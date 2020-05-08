|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on May 06, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/MD/)
HYD
2
Hyduke Energy Services Inc.
Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year.
2019/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 06, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/MD/)
LMGC
2
Le Mare Gold Corp.
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
2019/12/31
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
2019/12/31
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2019/12/31
DIA
2
Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.
Interim financial report.
2020/02/29
Management's discussion and analysis.
2020/02/29
Certification of interim filings.
2020/02/29
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 06, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/MD/)
FRN
FRN.DB
1
Feronia Inc.
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
2019/12/31
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.
2019/12/31
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
HRE
2
Stans Energy Corp.
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
2019/12/31
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.
2019/12/31
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
[formerly Doubleview Capital Corp. ("DBV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 6, 2020 with respect to the change of name from Doubleview Capital Corp. to Doubleview Gold Corp. the CUSIP #25862T100 is "unchanged", not "new."
________________________________________
20/05/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Precious Metals Purchase Agreement dated April 24, 2020 between the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiaries (Alta Floresta Gold Mineracao Ltd. and Para Alta Floresta Gold Mineracao Ltd.) and Metalstream Ltd. (the "Buyer") with respect to the sale of gold from the Cajueiro Gold Project located in Brazil. The terms of the agreement are as follows:
________________________________________
ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,427,025 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to settle outstanding debt for $485,405.00.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Parlay Games Inc
Y
$278,155.00
$0.20
1,390,775
Tandem Accounting Group Ltd
(Sean Hodgins)
Y
$63,500.00
$0.20
317,500
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 16, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Joseph Ovsenek
Y
2,000,000
Keith Peck
Y
2,000,000
Ken McNaughton
Y
2,000,000
Tineke Keesmaat (Neville Dastoor)
Y
400,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,889,619 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $144,480.95.
Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Energold Minerals Inc. (John F. Kearney)
Y
$70,314.30
$0.05
1,406,286
Robert Kinloch
Y
$22,500
$0.05
450,000
For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2020 and May 6, 2020.
________________________________________
ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
3,800,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 1, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 1, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,600,000 shares with 3,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2018 .
________________________________________
FIRST MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("FMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated April 28, 2020 between First Mexican Gold Corp. (the "Company") and 2678581 Ontario Inc. (Wanda Cutler), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2678581 Ontario Inc., which holds a 100% interest in the Golden Giant project located in northwestern Quebec. In consideration, the Company will pay $75,000 and issue 3,000,000 shares.
________________________________________
FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 28, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue additional 648,352 bonus shares to an arms-length creditor: EB Acquisition Company, LLC, in consideration of advancing a secured credit facility of up to USD$5,000,000 principal amount to the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 07, 2020 and May 05, 2020.
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,666,667 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,000,000 from an existing long-term credit facility.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to an arm's length lender in consideration of a $6,000,000 secured mortgage loan.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 29, 2020.
________________________________________
INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment agreement dated April 2, 2020 between InZinc Mining Ltd. (the "Company") and PAC Shield Resources Inc. ("PSR", Kerry Curtis holding a controlling interest), whereby the Company amends the original option agreement dated October 17, 2016 under which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Indy zinc project in BC. Pursuant to the amendment, the Company and PSR have agreed to extend the term of the option from five years to six years and increase the aggregate cash payments and share issuances required by the Company by $10,000 cash and 300,000 shares.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Kerry Curtis
Y
300,000
________________________________________
KAPA CAPITAL INC. ("KAPA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 7, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 8, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated March 11, 2020, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.
________________________________________
MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2020 and April 6, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,428,002 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant is exchangeable, for no additional consideration, into one common share. The Company has undertaken to file a short form prospectus to qualify the underlying securities. All unexercised Special Warrants shall be deemed exercised at the earlier of (i) the fifth business date after receipt of a final receipt (Qualification Date) or (ii) August 16, 2020. If the Qualification Date has not occurred on or before 5:00PM (EDT) May 15, 2020, each Special Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder to receive 1.1 common shares with no further consideration.
Purchase Price:
$0.65 per share
Number of Placees:
33 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Scott Laitinen
Y
100,000
Claudia Jiménez Jaramillo
Y
109,111
David Attard
Y
100,000
Henning von Koss
Y
50,000
Matteo Pellegrini
Y
40,385
Simon Langlier
Y
38,461
David Gordon
Y
76,923
Andres Botero
Y
54,555
Carlos Manuel Uribe Lalinde
Y
11,538
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
506,812
[7 placees]
Agent's Fee:
Cormark Securities Inc. $88,771.80 cash and 133,148 Broker Warrants.
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. $23,244.00 cash and 38,042 Broker Warrants.
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $11,622 cash and 19,021 Broker Warrants.
-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.65 for two years from closing.
Finder's Fee:
Globevest Capital Ltd. $263,700.16 cash and 150,000 Special Warrants.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
QUENDALE CAPITAL CORP. ("QOC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 7, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 8, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to three tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 10, 2019 and November 19, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,099,751 shares in tranche 1
1,078,333 shares in tranche 2
833,334 shares in tranche 3
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
5,099,751 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,099,751 shares in tranche1
1,078,333 shares purchase warrants to purchase 1,078,333 shares in tranche 2
833,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 833,334 shares in tranche 3
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a five year period
Tranche 2 and 3 warrants have an acceleration provision such that if the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.15 of higher for five consecutive trading days
Number of Placees:
15 placees in tranche 1
6 placees in tranche 2
3 placees in tranche 3
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Culter)
Y
58,333
Louis Covello
Y
170,000
Ronald V. Woo
Y
83,333
Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Culter)
Y
250,000
Finder's Fee:
In conjunction with tranche 1, PI Financial Corp. received $2,016 and 33,600 non-transferable warrants each exercisable at a price of $0.12 for a five year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on August 29, 2019, January 29, 2020 and April 24, 2020.
________________________________________
STRATA-X ENERGY LTD. ("SXE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 common share units ("Units").Each Unit consists of one chess depository unit (CDI) and one-half of one share purchase warrant
Purchase Price:
$0.06 AUD per Unit ($0.054 CAD)
Warrants
2,500,000 share purchase warrants
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 AUD ($0.063 CAD) exercisable until May 22, 2022
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION. ("TIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 18, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 236,300 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2020 to May 10, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by John Kutzschan of Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a share purchase agreement (the Agreement") dated April 25, 2020 between the Company and Innovation Metals Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of the Vendor for an aggregate purchase price of $5,801,000. The acquisition consideration will consist of $1,000 in cash and 45,383,412 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.1278 per common share.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 27, 2020.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
