, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 236,300 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2020 to May 10, 2021.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by John Kutzschan of Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

    ________________________________________

    UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a share purchase agreement (the Agreement") dated April 25, 2020 between the Company and Innovation Metals Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of the Vendor for an aggregate purchase price of $5,801,000. The acquisition consideration will consist of $1,000 in cash and 45,383,412 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.1278 per common share.

    For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 27, 2020.

    ________________________________________

