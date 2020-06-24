TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 22, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ALT 1 Alturas Minerals Corp. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2019/12/31 ECT 2 Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2019/12/31 ILA 2 iLOOKABOUT Corp. Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.

KING 2 King Global Ventures Inc.



SPP 2 Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd.



GAME 2 Torque Esports Corp.





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on June 22, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) KLY KLY.WT.B KLY.WT.A 1 Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Annual audited financial statements

for the year 2019/12/31 NZ 2 New Zealand Energy Corp. Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year 2019/12/31 PMR 2 Prime Meridian Resources

Corp. Certification of the annual filings for

the year 2019/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on June 22, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SHM 2 Synstream Energy Corp. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year. 2019/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, June 25, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading; Transfer Agent services having been reinstated.

________________________________________

AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, June 25, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news release dated June 04, 2020.

________________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: July 31, 2020

Record Date: June 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES INC. ("JET")

[formerly Canada Jetlines Ltd. ("JET")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Canada Jetlines Ltd.'s ("Jetlines") (to be renamed "Global Crossing Airlines Inc.") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in Jetlines' information circular dated March 30, 2020 (the "Information Circular"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. ("Global")

On February 5, 2020, Jetlines and Global entered into a Share Exchange Agreement in connection with the Transaction pursuant to which Jetlines acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Global from the shareholders of Global, resulting in Global to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jetlines.

As consideration for the issued and outstanding shares of Global, Jetlines issued a total of 9,485,257 common shares and 2,381,834 share purchase warrants, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one resulting issuer share upon payment of US$0.25 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing date (the "Consideration Warrants"). On closing, Global shareholders exercised the 2,357,594 Consideration Warrants in exchange for the settlement of US$589,400 in Global liabilities outstanding as of February 29, 2020.

Global plans to operate a 121 US flag charter airline using the Airbus A320-200 aircraft. Global's business model is to provide ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) and wet lease contracts to airlines operating within and to the United States and develop aircraft interchange with leading European charter/tour operators. Global is currently in regulatory certification.

The Exchange has been advised that Jetlines received approval of its shareholders to the RTO at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2020.

For further information, see the Information Circular, which is available under Jetlines' profile on SEDAR.

2. Name Change and Consolidation

Effective June 23, 2020, Canada Jetlines Ltd. has changed its name to Global Crossing Airlines Inc. and consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 25, 2020, the common shares and variable voting shares of Global Crossing Airlines Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange under a single CUSIP number (below) and the common shares and variable voting shares of Canada Jetlines Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Post Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares and unlimited variable voting shares with no

par value of which

14,196,643 common shares are issued and outstanding

13,109,557 variable voting shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 11,842,852 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow

agreement.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: JET (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37960G 10 4 (NEW)

3. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,174,400 post-consolidated shares



Purchase Price: US$0.25 per post-consolidated share



Warrants: 6,174,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,174,400 post-consolidated

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 39 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Edward Wegel Y 600,000 Ryan Goepel Y 300,000 Joseph Dagrosa Y 400,000 Deborah Robinson Y 60,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 30,000



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $16,037.50 and 64,150 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into post-consolidated common shares at US$0.25 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), Jetlines must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

4. Shares for Debt

The Exchange has accepted for filing Jetlines' proposal to issue 415,150 post-consolidated shares at US$0.25 per post-consolidated to settle outstanding debt for US$103,787.50

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Jetlines shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

5. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 25, 2020, the common shares of Global Crossing Airlines Inc. will resume trading on the Exchange.

________________________________________

ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Voting: $0.06

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.06

Payable Date: July 15, 2020

Record Date: June 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

20/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BANKERS COBALT CORP. ("BANC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 933,333 shares at a price of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $70,000.50.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares

CHM Financial Services Inc.

(Stephen Barley) Y $12,083.00 $0.075 161,102 GR7 Holdings Inc.

(Murray Flanigan) Y $12,250.00 $0.075 163,333 Grant Dempsey Y $12,250.00 $0.075 163,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 18, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated June 15, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 10,700,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Alberta, British Columbia and New Brunswick Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 18, 2020 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$8,367,400 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 12,305,000 Units (includes 1,605,000 Units of underwriter's over-

allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half

of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being

exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.00 for a 24-month period

following the closing date.



Unit Price: CDN$0.68 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Eight Capital, PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial

Alliance Securities Inc. and Stifel GMP.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$478,237 in cash and 598,260 non-transferrable

broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at CDN$0.68 for a two (2) year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 15, 2020 and news releases dated June 02, 2020, June 03, 2020 and June 18, 2020.

________________________________________________

EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,843,137 shares



Purchase Price: $0.1275 per share



Warrants: 7,843,137 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,843,137 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 37 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Sean Charland Y 117,650 Enermetals Ventures Inc.

(Patrick Morris) Y 117,650 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 278,400

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 shares at a deemed price of $10.28 per share to settle outstanding debt for $8,224,000 from services rendered by an Arm's Length party.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:48 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 25, 2020:

Number of Securities: 6,161,109 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share



Warrants: 6,161,109 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,161,109 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.13 per share until June 17, 2022



Number of Placees: 26 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Glenn J. Mullan Y 222,222 Quirico De Vega Y 60,000 9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 50,000 Martin Walter Y 1,500,000 Scott Jobin-Bevans Y 25,000

Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $7,935.5 and 88,161 common share

purchase warrants to acquire 88,161 shares at a price of $0.13 per share until

June 17, 2022.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 17, 2020.

ENTREPRISES INTERNATIONALES DE PROSPECTION LTÉE (« IZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 25 mai 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 6 161 109 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,09 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 6 161 109 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 161 109 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,13 $ par action jusqu'au 17 juin 2022



Nombre de souscripteurs: 26 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Glenn J. Mullan Y 222 222 Quirico de Vega Y 60 000 9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 50 000 Martin Walter Y 1 500 000 Scott Jobin-Bevans Y 25 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 7 935,5 $ et 88 161

bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 88 161 actions au prix de 0,13 $

par action jusqu'au 17 juin 2022.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 juin 2020.

________________________________________

ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,181,341 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees] P 250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 05, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,287,904 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 4,143,952 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,143,952 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 272,104 shares to settle outstanding debt for $51,700.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC ("TBP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 19, 2020 to the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 1, 2020, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 33,089,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of

$0.26 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles

the holder to purchase one additional common share (a "Warrant

Share") at an exercise price of $0.32 per Warrant Share for a period of

36 months following the closing of the Offering.



Offering Price: $0.26 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.



Agents: Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agents' Commission: The Agents received cash commission equal to 7% of the gross

proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds

raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)).

The Agents were also granted a number of common share purchase

warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") equal to 7% of the aggregate

number of Units sold under the Offering (including the Over-Allotment

Option). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder thereof to

acquire one common share at a price of $0.26 per share for a period of

24 months following the closing date of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-

Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following

the closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Units

equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 19, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 35,191,000 Units, including 2,102,000 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $0.26 per Unit under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,149,660.

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. (« TBP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Tetra Bio-Pharma (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au supplément de prospectus daté du 19 mai 2020, du prospectus de la société daté du 1 avril 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par la Commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Ontario et les commissions des valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en 33 089 000 unités (les « unités ») au prix de

0,26 $ par unité. Chaque unité inclut une action ordinaire et un bon de

souscription (un « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription

permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire additionnelle (une «

action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription ») au prix de 0,32 $ par

action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription pour une période de 36

mois après la clôture de l'offre.



Prix de l'offre : 0,26 $ par unité.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,32 $ par action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription à tout

moment avant 17h (heure de Toronto) à la date qui tombe 36 mois

après la date de clôture de l'offre.



Agents: Raymond James Ltée., Corporation Canaccord Genuity et Echelon

Wealth Partners Inc.



Commission des agents : Les agents ont reçu une commission égale à 7 % du produit

brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de

l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)). Les

agents ont aussi reçu des bons de souscription (les « bons de

commission ») correspondant à 7% des unités vendues aux termes

de l'offre (y compris l'option de surallocation. Chaque bon de commission

peut être exercé pour acheter une action ordinaire au prix de 0,26 $

par action pendant une période de 24 mois à compter de la date de clôture.



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Les agents ont reçu une option de surallocation, exerçable pendant

une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture de l'offre, visant

l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'unités égal à 15 % du nombre

d'unités souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 19 mai 2020.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 35 191 000 unités, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 2 102 000 unités, a été émis au prix de 0,26 $ par unité, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 9 149 660 $.

_________________________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated May 11, 2020 which amends a property purchase agreement dated March 7, 2019 between Usha Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Emerald Lake Development Corporation (Jerry Beaulac), pursuant to which the Company can acquire an additional 34% in the Nicobat property, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will issue 500,000 shares.

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, June 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

EASTCOAL INC. ("ECX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,577,531 shares to settle outstanding debt for $511,483.42.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $











\Abraham Jonker Y 289,254.21 0.0675 4,285,247 John Conlon Y 222,229.21 0.0675 3,292,284

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange