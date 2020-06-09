TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 05, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/MD/) PED.H

Pedro Resources Ltd. Interim financial report for the period. 2020/03/31















Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period. 2020/03/31















Certification of interim filings for the period. 2020/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on June 05, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/MD/) PLX



PLX.WT 2 Point Loma Resources Ltd. Annual audited financial statements,

annual management's discussion and

analysis and certification of the annual

filings for the year. 2019/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Due Bill

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated May 28, 2020, the Company's Common Shares will be sub-divided on a two (2) new for one (1) old basis.



Issuer : Fuse Cobalt Inc Securities : Common Shares Symbol(s) : FUSE Stock split ratio : 2-for-1 Record date : June 11, 2020 Payable date : June 15, 2020 Due bill trading period : June 10, 2020 (at the opening) until June 15, 2020 (at the close)

Inclusive Ex-Distribution and post-split trading date: June 16, 2020 Due Bill Redemption Date: June 17, 2020

The share split will be conducted by "push-out" and no letter of transmittal will be used. The record date for the share subdivision will be June 11, 2020.

A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as a share split. In this instance, the entitlement is to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the share split. Any trades that are executed on the TSX Venture Exchange during this period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional shares issuable as a result of the share subdivision. The share will be payable on June 15, 2020. Ex-distribution trading in the common shares on a split-adjusted basis will commence on June 16, 2020, as of which date purchases of the common shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the additional shares. The due bill redemption date will be June 17, 2019.



Post - Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

66,336,566 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL Escrowed Shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: FUSE (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 36116V106 (Unchanged)

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors May 15, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a seven and one-half (7.5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 10, 2020, the common shares of Lucky Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,705,175 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: LKY (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 549546406 (new)

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

[formerly Rider Investment Capital Corp. ("RDR.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Name Change, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company were halted from trading on February 13, 2020, and subsequently suspended from trading on May 22, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday June 10, 2020 the common shares of Baselode Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FIND".

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 30, 2020, on completion of the Qualifying Transaction the name of the Company has changed to Baselode Energy Corp.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday June 10, 2020 the common shares of Baselode Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Rider Investment Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Rider Investment Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Rider") described in its Filing Statement dated May 31, 2020. As a result, effective at theopening on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 the trading symbol for the Company will change from RDR.P to FIND and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Exchange has been advised that the Qualifying Transaction has been completed. The full particulars of the Company's Qualifying Transaction are set forth in the Filing Statement dated May 31, 2020 which has been accepted for filing by the Exchange and which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

The Company entered into an arm's length Definitive Agreement dated March 10, 2020 as amended May 31, 2020 (the "Agreement") with PowerOre Inc. (TSXV: PORE) whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Mann Mine property located in northeastern Ontario that will be the Principal property of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired the Mann Mine property with the issuance of 17,857,143 common shares of the Company to PowerOre Inc.

The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Private Placement - Non-Brokered

The Company completed a non-brokered Private Placement announced on February 25, 2020 and April 29, 2020.

Non-Flow Through of Shares: 4,560,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Flow-Through Shares: 2,033,333 common shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Non-Flow Through Warrants: 2,280,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,280,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per shares for a two-year period



Flow Through Warrants: 1,016,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,016,667 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 per share for a two-year period



Finder Warrants: 30,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,500 shares Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for 18 months



Number of Placees: 26

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares John Comi P 125,000 Christine Comi P 125,000 Stephen Stewart Y 75,000 Mark Smith-Windsor P 50,000

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,950,476 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 17,932,143 Principal escrow shares

2,000,000 CPC escrow shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: FIND (NEW) CUSIP Number: 069825 10 7 (NEW)

Company Contact: Stephen Stewart, Chairman Company Address: 55 University Avenue, Suite 1805

Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2H7 Company Phone Number: 416-644-1567 Company Email Address: info@baselode.com Company Website: www.baselode.com

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,152,081 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 21, 2019 (as to 2,318,500) extended to June 21, 2020,

June 29, 2019 (as to 2,903,026) extended to June 29, 2020

and August 16, 2019 (as to 30,555) extended to August 16,

2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants June 21, 2021, June 29, 2021 and August 16, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,252,081 shares with 5,252,081 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 30, 2017.

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,003,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 10,003,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,003,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.25 or greater for 10

consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 525,000 [2 placees)]







Finder's Fee: Foster and Associates Financial Services Inc. - $3,000.00 and 50,000 Finder's

Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-

year period.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,440.00 and 24,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.





Haywood Securities - $23,436.00 and 390,600 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,800.00 and 30,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $720.00 and 12,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 12, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement amendment dated May 29, 2020 (Original agreement dated May 31, 2019) (the "Agreement"), between Aura Resources Inc. (the "Company"), and Thorsen-Fordyce Merchant Capital Inc. and TF Minerals (USA) Inc. (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will continue to have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project ("the Property"), a property located in Nye County, Nevada, USA.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate balance of USD$375,000 in cash and the initial issuance of 670,000 common shares over a seven (7) year period, ending May 31, 2027. Additionally, the Company is required to incur USD$100,000 in exploration expenditures over a two (2) year period, ending May 31, 2022. Further, the Vendors will retain a 3% net smelter royalty.

The Company will also assume obligation for certain annual advance royalty payments subject to an underlying option agreement forming part of the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 04, 2019 and May 29, 2020.

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 19,480,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2020 (16,501,667)

July 11, 2020 (2,978,333)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2021 (16,501,667)

July 11, 2021 (2,978,333)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 13, 2016.

FIRST MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("FMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,470,600 flow-through shares and 725,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $17.00 per flow-through share and $11.04 per common share



Number of Placees: 70 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Dynamic Managed Portfolios Ltd. – DMP Resource Class Dynamic Power Small Cap Fund Dynamic Global Fund Corporation – Dynamic Strategic Resource Class Scotia Resource Fund



Scotia Canadian Small Cap Fund



(1832 Asset Management L.P.) Y 271,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 25,058 [3 Placees]





Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $990,126.00 cash

Cormark Securities Inc. - $277,235.28 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $198,025.00 cash

Stifel GMP - $198,025.00 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $79,210.08 cash

Eight Capital - $79,210.08 cash

National Bank Financial - $79,210.08

Paradigm Capital Inc. - $79,210.08 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

ORESTONE MINING CORP. ("ORS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,625,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 10,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Hottman Y 600,000 William Winfield Y 87,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,312,500 [3 placee(s)]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 5, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 353,967 shares at a deemed price of $0.0659, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the month of May, 2020 pursuant to Shares for Services agreements dated May 29, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Andrew Dinning Y $6,954 $0.0659 105,526 Paul Schmiede Y $5,690 $0.0659 86,339 Lui Evangalista Y $5,068 $0.0659 76,746 Jack Hamilton Y $5,625 $0.0659 85,356

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 23, 2020 and April 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 32,000,000 common shares (on a post-consolidation basis)



Purchase Price: $2.00 per share (on a post-consolidation basis)



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 137 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares

(post-consolidation basis) Thanos Natras Y 20,000 Geri Greenall Y 25,000

Finder's Fee None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020, pursuant to the terms set out in the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Richard Drechsler Y 220,000 Condire Resource Master Partnership, LP Y 1,540,000 Glenn R. Yeadon Y 400,000 Rosie Moore Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 1,291,667 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 9,014,654 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per non flow through share



Warrants: 4,507,323 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,507,323 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 68 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael Gunning Y 500,000 Darin Wagner Y 150,000 Michael Thomson Y 150,000 Blaine Bailey Y 50,000 Craig Lindsay Y 100,000

Finder's Fee:

AlphaNorth Asset Management $13,200.00 cash; 60,000 warrants Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $15,000.00 cash; 62,500 warrants Raymond James Ltd $1,320.00 cash; 6,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $550.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $7,412.39 cash; 33,693 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $3,600.00 cash; 15,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, June 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, June 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the filing of the asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 18, 2020, between Zoomer Media Limited (the "Company") and Irish Studio LLC (the "Purchaser"), an arm's length party to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the assets of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Darwin CX Inc. for a total consideration of $7,465,000, of which $700,000 was paid to the Company concurrently on signing of the Agreement. The remainder of the consideration will be paid at closing in a combination of cash and a promissory note for $1,280,000 issued by the Purchaser.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2020.

