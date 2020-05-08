TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on May 06, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/MD/) HYD 2 Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year. 2019/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 06, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/MD/) LMGC 2 Le Mare Gold Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2019/12/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2019/12/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2019/12/31 DIA 2 Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. Interim financial report. 2020/02/29





Management's discussion and analysis. 2020/02/29





Certification of interim filings. 2020/02/29

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 06, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/MD/) FRN FRN.DB 1 Feronia Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2019/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2019/12/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

HRE 2 Stans Energy Corp. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2019/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2019/12/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

[formerly Doubleview Capital Corp. ("DBV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 6, 2020 with respect to the change of name from Doubleview Capital Corp. to Doubleview Gold Corp. the CUSIP #25862T100 is "unchanged", not "new."

20/05/ 07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Precious Metals Purchase Agreement dated April 24, 2020 between the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiaries (Alta Floresta Gold Mineracao Ltd. and Para Alta Floresta Gold Mineracao Ltd.) and Metalstream Ltd. (the "Buyer") with respect to the sale of gold from the Cajueiro Gold Project located in Brazil. The terms of the agreement are as follows:

The Buyer will purchase 10,000 ounces of gold at a fixed price of US$600 per ounce (subject to an upward adjustment) with a minimum of 2,000 ounces per year for a total of US6 million to be advanced in two tranches of which the initial tranche of US$1miilion will be advanced on or before June 23, 2020 and the US$5million within 60 days.





The Buyer is granted a 12.5% NSR as security for the delivery of gold. The NSR will be reduced as the gold is delivered.





In the event the US$5million is not provided, the Company can elect to: a) reduce the royalty to 2%, b) repay the US$1million or c) subject to further Exchange review and acceptance, convert the US$1mllion in common shares at the price which is 50% higher than the greater of: (i) the volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the Exchange for the 10 trading days preceding the date of termination for failure to deliver the second tranche of funds due under the agreement and (ii) the "Market Price"

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,427,025 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to settle outstanding debt for $485,405.00.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Parlay Games Inc Y $278,155.00 $0.20 1,390,775 Tandem Accounting Group Ltd







(Sean Hodgins) Y $63,500.00 $0.20 317,500

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Joseph Ovsenek Y 2,000,000 Keith Peck Y 2,000,000 Ken McNaughton Y 2,000,000 Tineke Keesmaat (Neville Dastoor) Y 400,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,889,619 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $144,480.95.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Energold Minerals Inc. (John F. Kearney) Y $70,314.30 $0.05 1,406,286









Robert Kinloch Y $22,500 $0.05 450,000

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2020 and May 6, 2020.

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,800,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 1, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 1, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,600,000 shares with 3,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2018 .

FIRST MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("FMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated April 28, 2020 between First Mexican Gold Corp. (the "Company") and 2678581 Ontario Inc. (Wanda Cutler), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2678581 Ontario Inc., which holds a 100% interest in the Golden Giant project located in northwestern Quebec. In consideration, the Company will pay $75,000 and issue 3,000,000 shares.

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 28, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue additional 648,352 bonus shares to an arms-length creditor: EB Acquisition Company, LLC, in consideration of advancing a secured credit facility of up to USD$5,000,000 principal amount to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 07, 2020 and May 05, 2020.

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,666,667 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,000,000 from an existing long-term credit facility.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to an arm's length lender in consideration of a $6,000,000 secured mortgage loan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 29, 2020.

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment agreement dated April 2, 2020 between InZinc Mining Ltd. (the "Company") and PAC Shield Resources Inc. ("PSR", Kerry Curtis holding a controlling interest), whereby the Company amends the original option agreement dated October 17, 2016 under which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Indy zinc project in BC. Pursuant to the amendment, the Company and PSR have agreed to extend the term of the option from five years to six years and increase the aggregate cash payments and share issuances required by the Company by $10,000 cash and 300,000 shares.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kerry Curtis Y 300,000

KAPA CAPITAL INC. ("KAPA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 7, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 8, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated March 11, 2020, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2020 and April 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,428,002 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant is exchangeable, for no additional consideration, into one common share. The Company has undertaken to file a short form prospectus to qualify the underlying securities. All unexercised Special Warrants shall be deemed exercised at the earlier of (i) the fifth business date after receipt of a final receipt (Qualification Date) or (ii) August 16, 2020. If the Qualification Date has not occurred on or before 5:00PM (EDT) May 15, 2020, each Special Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder to receive 1.1 common shares with no further consideration.



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Scott Laitinen Y 100,000 Claudia Jiménez Jaramillo Y 109,111 David Attard Y 100,000 Henning von Koss Y 50,000 Matteo Pellegrini Y 40,385 Simon Langlier Y 38,461 David Gordon Y 76,923 Andres Botero Y 54,555 Carlos Manuel Uribe Lalinde Y 11,538 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 506,812 [7 placees]





Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. $88,771.80 cash and 133,148 Broker Warrants.

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. $23,244.00 cash and 38,042 Broker Warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $11,622 cash and 19,021 Broker Warrants.

-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.65 for two years from closing. Finder's Fee: Globevest Capital Ltd. $263,700.16 cash and 150,000 Special Warrants.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

QUENDALE CAPITAL CORP. ("QOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 7, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 8, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to three tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 10, 2019 and November 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,099,751 shares in tranche 1

1,078,333 shares in tranche 2

833,334 shares in tranche 3



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 5,099,751 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,099,751 shares in tranche1

1,078,333 shares purchase warrants to purchase 1,078,333 shares in tranche 2

833,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 833,334 shares in tranche 3



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a five year period





Tranche 2 and 3 warrants have an acceleration provision such that if the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.15 of higher for five consecutive trading days



Number of Placees: 15 placees in tranche 1

6 placees in tranche 2

3 placees in tranche 3

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Culter) Y 58,333 Louis Covello Y 170,000 Ronald V. Woo Y 83,333 Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Culter) Y 250,000

Finder's Fee: In conjunction with tranche 1, PI Financial Corp. received $2,016 and 33,600 non-transferable warrants each exercisable at a price of $0.12 for a five year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on August 29, 2019, January 29, 2020 and April 24, 2020.

STRATA-X ENERGY LTD. ("SXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common share units ("Units").Each Unit consists of one chess depository unit (CDI) and one-half of one share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.06 AUD per Unit ($0.054 CAD)



Warrants 2,500,000 share purchase warrants



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 AUD ($0.063 CAD) exercisable until May 22, 2022



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION. ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 18, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 236,300 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2020 to May 10, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by John Kutzschan of Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a share purchase agreement (the Agreement") dated April 25, 2020 between the Company and Innovation Metals Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of the Vendor for an aggregate purchase price of $5,801,000. The acquisition consideration will consist of $1,000 in cash and 45,383,412 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.1278 per common share.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 27, 2020.

