TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, under the symbol "PEA".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "PEA" on TSX Venture Exchange after June 2, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

QUEST PHARMATECH INC. ("QPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 4, 2020 and press release dated May 29, 2020; effective at the open onWednesday, June 3, 2020 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

RAINY HOLLOW VENTURES INC. ("RHV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2020, effective at the open, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated March 2, 2020, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

20/06/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,032,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 4,016,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,016,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 205 Placees

Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 523,000 [17 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $34,400 cash and 162,400 Broker Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – 20,860 Broker Warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $22,960 cash and 104,440 Broker

Warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $7,525 cash and 30,100 Broker Warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns - $200

National Bank Financial - 2,800 Broker Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 1,700,100 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 850,050 share purchase warrants to purchase 850,050 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.40 per share until February 13, 2023



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Dominique Bouchard Y 100,000 Marco Gagnon Y 80,000

Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $3,000.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated February 13, 2020 and May 21, 2020.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. («DAN»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 1 700 100 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,25 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 850 050 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 850 050 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par action jusqu'au 13 février 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 8 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Dominique Bouchard Y 100 000 Marco Gagnon Y 80 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 3 000 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 13 février 2020 et 21 mai 2020.

________________________________________

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2020:

Convertible Debenture 830 convertible debenture units with each unit comprised of a convertible

debenture in the principal amount of US$1,000 convertible debenture and

830,000 share purchase warrants.



Conversion Price: US$830,000 in debentures convertible into common shares at US$0.67 per

share

Maturity date: 4 years from closing



Warrants 830,000 warrant are exercisable into 830,000 common shares at US$1.00 per share for a

four- year period.



Interest rate: 9% per annum

Number of Placees: 11 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – US$8,750.00 and 18,283 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into commons shares and half a share purchase warrant at

US$0.67. Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share at US$1.00

per share for a four- year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. – US$1,250.00 and 13,059 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into commons shares and half a share purchase warrant at

US$0.67. Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share at US$1.00

per share for a four- year period.





GVC Capital LLC – US$1,400.00 and 2,089 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into commons shares and half a share purchase warrant at

US$0.67. Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share at US$1.00

per share for a four- year period.





Heidtke & Co. Inc. – US$700.00 and 1045 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into commons shares and half a share purchase warrant at US$0.6t. Each whole

warrant is exercisable into a common share at US$1.00 per share for a four- year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 bonus warrants to the following Insiders in consideration of loans in the aggregate amount of $60,000. The loans bear interest at 12% per annum and have a term of six months. The bonus warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a one-year period.



Shares Warrants Bradford Cooke Nil 100,000 James Schilling Nil 100,000 Andy Bowering Nil 100,000

________________________________________

CASSOWARY CAPITAL CORPORATION ("BIRD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Warrants: 1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50 Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months Number of Placees: 24 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Thomas Larsen Y 8,500 Jorge Estepa Y 8,000 Miles Nagamatsu Y 8,500 Richard Stone Y 20,000 Francis Sauve Y 200,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $4,112.50 cash; 16,450 warrants Mackie Research Capital $525.00 cash; 2,100 warrants StephenAvenue Securities Inc. $1,050.00 cash; 4,200 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC") ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 21, 2020:

Convertible Debenture CDN$1,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into subordinate voting shares at CDN$0.60 principal amount per

share until maturity



Maturity date: Five (5) years from issuance



Interest rate: 9% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KILLI LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION: Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 29, 2019, the correct Bulletin Date should be:

May 29, 2020

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,973,800 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share in consideration of $197,380 bonus payments.

Insider Participation:



Shares Amount Settled Jonathan Spring 677,160 $67,716 John Holliday 700,000 $70,000

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,485,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 25,485,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,485,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares A. Paul Gill Y 5,350,000





AJS Management Corp. (A. Paul Gill) Y 3,500,000





M&M Corporate Services Inc. Y 1,500,000 (Jacqueline Michael)









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,000,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $4,300 payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp. and PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:49 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 678,572 common shares at a deemed value of $0.105 per share to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.00.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 13, 2020.

________________________________________

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per common share



Warrants: 4,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Andrew Thomson Y 447,000 Kelvin Holding Inc. (Hugh Agro) Y 176,000 Alistair Waddell Y 155,000 William McGuinty Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 200,000

Broker/Finder's Fee: 2725487 Ontario Limited received 31,200 common shares, 15,600 finder's

warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.35 for a period of two

(2) years, and additional 31,200 finder's warrants. Each additional finder

warrant is exercisable at $0.125 for a period of two (2) years into one common

share and one common share purchase warrant, with each underlying warrant

exercisable for a period of two years at $0.35 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 5, 2020 and May 25, 2020.

________________________________________

PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Unit Offering

Effective May 26, 2020, the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 21, 2020, together with the short form base shelf prospectus dated January 21, 2020 including amendments thereto (the "Prospectus") and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission, Ontario Securities Commission and the regulator in Quebec on January 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of units of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering will occur on May 26, 2020, for gross proceeds of $5,750,000.

Underwriter(s): Eight Capital



Offering: 25,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one

common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one

common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is

exercisable for one Common Share.



Unit Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.30 per Common Share at any time until the date that that is 36 months from

the closing of the Offering.



Agent Broker Warrants: Up to 2,012,500 Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to

purchase one Common Share at $0.30 per share at any time until the date that is 36 months from the closing of the Offering.



Overallotment Option: Up to 3,750,000 additional Units representing 15% of the aggregate number of

Units offered under the Prospectus and granted to cover the Agent's over-

allocation position, on the same terms as those issued in the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 21, 2020 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 21, 2020.

________________________________________

RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common share units ("Units") comprised of one common share and

two-half of one share purchase warrant with one-half of one share purchase

warrant priced at $0.05 per common share ("5 Cent Half Warrant") and one-half

of one share purchase warrant priced at $0.10 per common share ("10 Cent Half

Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.025 per Unit



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares. For the

purposes of the Offering for Units a reference to a warrant ("Warrant") refers to

both (a) two 5 Cent Half Warrants, and (b) two 10 Cent Half Warrants.



Warrant Price: Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common

Share at a price of $0.05 or $0.10, as applicable, for up to 24 months following

closing.



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company shall issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STARR PEAK EXPLORATION LTD. ("STE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 13, 2020 and April 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,330,036 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 3,330,036 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,330,036 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 75,000 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $3,600

Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $4,500

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. receives 17,000 units with the same terms as above.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 17, 2020 and May 25, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 1,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.20 per common share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Mine Equities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $72,000.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 21, 2020.

VANSTAR MINING INC. («VSR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 1 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 1,20 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 10 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Mine Equities Inc. ont reçu un montant total de 72 000 $ en espèces.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 mai 2020.

________________________________________

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 14, 2020.

___________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange