TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: July 15, 2020

Record Date: June 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

20/06/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Option Agreement dated June 15, 2020 between Merry Saltzman, Steven Kelem, Kevin Kelem, Martin Kelem and Michael Kelem (collectively the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase the Hermosa Project located in Arizona. Consideration is US$50,000 in the second year, 89,445 common shares in the first year and US$50,000 in common shares with a deemed price per share equal to a 20 day VWAP subject to a floor price of not less than $0.28 per share.

________________________________________

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 20, 2020:

Number of Securities: 20,000,001 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Number of Placees: 54 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Doug Ramshaw Y 100,000 Garrett Ainsworth Y 64,000 Gavin Cooper Y 25,000





Finder's Fee: Arm's length finders received a cash commission totaling $60,036.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 8, 2020.

________________________________________

EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,499,996 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 12,499,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,499,996 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 166,666





Finder's Fee:

First Republic Capital Corporation $59,999.98 cash; 1,000,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.06 until June 11,

2022 to acquire 1 Unit

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020 and further amended on May 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 23 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jean-Pierre Jutras Y 1,100,000 Peter Megaw Y 100,000 Barbara ONeill Y 60,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 2,700,000



Finder's Fee:

Richardson GMP Limited $2,000.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 17, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 13, 2020, between Novo Resources Corp. (the "Company"), Mark Creasy and several entities controlled by Mark Creasy (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in 55 mineral licenses, the remaining 30% interest in 20 additional tenements of which it currently holds a 70% interest in and a 70% interest in three (3) additional tenements (collectively, the "Tenements") - all located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the Tenements, the Company will issue an aggregate of 2,590,700 common shares to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2020.

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,335,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 16 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Philippe Havard Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 200,000

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,069,990 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Greg Wong Y 980,000 Ash Wellington Investments Limited

(James Cohen) Y 200,000 CEYX Properties Ltd.

(Anthony Cohen) Y 600,000

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Issuer's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). The Issuer has reserved 2,414,283 shares under the DRIP.

For more information, refer to the Issuer's press release dated June 15, 2020.

__________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 15, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 15, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on June 18, 2020, for proceeds of $4,020,500.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. had an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,402,500 shares at the Offering price of $0.43 per share. The over-allotment option was exercised in full, generating additional proceeds of $603,075. Total proceeds raised were $4,623,575.

Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on May 27, 2020 and June 18, 2020.

Underwriter: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 10,752,500 shares



Share Price: $0.43 per share



Underwriters Fee: 645,150 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.43

for two years plus a cash commission of $241,230.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated June 1, 2020 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and 1240089 B.C. Ltd. (John Bakus) pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in 11 minerals claims comprising 1,600 hectares near Ymir in southern British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will issue 600,000 shares.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange