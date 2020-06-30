TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Empress Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMPX) news release dated March 6, 2020, the Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: 0.082 shares of Empress Royalty Corp. per share of the Company

Payable Date: July 8, 2020

Record Date: July 2, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date: July 1, 2020

For further information, refer to Empress Resources Corp. and Alto Ventures Ltd. press release dated February 4, 2020 and March 6, 2020.

________________________________________

ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated April 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 2, 2020, the common shares of Alto Ventures Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation





Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,274,659 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ATV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 021550306 (new)

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

[formerly Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. ("EYC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 2, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening July 2, 2020, the common shares of Binovi Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Biotechnology' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

61,170,964 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VISN (new) CUSIP Number: 09076N109 (new)

________________________________________

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

[formerly Crystal Lake Mining Corporation ("CLM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed dated June 10, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening July 3, 2020, the common shares of Enduro Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Crystal Lake Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

149,907,933 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ENDR (new) CUSIP Number: 29279W102 (new)

________________________________________

KALON ACQUISITION CORP. ("KAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 24, 2020, effective at the open of market July 2, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.00268 Payable Date: July 15, 2020 Record Date: June 30, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2020

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 12, 2020, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 12, 2020, qualifying for issuance of $4,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 12% secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Company's Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the offering of Debentures pursuant to the Prospectus (the "Offering") occurred on June 24, 2020, for gross proceeds of $4,000,000.

Offering: $4,000,000 plus $600,000 over-allotment (if fully exercised) aggregate

principal amount of 12% secured debentures due June 24, 2023.



Warrants: 80,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 80,000,000



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a thirty-six (36) month period



Agent: Mackie Research Capital Corp.



Agent's Commission: $320,000 in cash commission and 12,800,000 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at $0.05 for one

common share of the Company for a thirty-six (36) month period.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent has thirty (30) days following the closing date to exercise its

over-allotment option to purchase an additional $600,000 aggregate

principal amount of Debentures and 12,000,000 Warrants.

These Debentures were issued pursuant to the trust indenture dated June 24, 2020 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of the Canada (the "Trust Indenture").

Listings of Debentures and Warrants:

Effective at the opening Thursday, July 2, 2020, the Debentures and Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research And Development In the Life Sciences' company.

Debentures





Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Alberta/Ontario)



Capitalization: $4,000,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SUGR.DB CUSIP Number: 865001 AA 9



Warrants





Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Alberta/Ontario)



Capitalization: 92,000,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated

June 24, 2020 of which 80,000,000 warrants are issued and

outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SUGR.WS CUSIP Number: 865001 16 8



Details of the Debentures:





Maturity Date: three (3) years from the date of their issuance.



Redemption: Upon a Change of Control, the Debentures may be redeemed, at the

option of the holders, in whole or in part, upon thirty (30) days following

the giving of notice of the Change of Control at a price equal to 104% of

the aggregate outstanding principal amount ("Offer Price") of

Debentures or Secured Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. If 90%

or more of the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures and

Secured Notes have been tendered for redemption, the Company will

have the option to redeem all of the remaining Debentures and Secured Notes at a similar Offer Price.



Prepayment: At any time following the date of issuance, The Company may elect to prepay the Debentures in cash for a price equal to 110% of the

aggregate outstanding principal amount plus accrued interest on not

greater than sixty (60) days and not less than thirty (30) days after notice

is provided to the holders.



Interest: 12% Interest is payable semi-annually in arrears on the last day of June

and December of each year commencing June 30, 2020.



Subordination: The payment of principal and interest on the Debentures is subordinated

in right of payment to the extent set forth in the Trust Indenture governing the Debentures to the prior payment in full of all existing and future

senior indebtedness of the Company.



Conversion: The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.05 per share for one year after closing, and thereafter at $0.10 per

share any time prior to maturity or the business day prior to Redemption. The holders, at their option, may also elect to exchange their

outstanding Debentures for Secured Notes on a one for one basis at

any time during the 12 month period following the date of issuance. Each Secured Note will transferrable and non-convertible with a similar

Maturity Date. The Secured notes will bear interest at 15% per annum payable similarly to the Debentures, and will subordinate in priority according to the Trust Indenture.



Day Count Type: 360 Interest Start Date: June 24, 2020 First Coupon Date: June 30, 2020



Coupon Dates: June 30 and December 31



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS



Board Lot: The Debentures are in denominations of $1,000 and will trade in a board

lot size of $1,000 face value

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 12, 2020 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")

[formerly WEST KIRKLAND MINING INC. ("WKM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening July 2 2020, the common shares of West Vault Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of West Kirkland Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

42,534,631 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: WVM NEW CUSIP Number: 95640X103 NEW

________________________________________

20/06/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,905,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 952,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 952,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.14



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Nick DeMare Y 1,000,000 DNG Capital Corp.

(Nick DeMare) Y 180,000 Duster Capital Corp. Y 40,000 (Dusan Berka)



Ironbark Enterprises Inc. Y 40,000 (David Blair Way)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Lease Assignment Agreement dated June 17, 2020 between Jon Thorson and Myron Goldstein (the "Vendors") and the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Tarsis Resources U. S. Inc. whereby the Company has acquire the Twin Canyon lease with respect to mining claims located in Montezeuma County, Colorado. The aggregate consideration is US$58,000 and 2,000,000 common shares of which 500,000 is issued upon closing and 1,500,000 to be issued subject to certain milestones.

_________________________________

BARD VENTURES LTD. ("CBS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2006 with respect to the Purchase and Sale Agreement between Daniel Morice Merkly, William Ray Merkley Sr. (the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lone Pine Property that is subject to Advance Royalty Payments, the Company elected to make the payment in 208,334 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share. Future payments payable in shares will be subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLARMIN EXPLORATIONS INC. ("CX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,400,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.50 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 28 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of shares Abraham Drost Y 50,000 James Gallagher Y 50,000 Kelsey Chin Y 40,000 MaryAnn Crichton Y 25,000 Evan Asselstine Y 10,000



Agent(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$476,795 in cash and 774,000 agent warrants payable to

Paradigm Capital Inc., Clarus Securities Inc. and Beacon Securities Inc. Each

agent warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.50 for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 29, 2020, between the Company and 9228-6202 Québec Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 8 claims in the Davidson project, located in the Chibougamau Region and 1 additional claim in the Native Copper Project, located in the Gaspe Peninsula (together, the "Properties").

Upon signing of the Agreement and dissemination of the present bulletin, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares in order to acquire 100% interest in the Properties.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Properties. The 2% NSR royalty may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 23, 2020.

________________________________________

GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC. ("DFS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Jun 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the arm's length acquisition by the Company of Playgon Interactive Inc. ("Playgon") from the shareholders of Playgon for 63,333,333 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15, representing aggregate consideration of $9,500,000. The aforementioned acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated November 29, 2019, as amended, between the Company, the shareholders of Playgon and Playgon. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing of the acquisition occurred on June 19, 2020.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2020, June 11, 2020, June 2, 2020, March 31, 2020, March 4, 2020 and December 2, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2020:

Number of Securities 38,331,588 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 38,331,558 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,331,558 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.215



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 49 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares William Scott Y 184,000 Marrandino Holdings Inc. (Michele Marrandino) Y 200,000 Jason Meretsky Y 166,667 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 454,667





Agent's Fee:

Beacon Securities Ltd. $364,080.00 cash; 96,960 shares; 1,171,866 compensation options.

Each Compensation Option is exercisable for one Common Share at $0.15 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GOOD2GO2 CORP. ("GOAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. ("GQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,552,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,552,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,552,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares John Clarke Y 500,000 David Shaw Y 500,000 Jeddiah Richardson Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 5,604,000 non flow-through common shares

3,140,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per non flow-through common share

$0.35 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,802,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,802,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 90 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares André Gaumond Y 57,140 François Huot Y 30,000 Jean-Pierre Janson Y 40,000 Frank Mariage Y 10,217 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y 714,286 François Goulet Y 30,000 Frédéric Ruel Y 50,000 Yvon Robert Y 60,000 Aggregate ProGroup (11 Placees) P 1,685,000





Finder's Fee: 6 finders received a cash commission totaling $55,807.25

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 22, 2020.

EXPLORATION HARFANG INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 juin 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 décembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions: 5 604 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires

3 140 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,25 $ par action non-accréditive ordinaire

0,35 $ par actions accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 802 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 802 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 90 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions André Gaumond Y 57 140 François Huot Y 30 000 Jean-Pierre Janson Y 40 000 Frank Mariage Y 10 217 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y 714 286 François Goulet Y 30 000 Frédéric Ruel Y 50 000 Yvon Robert Y 60 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (11 souscripteurs) P 1 685 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: 6 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 55 807,25 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 juin 2020.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 919,797 shares at a deemed price of $0.1655 to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $153,152.16.

Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors

The Company issued a news release dated June 4, 2020 with respect to the timing of the issuance.

________________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, June 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 07, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $446,000.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.06 per common share in year one and $0.10 per common share in years two and three.



Term of Maturity: 3 Years



Interest Rate: 10



Warrants: 7,433,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,433,333 shares



Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees





Finder's Fee:

AlphaNorth Asset Management 400,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation 100,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 400,000 warrants are exercisable into a unit at $0.06 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 per share for three years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LE CHATEAU INC. ("CTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:47 a.m. PST, June 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDICURE INC. ("MPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 24, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 533,116 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 30, 2020 to June 29, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 93 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Daniel Kunz Y 800,000 Andrew Bowering Y 1,200,000 Gregory Liller Y 120,000 New Dawn Holdings Ltd. (Paul Larkin) Y 100,000 Murray John Y 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 160,000 [4 Placees]









Agent's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. $184,300 cash.

Desjardins Securities Inc. $184,300 cash.

Trinity Advisors Corporation 1,200,000 warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.10 until June 12, 2025.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Crescent Point Resources Corp. (the "Vendor") dated April 24, 2020 for the purchase of certain producing oil and gas assets located in southeastern Saskatchewan. The total cash consideration to be paid by the Company for the acquisition of the assets is $70,000.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated April 24, 2020.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,447,700 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.95 per share



Number of Placees: 38 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 824,092 [12 Placees]







Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $258,765.75

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 16, 2020.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,524,169 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 2,524,169 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,524,169 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a 2-year period



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Chris Anderson Y 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 8,000 [1 Placee]











Finder's Fees: Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $6,300 and 14,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.75 per share for a two-year period.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $3,244.50 and 7,210 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.75 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange