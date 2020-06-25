TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333

Payable Date: July 15, 2020

Record Date: June 30, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

[formerly REBEL CAPITAL INC. ("RBL.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated June 16, 2020. As a result, at the opening onMonday, June 29, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Business Combination Agreement dated Jan 28, 2020 and amended April 20, 2020 among Rebel Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Rebel"), 1238383 B.C. Ltd. ("Rebel Subco") and Electric Royalties Ltd. ("ERL") pursuant to which Rebel will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of ERL (the "Transaction") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation.

Approximately 20 Million (post consolidation) New Rebel Shares @ $0.25 per share ($5,000,000), will be issued to shareholders of ERL

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

The Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Monday, June 29, 2020, the common shares of ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of REBEL CAPITAL INC. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Royalty' company.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,925,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 115 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





David Elliott P 300,000 Andrew Williams P 200,000 Wendie Elliott P 100,000 Reno Redenbach P 200,000 Brad Hemingson P 200,000 Randy Butchard P 560,000 Carolyn Rogers P 100,000 Craig Lindsay I 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 1,660,000 shares [7 placee(s)]







Finder's Fee: $142,365 (up to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Financing payable to

Haywood Securities Inc. - $68,325; Leede Jones Gable - $67,890; PI Financial

Corp. - $3,000; Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,150; and Lawrence Roulston -

$6,000.)



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,255,100 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,330,000 shares are subject to CPC escrow

10,725,100 shares are subject to Tier 2 Value escrow

9,275,000 shares are subject to 1 year hold with 20% released

every 3 months with first release on closing of Transaction







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ELEC (new) CUSIP Number: 28500L109 (new)

The Company is classified as a "Royalty" company.

Rei nstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 5, 2019, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 29, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company

Company Contact: Brendan Yurik Company Address: 1500 – 1040 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4H1 Company Phone Number: 604-364-3540 Company Fax Number: 604-684-8092 Company Email Address: Brendan.Yurik@electricroyalties.com

________________________________

TAG Oil Ltd. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Monday, June 29, 2020, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be delisted at the market close on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

85,416,252 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TAO CUSIP Number: 87377N 20 0

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 12, 2020.

Company Contact: Toby Pierce, CEO and Director Company Address: 2040-885 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8 Company Phone Number: 604-682-6496 Company Fax Number: 604-682-1174 Company Email Address: info@tagoil.com

________________________________________

20/06/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,365,894 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 2,365,894 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,365,894 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 23, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FURA GEMS INC. ("FURA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a revised and restated merger of ruby assets agreement between the Company, Cobadale Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), Fura Services DMCC (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), New Energy Minerals Ltd. ("New Energy"), Montepuez Minerals Pty Ltd., Montepuez Minerals Ltd. and New Energy Minerals Lda, dated as of July 14, 2018, revised and restated on February 5, 2020 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company completed the arm's length acquisition of certain Mozambique assets, as follows: (i) a 70% interest in ruby mining license 5030L through the acquisition of 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of Rubies Resources SA; (ii) a 80% interest in ruby mining concession 8921C through the acquisition of 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of Ibra Moz SA; and (iii) the acquisition for cancellation of a right to earn a 65% interest in mining concession 8955C under a joint venture agreement (collectively, the "New Energy Assets"). The Company paid a cash payment of A$1,400,000 (C$1.27 million) to New Energy and paid US$28,000(C$39,000) on behalf of New Energy to the Mozambique government for the capital gains taxes levied in connection with the sale of the New Energy Assets. The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 23, 2020.

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated November 29, 2018, February 11, 2020 and June 23, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2019, June 27, 2019 and August 15, 2019 and October 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 28,755,592 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Lord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE (Gagan Gupta) Y 28,755,592

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 27, 2020announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

GOOD2GO CORP. ("GOTO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on July 16, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of July 16, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated April 25, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

GOOD2GO2 CORP. ("GOAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 19, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Number of Placees: 23 Placees

All other terms and conditions, and details in the previous Bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

HIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JIULIAN RESOURCES INC. ("JLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 1,400,000







Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. 315,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: one warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common

share at $0.075 for 12 months from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST June 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 8, 2020, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired Shihan property, located in Rennie Township, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for 1,400,000 common shares. The Property is subject to an existing 2% net smelter royalty in favor of a third party, one-quarter of which may be purchased by the Vendors for $500,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2020.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase Letter Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 22, 2020, between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company"), and several arm's length third parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a net 1.0% royalty interest on Coeur Mining Inc.'s. operating Wharf Mine, located in South Dakota, USA.

As consideration for its 1.0% interest and to satisfy the US$5.765 million purchase price, the Company will make a US$1,000,000 cash payment and issue an aggregate of 899,201 common shares at a deemed value of US$5.30 per share to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 22, 2020.

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 271,200 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and 246,545 shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated March 9, 2020 with AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 22, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.10 per share, to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$70,000 in connection with an option agreement dated January 05, 2018, with an arms-length party.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2020.

_______________________________________

PETROTAL CORP. ("TAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 141,203,891 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one

common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: £0.10 per Unit ($0.17 CAD)



Warrants: 70,601,945 share purchase warrants to purchase 70,601,945 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: £0.16 ($0.27 CAD) for a period of three years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 12 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Meridian Capital International Fund

(Gavin Wilson) Y 75,000,000





Agent's Fee: £706,019.46 cash commissions paid to Auctus Advisors LLP

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PINECREST RESOURCES LTD. ("PCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 92 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Douglas B. Forster Y 500,000 Blayne Johnson Y 500,000 Edward Farrauto Y 250,000 Michael Vint Y 125,000 Douglas Hurst Y 500,000 Luke Alexander Y 199,500 Park Road Capital (Luke Alexander) Y 2,385,000 Omaya Elguindi Y 500,000 SPI Spartan Investments Inc. (George Salamis) Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,262,500 [12 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. 46,750 shares payable.

First Globe Capital International Inc. 81,250 shares payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. 6,750 shares payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $5,000 cash payable.

PI Financial Corp. $1,750 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

RED RIVER CAPITAL CORP. ("XBT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on July 25, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of July 25, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 2, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,039 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 3,000,039 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,039 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 4,000,000 units, with each unit consisting of 1 common share

and 0.75 common share purchase warrant.



Maturity date: December 8, 2022



Warrants Each full warrant will expire December 8, 2022 and entitle the holder to purchase one

common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.20.



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 15, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 12,895,174 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.115 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Eric Sprott Y 2,608,696





Finder's Fee:



Accilent Capital Management Inc $2,401.20 cash; 20,800 warrants Mike Curtis $3,588.00 cash; 31,200 warrants BMO Nesbitt Burns $4,839.00 cash Mackie Research Capital $2,691.00 cash; 23,400 warrants Fortification Capital $345.00 cash; 3,000 warrants GloRes Capital Inc. $35,581.50 cash; 231,404 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $10,500.00 cash; 91,304 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.115



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,367,732 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 8,367,732 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,367,732 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ranjodh S (Joe Dhami) Y 350,000







Finder's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners LP $840 cash payable.

PI Financial Corp. $2,520 cash payable.

Mackie Research Capital Corp. $4,900 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, June 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange