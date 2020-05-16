TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

[formerly Canadian Orebodies Inc. ("CORE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on February 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the common shares of Hemlo Explorers Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Canadian Orebodies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "junior natural resource – mining" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,072,817 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: HMLO (NEW) CUSIP Number: 42366W109 (NEW)

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated May 1, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday May 20, 2020, the common shares of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,735,458 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 66,331 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GLDN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 38116T206 (new)

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

[formerly Oceanus Resources Corporation ("OCN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 26, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Oceanus Resources Corporation to Silver Tiger Metals Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the common shares of Silver Tiger Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Oceanus Resources Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

162,766,353 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal Trading Symbol: SLVR (NEW) CUSIP Number: 82831T109 (NEW)

____________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

MX GOLD CORP. ("MXL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders April 20, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the common shares of MX Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,272,362 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MXL.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 62848A202 (new)

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

[formerly, Rojo Resources Ltd. ("RJ.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

NEX Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Numinus Wellness Inc. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated October 2, 2019 as amended on March 9, 2020 (the "Agreement") the Company has acquired of all shares of Salvation Botanicals Ltd. ("Salvation") in exchange for 63,890,235 shares of the Company (including the conversion of special warrants and a convertible debenture) at a deemed price of $0.25 per share for a deemed acquisition price of $15,972,558.75.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Subscription Receipt Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2019 and January 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,980,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 11,490,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,490,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period, with an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 90 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 180,000 [4 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $43,132 cash and 345,056 finder's warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $3,200 cash and 25,600 finder's warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,200 cash and 9,600 finder's warrants payable.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $22,716 cash and 181,728 finder's warrants payable.

National Bank Financial Inc. $20,000 cash and 160,000 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50 for two years from closing.

Name Change and Consolidation:

The Company has consolidated its share capital on a 2 old for one 1 new basis (the "Consolidation") pursuant to a director's resolution dated March 23, 2020. The name of the Company has also been changed to Numinus Wellness Inc. as follows:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the common shares of Numinus Wellness Inc. will be listed on the Exchange, and the common shares of Rojo Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Tier 2 'industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

93,726,778 Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 15,463,473 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: NUMI (new)



CUSIP Number: 67054W103 (new)



Issuer Contact: Payton Nyquvest



Issuer Address: #801 – 33 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1R4



Issuer Phone Number: 1.833.686.4687 Issuer email: hello@numinus.ca

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on open of trading on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening the company will resume trading on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from RJ.H to NUMI.

__________________________________________________

WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the securities of Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on May 6, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on December 5, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

20/05/ 15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 1, 2019 (amended to June 1, 2020) New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 1, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,500,000 shares with 12,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2017.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 01:00 p.m. PST, May 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:22 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on April 22 and 24, 2020:

Number of Securities: 11,993,122 Subordinate Voting Shares



Purchase Price: 11,188,887 Subordinate Voting Shares at a price of $0.15 per share and 804,235 Subordinate Voting Shares at a price of $0.1575 per share



Warrants: 1,993,122 warrants to purchase 1,993,122 Subordinate Voting Shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Tarique Saiyed Y 1,093,122

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 4, 2020.

GROUPE SANTE DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 mai 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 22 et 24 avril 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 11 993 122 actions à droit de vote subalterne



Prix : 11 188 887 actions à droit de vote subalterne à un prix de 0,15 $ par action et 804 235 actions à droit de vote subalterne à un prix de 0,1575 par action



Bons de souscription : 1 993 122 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 993 122 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Tarique Saiyed Y 1 093 122

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 mai 2020.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,481,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.0675 per share



Warrants: 1,481,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,481,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a subscription agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 9, 2020, between DynaCERT Inc. (the "Company") and KarbonKleen Inc. ("KK"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire twenty percent (20%) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of KK and a Promissory Note from KK due December 31, 2021, bearing interest of 10% per annum (the "Promissory Note").

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to acquire twenty percent (20%) of KK and the Promissory Note, the Company must pay an aggregate of US$1,092,000.00.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2020 and May 14, 2020.

________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2020 and March 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,580,942 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 8,580,942 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,580,942 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Finder's Fee: $735 cash and 21,000 broker warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Each broker warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.06 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases dated April 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement and May 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the final tranche private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELEPHANT HILL CAPITAL INC. ("EH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 15, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 15, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated January 14, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Correction:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange dated May 13, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Number of Shares: 6,142,857 flow-through shares and 8,857,143 non-flow-through shares

The remainder of the bulletin dated May 13, 2020, remains unchanged.

__________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 21, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,282,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 01, 2020 (1,082,000)

June 07, 2020 (200,000)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 01, 2021 (1,082,000)

June 07, 2021 (200,000)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,674,000 flow-through and non-flow through common shares with 1,282,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2020.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:53 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:46 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:51 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FOREMOST VENTURES CORP. ("FMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on June 15, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of June 15, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated March 4, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the repricing of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,365,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2020 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2021 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.16



Number of Warrants: 573,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2020 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2021 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.16

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on June 18, 2018 and which included a total of 9,691,667 common shares (pre-consolidation) and 9,691,667 warrants (pre-consolidation). This private placement occurred before the 2019 stock consolidation of 5 to 1.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 13, 2020.

_______________________________________

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 34,504,997



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 17, 2019 (34,404,997 warrants)

February 17, 2019 (1,100,000 warrants)



Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2020 (34,404,997 warrants)

August 17, 2020 (1,100,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 17, 2022 (34,404,997 warrants)

February 17, 2022 (1,100,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 34,504,997 shares with 34,504,997 share purchase warrants attached, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 22, 2017.

________________________________________

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the 'Agreement') dated November 20, 2019, between Bear Mountain Gold Mines Ltd. (the 'Optionor') and Melior Resources Inc. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have the option to acquire a 60% interest in four mineral tiles totaling 716.31 hectares situated northeast of Harrison Hot Springs in British Columbia.

In order to exercise the option, the Company must make aggregate payments of $380,000 to the Optionor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2019.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, May 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:52 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated May 5, 2020 between Sky Gold Corp. (the Company) and Bill Kennedy (United Gold Inc.) (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Mustang Expansion claims located in central Newfoundland. Consideration is $12,000 cash and 600,000 common shares. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR, with the Company having the right to purchase one half (1%) for $1,000,000 at any time.

________________________________________

TAILWIND CAPITAL CORPORATION ("")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:22 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated January 31, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Tethyan Resource Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties, in connection with the purchase of a 100% ownership in EFPP d.o.o. ("EFPP"), the holder of two exploration licenses in the areas known as Kizevak and Sastavci in Serbia (the "Licences").

The consideration under the Agreement are a total cash payment of EUR 2,500,000 and issuance of 4,000,000 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 1, 2020 and May 14, 2020.

____________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP") ("TBP.WT.B") ("TBP.WT.A") ("TBP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:13 p.m. PST, May 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP") ("TBP.WT.B") ("TBP.WT.A") ("TBP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, May 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 4, 2020, between the Company and IOCG Joint Venture (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided and beneficial interest in 43 mining claims on the property located in the Sudbury area, Aylmer Township, Sudbury Mining District (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property by paying an aggregate of $102,000.00 in cash and issuing 625,000 common shares in the following four years. The Company must also incur an aggregate of $900,000 in work expenditures on the Property by May 4, 2024. Upon earning 100% undivided interest in the Property, the Company will grant the Vendor 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty, of which 1% can be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.00.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2020.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,159 common shares at a price of $0.253 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $9,402.72 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors: 11 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Holden Henry Holdings Inc. (Drew Koivu) NP 1,429 Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean) NP 7,861 Brian Ramjattan NP 14,294

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 16, 2020.

____________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $75,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding in year one, and at $0.10 in year two.

Maturity date: Two years



Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable in cash, or shares subject to separate Exchange approval.

Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Debenture 1282803 Ontario Inc. (James Fairbairn) Y $5,000 Dwayne Yaretz Y $9,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated April 20, 2020, as amended on April 30, 2020 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), among the Company and the shareholders of BEAT Gaming Corp. ("BEAT"). The Share Purchase Agreement provides the terms of the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of BEAT by the Company for an aggregate purchase price of $640,000. The purchase price is to be paid as follows: (i) share consideration of $240,000, which amount was paid on closing by the issuance of 4,000,000 shares in the capital of the Company (the "Payment Shares"); and (ii) cash consideration of $400,000, which amount is payable on the date that is thirteen (13) months from the date of closing (the "Cash Payment"). TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing, upon which the Company issued the Payment Shares to the shareholders of BEAT, occurred on May 6, 2020. The Payment Shares are subject to certain voluntary hold periods.

In connection with the acquisition, the Company issued 400,000 shares in the capital of the Company at closing on May 6, 2020 to an arm's length finder, The Sarwal Group Enterprise Inc. (the "Finder"), and will issue an additional 525,000 shares in the capital of the Company to the Finder on the date of the Cash Payment (if and when the Cash Payment is made). All shares issued to the Finder are subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 8, 2020, April 22, 2020, March 31, 2020 and March 23, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED. ("AMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a joint venture agreement between Altan Rio Minerals (Aust) Pty Ltd ("Altan Rio Australia"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altan Rio Minerals Limited ("Altan Rio") and Surveyor Resources Pty Ltd. ("Surveyor") dated April 22, 2020 (the "JV Agreement") pursuant to which Altan Rio, through Altan Rio Australia, may acquire up to an 80% interest in Surveyor's wholly owned Southern Cross North Project (the "Project") located in the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt in the Yilgarn Province of Western Australia.

In order to acquire the 80% interest in the Project Altan Rio Australia must pay a purchase price of A$6,400,000(C$5,742,720) (the "Purchase Price") in progress payments over 5 years (the "Earn-in Period") on the following terms:

Payment to Surveyor of A$460,000 (C$412,758) , payable within three months of executing the JV Agreement.





Payment to Surveyor of A$1,000,000 , (C$897,300) , payable in a combination of cash and common shares of Altan Rio (the "Shares") (subject to Exchange approval), so long as the cash payment is at least A$500,000 (C$448,650) (the "Second Payment"). The Second Payment is due on or before the one year anniversary of the execution of the JV Agreement. The Shares, if any, included in the Second Payment are to be issued at the lower of C$0.05 per Share and the last price at which the Company issued Shares prior to the Second Payment (but not less than Discounted Market Price).





The balance of the Purchase Price will be spent by Altan Rio on exploration of the Project (the "Earn-in Obligation").





During the Earn-In Period, Surveyor grants to Altan Rio Australia the sole and exclusive right to access and explore the Project. Altan Rio Australia, as manager of the joint venture between the Companies (the "Joint Venture"), will determine the nature and content of the exploration program and budget during the Earn-in Period.





During the Earn-in Period, Altan Rio Australia has the right, but is not under any obligation to undertake, incur and satisfy the Earn-in Obligation in carrying out exploration on the Project.

The Exchange has been advised that Altan Rio received the majority of minority shareholder approval in compliance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions at an Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on October 29, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: John L.C. Jones, Chairman and director of Altan Rio, is a director and significant shareholder of Surveyor.

For further information please refer to Altan Rio's news releases dated December 20, 2019, April 24, 2020 and April 29, 2020 which are available under Altan Rio's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 80,335,565 pre-consolidated shares (13,389,260 post-consolidated shares)



Purchase Price: $0.01 per pre-consolidated share ($0.06 per post-consolidated shares)



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Avenira Limited Y 30,000,000

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $5,000.00

Parkwise Corporation Pty Ltd. - $34,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), Altan Rio issued news releases dated February 13, 2020 and April 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

