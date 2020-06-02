|
02.06.2020 02:41:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, under the symbol "PEA".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "PEA" on TSX Venture Exchange after June 2, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
QUEST PHARMATECH INC. ("QPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 4, 2020 and press release dated May 29, 2020; effective at the open onWednesday, June 3, 2020 the shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
RAINY HOLLOW VENTURES INC. ("RHV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2020, effective at the open, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated March 2, 2020, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.
________________________________________
20/06/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,032,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
4,016,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,016,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.50 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
205 Placees
Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
523,000
[17 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $34,400 cash and 162,400 Broker Warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. – 20,860 Broker Warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $22,960 cash and 104,440 Broker
PI Financial Corp. - $7,525 cash and 30,100 Broker Warrants
BMO Nesbitt Burns - $200
National Bank Financial - 2,800 Broker Warrants
Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
1,700,100 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per common share
Warrants:
850,050 share purchase warrants to purchase 850,050 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.40 per share until February 13, 2023
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Dominique Bouchard
Y
100,000
Marco Gagnon
Y
80,000
Finder's Fee:
One finder received a cash commission totaling $3,000.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated February 13, 2020 and May 21, 2020.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. («DAN»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 juin 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
1 700 100 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,25 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
850 050 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 850 050 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,40 $ par action jusqu'au 13 février 2023
Nombre de souscripteurs:
8 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Dominique Bouchard
Y
100 000
Marco Gagnon
Y
80 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 3 000 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 13 février 2020 et 21 mai 2020.
________________________________________
ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 24, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
830 convertible debenture units with each unit comprised of a convertible
Conversion Price:
US$830,000 in debentures convertible into common shares at US$0.67 per
Maturity date:
4 years from closing
Warrants
830,000 warrant are exercisable into 830,000 common shares at US$1.00 per share for a
Interest rate:
9% per annum
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – US$8,750.00 and 18,283 Finder's Warrants that are
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – US$1,250.00 and 13,059 Finder's Warrants that are
GVC Capital LLC – US$1,400.00 and 2,089 Finder's Warrants that are
Heidtke & Co. Inc. – US$700.00 and 1045 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 bonus warrants to the following Insiders in consideration of loans in the aggregate amount of $60,000. The loans bear interest at 12% per annum and have a term of six months. The bonus warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a one-year period.
Shares
Warrants
Bradford Cooke
Nil
100,000
James Schilling
Nil
100,000
Andy Bowering
Nil
100,000
________________________________________
CASSOWARY CAPITAL CORPORATION ("BIRD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.50
Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 Months
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Thomas Larsen
Y
8,500
Jorge Estepa
Y
8,000
Miles Nagamatsu
Y
8,500
Richard Stone
Y
20,000
Francis Sauve
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$4,112.50 cash; 16,450 warrants
Mackie Research Capital
$525.00 cash; 2,100 warrants
StephenAvenue Securities Inc.
$1,050.00 cash; 4,200 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.50
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC") ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 21, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
CDN$1,000,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into subordinate voting shares at CDN$0.60 principal amount per
Maturity date:
Five (5) years from issuance
Interest rate:
9% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KILLI LTD. ("MYID")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION: Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 29, 2019, the correct Bulletin Date should be:
May 29, 2020
________________________________________
KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,973,800 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share in consideration of $197,380 bonus payments.
Insider Participation:
Shares
Amount Settled
Jonathan Spring
677,160
$67,716
John Holliday
700,000
$70,000
________________________________________
LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 13, 2020:
Number of Shares:
25,485,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.02 per share
Warrants:
25,485,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,485,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
16 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
A. Paul Gill
Y
5,350,000
AJS Management Corp. (A. Paul Gill)
Y
3,500,000
M&M Corporate Services Inc.
Y
1,500,000
(Jacqueline Michael)
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,000,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $4,300 payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp. and PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:49 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 678,572 common shares at a deemed value of $0.105 per share to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.00.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 13, 2020.
________________________________________
PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,800,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per common share
Warrants:
4,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a period of two (2) years
Number of Placees:
44 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Andrew Thomson
Y
447,000
Kelvin Holding Inc. (Hugh Agro)
Y
176,000
Alistair Waddell
Y
155,000
William McGuinty
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee]
P
200,000
Broker/Finder's Fee:
2725487 Ontario Limited received 31,200 common shares, 15,600 finder's
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 5, 2020 and May 25, 2020.
________________________________________
PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Unit Offering
Effective May 26, 2020, the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 21, 2020, together with the short form base shelf prospectus dated January 21, 2020 including amendments thereto (the "Prospectus") and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission, Ontario Securities Commission and the regulator in Quebec on January 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of units of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering will occur on May 26, 2020, for gross proceeds of $5,750,000.
Underwriter(s):
Eight Capital
Offering:
25,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one
Unit Price:
$0.20 per Unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.30 per Common Share at any time until the date that that is 36 months from
Agent Broker Warrants:
Up to 2,012,500 Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to
is 36 months from the closing of the Offering.
Overallotment Option:
Up to 3,750,000 additional Units representing 15% of the aggregate number of
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 21, 2020 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 21, 2020.
________________________________________
RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, June 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 common share units ("Units") comprised of one common share and
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per Unit
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares. For the
Warrant Price:
Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company shall issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
STARR PEAK EXPLORATION LTD. ("STE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 13, 2020 and April 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,330,036 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
3,330,036 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,330,036 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
25 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
75,000
[2 placees]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. receives $3,600
Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $4,500
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. receives 17,000 units with the same terms as above.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 17, 2020 and May 25, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
1,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$1.20 per common share
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Mine Equities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $72,000.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 21, 2020.
VANSTAR MINING INC. («VSR»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 1 juin 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
1 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
1,20 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
10 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Mine Equities Inc. ont reçu un montant total de 72 000 $ en espèces.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 mai 2020.
________________________________________
WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 14, 2020.
___________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange