04.07.2020 00:23:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")
EMPRESS RESOURCES CORP. ("EMPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Merger and Spinco
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the acquisition by Alto Ventures Ltd. ("Alto" or the "Company") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Empress Resources Corp. ("Empress") (the "Merger"). The Merger was effected pursuant to a plan of arrangement of Empress under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the shareholders of Empress were issued an aggregate of 12,214,213 post-consolidation common shares of Alto, representing 52% of Alto's issued and outstanding common shares. The 49,001,720 outstanding share purchase warrants of Empress were also exchanged for 9,849,934 post-consolidated Alto warrants on Closing (reflecting the 5 for 1 consolidation of Alto), each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire 1.005 post consolidated shares of Alto at a price of $0.48 ($0.73 for finders' warrants). Under the Arrangement, former Empress shareholders also received an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of Empress Royalty Corp. ("Spinco"), representing 52% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Spinco. Spinco previously issued 4,615,384 shares, representing 48% of its issued shares to Alto in consideration for the transfer of certain royalties and marketable securities to Spinco (the "Alto Spinco Shares"). The Alto Spinco Shares will be distributed as a dividend to persons who were Alto shareholders as at July 2, 2020. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Spinco received $250,000 in cash from Empress. The Arrangement was approved by a special resolution of Empress' shareholders and warrantholders at a meeting held on June 30, 2020, and was approved by final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 2, 2020. The Merger is to be completed on July 7, 2020. In connection with the Merger, a finder's fee is payable by the Company to Escarpment Capital Advisors (Michael Bandrowski) in the amount of $37,500 in cash and 375,500 post-consolidated Alto shares.
Effective at the close of the business on July 7, 2020, Empress Resources Corp. will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Merger.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 4, 2020, March 6, 2020 and June 1, 2020. Additional information can be located in Empress' Information Circular dated May 29, 2020, which is available under Empress' profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 under the symbol "DYA".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "DYA" on TSX Venture Exchange after July 06, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
__________________________________
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's units will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 under the symbol "ERE.UN".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ERE.UN" on TSX Venture Exchange after July 06, 2020, and its units will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
__________________________________
PROSPERO SILVER CORP. ("PSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated April 17, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening July 7, 2020, the common shares of Prospero Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Resource' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
5,747,188
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
PSL
UNCHANGED
CUSIP Number:
743624306
NEW
________________________________________
SCHOONER CAPITAL CORP. ("SCH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to Exchange bulletins dated May 29, 2020 and July 3, 2020, effective at the open, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
20/07/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of an Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement dated June 07, 2019 (the "Agreement") and Forbearance to the Agreement dated February 28, 2020, for a term ending June 07, 2022. The bonus warrants are exercisable in whole or in part at an exercise price of CDN$0.60 per common share until June 07, 2022.
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Warrants
SQN Venture Income Fund, LP
Y
1,200,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2019 and June 17, 2020.
_______________________________
CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WATR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 06, 2020 and March 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
25,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.02 per share
Warrants:
25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.05 per share for a five (5) year period
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Barry Shelp
Y
2,500,000
Gene Shelp
Y
2,500,000
Alex Kaszuba
Y
11,000,000
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate of CDN$10,800 in cash and 540,000 finder warrants payable to Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Fortification Capital Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a five (5) year period.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2020:
Number of Shares:
9,615,384 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.52 per common share
Warrants:
4,807,692 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,807,692 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.00 for a period of eighteen (18) months
Number of Placees:
42 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
200,000
Broker/Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hampton Securities Ltd., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and CIBC Wood Gundy received an aggregate of $269,030.42 in cash, 96,153 common shares, 48,076 warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $1.00 for a period of eighteen (18) months, and 517,366 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.52 for a period of eighteen (18) months into one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole underlying warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of eighteen (18) months at $1.00 per share.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2020, June 23, 2020 and July 2, 2020.
________________________________________
GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 28, 2020:
Number of Securities:
20,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05625 per common share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.075 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
22 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
Y
3,555,600
Finder's Fee:
Four finder received a cash commission totaling $24,351.57 and 392,005 compensation units (the "Compensation Units"). Each Compensation Unit is exercisable at $0.05625 into one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrants (the "Compensation Warrant"). Each whole Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 per Compensation Warrant until June 5, 2022.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 5, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
RESSOURCES GOLDEN TAG LTÉE (« GOG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 mai 2020:
Nombre d'actions:
20 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,05625 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
10 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 000 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
22 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
Y
3,555,600
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 24 351,57 $ et 392 005 unités de compensation (les « unités de compensation »). Chaque unité de compensation permet d'acquérir au prix de 0,05625 $, une action ordinaire de la société et un demi-bon de souscription de compensation (le « bon de souscription de compensation »). Chaque bon de souscription de compensation entier est exerçable à un prix de 0,075 $ par action jusqu'au 5 juin 2022.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 5 juin 2020 et 30 juin 2020.
________________________________________
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated May 15, 2020, between KF Hemp Corp., their shareholders (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company will purchase all the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendors for an aggregate consideration of $20,000,000 ("Total Consideration"). The Total Consideration will be broken down as follows:
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
102047601 Saskatchewan Ltd.
Y
40,582,524
Lionel Kambeitz
Y
3,228,156
Michelle Westerman
Y
1,383,495
The majority of the minority shareholders of the Company further approved this transaction at the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 23, 2020.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated May 19, 2020.
________________________________________
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, July 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
284,127 Series A Preferred Shares. The terms of the Series A Preferred Shares are further described in the Company's interim financial statement ended March 31, 2020.
Purchase Price:
$10.00 per Series A Preferred Share
Number of Placees:
127 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Series A Preferred Shares
John Kowal
Y
10,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $43,367.10 in cash payments
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated April 2, 2020, May 12, 2020, June 4, 2020, June 8, 2020 and June 16, 2020 announcing the closing of five (5) tranches separately in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 2, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,601,959 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 9, 2020 to July 8, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Brady Rak)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange") bulletins dated April 13, 2018 and March 20, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Prospectus Offering:
# of Warrants:
12,545,350
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 23, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 30, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.75
These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 14, 2018, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 6, 2016, of 25,090,700 common shares with 12,545,350 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 13, 2018.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2020.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:27 p.m. PST, July 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, due to a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:32 p.m. PST, July 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,412,850 shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,642.50.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
2364158 Ontario Ltd.
Y
$33,630
$0.05
1,074,000
Ron Woo and Associates Ltd.
Y
$30,450
$0.05
950,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SCHOONER CAPITAL CORP. ("SCH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, July 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for failure to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 29, 2017, the Company has consolidated its capital on a fifteen (15) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the shares of Silver Mountain Mines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
3,216,767
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
SMM
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
828034 20 7
(new)
________________________________________
SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
2,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per common share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$1.00 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Two finders received an aggregate of 60,000 common shares of the Company.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 2, 2020.
SRG MINING INC. (« SRG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
2 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,50 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
2 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 000 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
1,00 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
14 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucun
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Deux intermédiaires ont reçu un total de 60 000 actions ordinaires de la société.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 juillet 2020.
________________________________________
TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 01, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.80 per share
Warrants:
1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$1.00
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,472,308 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.52 per share
Warrants:
1,472,308 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,472,308 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.76 for a 36-month period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 27, 2020 and June 3, 2020:
Number of Shares:
33,333,334 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per common share
Warrants:
16,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,667 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a period of 2 years
Number of Placees:
72 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
Y
3,900,000
Charles E. Page
Y
150,000
6545921 Canada Inc. (Normand Tremblay)
Y
135,000
Joseph Hamilton
Y
101,300
Pro Group Involvement [8 Placees]
P
2,595,000
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $327,154 and 1,949,520 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners., PI Financial Corp., Clarus Securities Inc., Dundee Corporation, Richardson GMP and Leede Jones Gable. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.18 for a period of 2 years.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated June 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WASECO RESOURCES INC. ("WRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
705,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 5, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
January 5, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.075
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,410,000 common shares with 705,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange effective July 9, 2019.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 3, 2020.
________________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement dated May 18, 2020 between Xander Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Silverwater Capital Corp. (Jonathon Deluce), pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 62 mineral claims located in Val D'Or, Quebec, known as the Val D'Or #2 Property. In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $45,000 and issue a total of 1,090,000 shares both in stages as indicated below. In addition, the Company will incur not less than $625,000 on both the Val D'Or #1 and #2 properties within a three-year period with not less than $175,000 spent in the first 1.5 years.
CASH
SHARES
Upon approval
$5,400
450,000
Within 90 days of closing
$4,000
nil
Upon 1.5 years from closing
$12,000
410,000
Upon 2.5 years from closing
$24,000
230,000
The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty.
________________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement dated May 18, 2020 between Xander Resources Inc. (the "Company") and North American Exploration Ltd. (Bernard Deluce, Serge Lavoie), pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 80 mineral claims located in Val D'Or, Quebec, known as the Val D'Or #1 Property. In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $89,600 and issue a total of 1,510,000 shares both in stages as indicated below. In addition, the Company will incur not less than $625,000 on both the Val D'Or #1 and #2 properties within a three-year period with not less than $175,000 spent in the first 1.5 years.
CASH
SHARES
Upon approval
$9,600
510,000
Within 90 days of closing
$8,000
nil
Upon 1.5 years from closing
$24,000
660,000
Upon 2.5 years from closing
$48,000
340,000
The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty.
________________________________________
