TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

[formerly Confederation Minerals Ltd. ("CFM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated May 1, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening June 18, 2020, the common shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Confederation Minerals Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,922,447 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TGM (new) CUSIP Number: 89623Q102 (new)

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on May 15, 2020, the Issuer has now advised of the final

Canadian equivalent distribution amount per Unit is as follows:



Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01333 (final)

Payable Date: June 15, 2020

Record Date: May 29, 2020

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01333 (estimated)

Payable Date: July 15, 2020

Record Date: June 30, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

FREEFORM CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("FRM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated March 25, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective March 30, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open June 17, 2020 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 17, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FRM.P CUSIP Number: 35646M107 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated March 25, 2020.

Company Contact: Kevin Smith, CEO Company Address: 1000-1285 West Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4B1 Company Phone Number: 604-309-6340 Company Email Address: info@freeformcapital.ca

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0375

Payable Date: July 15, 2020

Record Date: June 30, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.12431694

Payable Date: July 15, 2020

Record Date: June 30, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2020

_____________________________________

20/06/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:33 a.m. PST, June 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, June 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANDELARIA MINING CORP. ("CAND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:30 p.m. PST, June 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,170,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 11,170,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,170,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares James P. Geiskopf Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. 80,000 broker warrants payable. Each broker warrant is exercisable into a Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 until June 12, 2020.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 flow through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per flow through common share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 5 Placees







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 625,000







Broker/Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $56,000 in cash and 350,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant entitles holder to acquire one flow through unit, consisting of one flow through share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant, at $0.16 per unit for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated June 4, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated June 1, 2020 to the Option Agreement dated April 17, 2017 between Jourdan Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Infinite Ore Corp. ("Infinite") pertaining to the acquisition of an additional 25% interest from the original 75% to a 100% in the 145 claims in the Preissac-Lacorne lithium portfolio in the Province of Quebec (the "Property"). In consideration for the increased percentage in the ownership of the Property, the Company will issue an additional 8,100,000 common shares to Infinite.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Infinite Ore Corp. Y 8,100,000

________________________________________

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC. ("SUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,703,704 Quebec Charitable flow-through shares and

1,149,426 Ontario Charitable flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.54 per Quebec Charitable flow-through share

$0.435 per Ontario Charitable flow-through share



Number of Placees: 17 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 92,594 [2 placee(s)]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 22, 2020 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the Company) and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Melema West Property ( 6 claims,approximately 2050 acres) located in Hutchinson, Bellmore Lake and Ramsay Wright Townships, Ontario. Consideration0 is $62,000 cash and 700,000 common shares. The Vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase half (0.75%) for $500,000.

________________________________________

PROAM EXPLORATIONS CORPORATION ("PMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 774,285 shares to settle outstanding debt for $54,200.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. Y $54,200 $0.07 774,285 (Donald MacDonald)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of acting as a Guarantor for two loan facilities totaling $300,000. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 with 2,000,000 warrants having a one year term and 4,000,000 having a three year term.



Shares Warrants





George David Richardson nil 6,000,000

For additional information, please see the company's news release dated June 1, 2020.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE") ("ROE.WT.B") ("ROE.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, June 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE") ("ROE.WT.B") ("ROE.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, June 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Nick and Margaret Taylor Y $30,000.00 $0.01 3,000,000 Stuart McDowall Y $20,000.00 $0.01 2,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a royalty share and purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated May 26, 2020, between Kingston Resources Limited ACN (the 'Vendor'), SilverStream SEZC (the 'Parent') and Vox Royalty Australia Pty Ltd ACN (the 'Purchaser'). The Purchaser is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vox Royalty Corp. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire the A$0.12 per gram of gold per Dry Metric Tonne of Royalty Ore Royalty over the Dry Creek Project held by Royal Nickel Corporation. The Dry Creek Project is located in Western Australia.

As consideration, the Company shall pay AUS$350,000 and issue 89,706 shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2020.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 655,848 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.80

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,311,693 shares with 655,848 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 27, 2018.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 592,168 shares at a deemed price of $0.0675 per share to settle outstanding debt for $39,971.35.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Keyser Soze Services Limited







(Carmelo Marrelli) Y 39,971.35 $0.0675 592,168

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

