TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAMEO INDUSTRIES CORP. ("CRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, June 12, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CRU."

________________________________________

GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC. ("DFS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, June 15, 2020, trading in Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc.'s ("Global Daily") shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of Global Daily's previously announced proposed acquisition of Playgon Interactive Inc. (the 'Transaction') (as described in Global Daily's press release of December 2, 2019), and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_________________________________________

20/06/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,540,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants to the following insider in consideration of the third and final drawdown in the amount of $77,000.00 of a credit facility of up to $300,000.00. The warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share to June 9, 2021.



Shares Warrants





Ou Moonrider Nil 1,540,000

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 1,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,300,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $4,800.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, June 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CENTRAL TIMMINS EXPLORATION CORP. ("CTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, June 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CONFEDERATION MINERALS LTD. ("CFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period until May 20, 2022



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[1 placee] P 260,000

Finder's Fee:





Canaccord Genuity Corp. $10,500 cash and 42,000 finder's warrants PI Financial Corp. $52,500 cash and 210,000 finder's warrants Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for one common share at $0.40 until May 20, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 20, 2020 and June 9, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 45,454,545 shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Warrants: 22,727,267 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,727,267 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.77 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd.



(Eric Sprott) Y 18,181,818 Merian Gold and Silver Fund



(Edward Naylor-Leyland) Y 10,000,000 Jeff Parr Y 90,909 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 206,591 [ 5 placees]





Agent's Fee: Arlington Group Asset Management Limited - $392,500 in cash payments and 381,818 finder warrants

Clarus Securities Inc. - $362,550 in cash payments and 193,227 finder warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $27,500 in cash payments

Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,000 in cash payments and 5,453 finder warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $18,000 in cash payments and 16,364 finder warrants

Raymond James Ltd. - $10,500 in cash payments and 9,545 finder warrants

Richardson GMP Limited - $5,402 in cash payments and 4,911 finder warrants

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $362,550 in cash payments and 193,227 finder warrants.

Each finders warrant will be exercisable for $0.55 for one common share of the Company during a two year period after issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 1, 2020 and June 9, 2020, announcing the closing of the first and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:40 p.m. PST, June 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 1,500,000

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 28, 2020, among the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire from the Vendors all issued and outstanding securities of GSX Participations SA, Swiss joint stock company incorporated under Swiss law, which provides end-user experience monitoring for Microsoft Office 365 (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 22,000,000 common shares and pay $13,860,000 in cash as a consideration for the Target. Additionally, the Company has paid Sampford Advisors $469,378 in cash for their services of an M&A adviser in connection with the Target acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 28, 2020 and May 29, 2020.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed Credit Agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Vistara Technology Growth Fund III Limited Partnership (the "Lender"), whereby non-revolving secured term loan in the principal amount of US$8,000,000 (the "Loan") was made available to the Company to complete the acquisition of GSX Participations SA. Maturing three years from closing, the Loan will carry an interest rate at the greater of 12.5% and US Prime+8.75% per annum. The Company has agreed to pay Oak Hill Financial a cash commission of $175,000 for their services as a finder.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 12,777,273 bonus warrants, each exercisable at $0.22 per share for a period of three years from issuance, to the Lender in connection with the Loan.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 28, 2020 and May 29, 2020.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 90,400 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.15 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$13,560, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued press releases dated June 01, 2020 and June 02, 2020 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 3, 2020 (the "Short Form Prospectus") respecting the Company's Public Offering (the "Offering") announced on May 19, 2020. The Short Form Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions in each of British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, on June 3, 2020.

Number of Shares: 4,238,000 common shares in the Company (the "Common Shares") excluding the over-allotment option



Offering Price: $5.90 per Common Share



Over-allotment: The Underwriter has 30 days after closing to exercise the over-allotment option



Underwriter: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: No directors or senior officers of the Company participated in the Offering. Silvercorp Metals Inc., an insider of the Company, participated in the Offering for an aggregate of 1,320,710 Common Shares.



Underwriter's Fee: The Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases on May 19, 2020 and June 9, 2020.

_______________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 868,545 shares at a deemed price of $0.22 to $0.235 per share to settle outstanding debt for $194,051.20.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Georgian Villas Inc.







(Robert McLeese) Y $57,013.49 $0.22 259,152

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 25, 2020, between the Company and Gilles Gallant (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in the McCormack Brook South property (the "Property") composed of 14 mining claims, located in New Brunswick contiguous to the Portage and Jonpol Gold Properties.

Upon signing of the Agreement and dissemination of the present bulletin, the Company shall issue 100,000 common shares and pay $5,000 cash. Furthermore, in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property, the Company shall make cash payments totalling $175,000.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 27, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 25 mai 2020, entre la société et Gilles Garant (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété McCormack Brook South (la « propriété »), composée de 14 claims, localisée au Nouveau Brunswick, contigüe aux propriétés Portage et Jonpol Gold.

La société devra émettre 100 000 actions ordinaires et un paiement de 5 000 $ en espèces à la signature de la convention et dissémination du présent bulletin. Par ailleurs, la société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant 175 000 $ afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un premier droit de refus sur le 1% de redevance NSR restant détenu par le vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 27 mai 2020.

_______________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 28,040,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 28,040,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 28,040,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.10 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 50 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (3 Placees) P 2,950,000

Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $90,440 and 1,808,800 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 1,808,800 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated May 22, 2020 and May 28, 2020.

________________________________________

VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 29, 2020, between 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. and Prospect Or Corp. (together "the vendors") and the Company, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Red Brook, Epithermal and Benjamin mineral exploration properties (together, the "Properties") composed of 17 mining claims covering 4,760 hectares, located approximately 60km west of the mining centre of Bathurst in Northern New Brunswick.

Upon signing of the Agreement and dissemination of the present bulletin, the Company shall issue 10,000,000 to the vendors in order to acquire 100% interest in the Properties.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Properties. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 3, 2020.

VISION LITHIUM INC. (« VLI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 29 mai 2020, entre 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. et Prospect Or Corp. (ensemble, les « vendeurs ») et la société, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts des propriétés d'exploration minérales Red Brook, Epithermal et Benjamin (ensemble, les « propriétés »), composées de 17 claims couvrant une surface de 4 760 hectares, localisées à 60km approximativement du centre minier de Bathurst, au nord du Nouveau Brunswick.

La société devra émettre 10 000 000 actions ordinaires à la signature de la convention et dissémination du présent bulletin afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts des propriétés.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) pourra être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 3 juin 2020.

_______________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 27, 2020 between YDX Innovation Corp. (the "Company") and the shareholders of Purple Mage Advisors Ltd., Arnold Dogelis and 1244944 B.C. Ltd. (Lovejeet Sarwal), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Purple Mage Advisors Ltd. The consideration for the purchase is 4,000,000 shares of the Company.

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 16, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $126,079.30



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at a price of $0.085 per share.



Maturity date: April 16, 2021



Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable in cash at maturity



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 17 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $4,995

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 2, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

CERRO MINING CORP. ("CRX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 for one year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Bowering Y 1,000,000 Lu Ma Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release dated May 19, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HUFFINGTON CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORSEMAN CAPITAL LTD. ("NOC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION ("WEB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020 and May 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 10, 2020.

________________________________________

