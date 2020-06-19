TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.1995

Payable Date: July 31, 2020

Record Date: June 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PACIFIC CASCADE MINERALS INC. ("PCV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2016, effective at the opening, Monday, June 22, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

20/06/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a transaction agreement ("Agreement") dated June 9, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire all the rights and obligations of the Shadow uranium property (the "Property") located in the Athabasca Basin Area of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada from Charles Beaudry (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendor a total of $25,113.38 in cash payment as consideration for the mining claims to the Property.

This transaction is considered a Non-Arm's Length transaction resulting from the Vendor being a director of the Company.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated June 11, 2020.

________________________________________

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 12, 2020 with respect to a private placement of 8,305,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit, TSX Venture Exchange has been further advised that the finder's fee payable to Haywood Securities Inc. should be a total of $1,960.00and 24,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 3-year period, not $2,960 (as amended from $1,400.00) and 17,500 Finder's Warrants.

________________________________________

CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 14,081,207 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 4, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 4, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,400,000 shares with 15,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 13, 2017.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 01, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,861,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 930,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 930,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.52







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 90,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc. $19,477.50 cash; 55,650 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $8,036.00 cash; 22,960 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.52



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 576,000 bonus shares to a non-arm's length creditor in consideration of a US$5,000,000 credit facility for a term of 1 year with interest of 5% per annum on any amount outstanding on or after the Maturity Date.



Shares Warrants





Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. 576,000 Nil

Please refer to the Company's news release of June 12, 2020 for further details.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,000,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$540,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 03, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,700,140 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to settle outstanding debt for $470,014.00.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Brian McClay Y $204,010 $0.10 2,040,100 Trinity West Stables Ltd. Y $174,024 $0.10 1,740,240 (Kathleen McClay)







Kaitlyn McClay Y $31,980 $0.10 319,800

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,200,000 share



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,100,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 46 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $7,240.00 cash; 144,800 warrants PI Financial Corp. $20,480.00 cash; 409,600 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each warrant exercisable into a share for a period of 3 years from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,450,079 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CAD$267,004.85.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Gardiner Roberts LLP Y $34,747.94 $0.06 579,132 Valley Mining







One Inc. (Arno Brand) Y $30,000.00 $0.06 500,000 Steven Gray Y $8,294.60 $0.06 138,243

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 08, 2020, April 21, 2020, April 22, 2020 and June 12, 2020.

________________________________________

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 30,278,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 15,139,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,139,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 71 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares GR7 Holdings. Inc. (Murray Flanigan) Y 100,000 Southern Arc Minerals Inc. Y 4,520,000





Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 240,000





Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. $97,500.00 cash; 396,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc $5,430.00 cash; 21,720 warrants PI Financial Corp. $23,850.00 cash; 89,400 warrants CIBC World Markets Inc. $60,000.00 cash; 240,000 warrants Lawrence Gozlan $6,000.00 cash; 24,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable into common shares of the Issuer for a period of

1 year from the date of issuance.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

JERICHO OIL CORPORATION ("JCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 17, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Insider Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Brian Williamson Y 250,623

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:43 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:10 p.m. PST, June 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 15,093,781 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 15, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 15, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a rights offering of 15,093,781 shares with 15,093,781 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 30, 2018.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2020, in accordance with the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,999,929 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 18,999,929 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,999,929 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 42 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Ernest Brisbane Y 228,500 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 430,000



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $6,975.50 cash; 199,300 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,050.00 cash; 30,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 month term.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 16, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $181,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.085 of principal outstanding



Maturity date: May 25, 2022



Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable quarterly in cash



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 26, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

