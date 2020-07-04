TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ -

ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")

EMPRESS RESOURCES CORP. ("EMPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Merger and Spinco

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the acquisition by Alto Ventures Ltd. ("Alto" or the "Company") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Empress Resources Corp. ("Empress") (the "Merger"). The Merger was effected pursuant to a plan of arrangement of Empress under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the shareholders of Empress were issued an aggregate of 12,214,213 post-consolidation common shares of Alto, representing 52% of Alto's issued and outstanding common shares. The 49,001,720 outstanding share purchase warrants of Empress were also exchanged for 9,849,934 post-consolidated Alto warrants on Closing (reflecting the 5 for 1 consolidation of Alto), each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire 1.005 post consolidated shares of Alto at a price of $0.48 ($0.73 for finders' warrants). Under the Arrangement, former Empress shareholders also received an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of Empress Royalty Corp. ("Spinco"), representing 52% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Spinco. Spinco previously issued 4,615,384 shares, representing 48% of its issued shares to Alto in consideration for the transfer of certain royalties and marketable securities to Spinco (the "Alto Spinco Shares"). The Alto Spinco Shares will be distributed as a dividend to persons who were Alto shareholders as at July 2, 2020. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Spinco received $250,000 in cash from Empress. The Arrangement was approved by a special resolution of Empress' shareholders and warrantholders at a meeting held on June 30, 2020, and was approved by final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 2, 2020. The Merger is to be completed on July 7, 2020. In connection with the Merger, a finder's fee is payable by the Company to Escarpment Capital Advisors (Michael Bandrowski) in the amount of $37,500 in cash and 375,500 post-consolidated Alto shares.

Effective at the close of the business on July 7, 2020, Empress Resources Corp. will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Merger.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 4, 2020, March 6, 2020 and June 1, 2020. Additional information can be located in Empress' Information Circular dated May 29, 2020, which is available under Empress' profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 under the symbol "DYA".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "DYA" on TSX Venture Exchange after July 06, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

__________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's units will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 under the symbol "ERE.UN".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ERE.UN" on TSX Venture Exchange after July 06, 2020, and its units will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

__________________________________

PROSPERO SILVER CORP. ("PSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated April 17, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 7, 2020, the common shares of Prospero Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Resource' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,747,188 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PSL UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 743624306 NEW

________________________________________

SCHOONER CAPITAL CORP. ("SCH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated May 29, 2020 and July 3, 2020, effective at the open, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of an Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement dated June 07, 2019 (the "Agreement") and Forbearance to the Agreement dated February 28, 2020, for a term ending June 07, 2022. The bonus warrants are exercisable in whole or in part at an exercise price of CDN$0.60 per common share until June 07, 2022.

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Warrants





SQN Venture Income Fund, LP Y 1,200,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2019 and June 17, 2020.

_______________________________

CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WATR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 06, 2020 and March 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.02 per share



Warrants: 25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.05 per share for a five (5) year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Barry Shelp Y 2,500,000 Gene Shelp Y 2,500,000 Alex Kaszuba Y 11,000,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$10,800 in cash and 540,000 finder warrants payable to Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Fortification Capital Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a five (5) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,615,384 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per common share



Warrants: 4,807,692 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,807,692 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a period of eighteen (18) months



Number of Placees: 42 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 Placees] P 200,000





Broker/Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hampton Securities Ltd., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and CIBC Wood Gundy received an aggregate of $269,030.42 in cash, 96,153 common shares, 48,076 warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $1.00 for a period of eighteen (18) months, and 517,366 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.52 for a period of eighteen (18) months into one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole underlying warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of eighteen (18) months at $1.00 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2020, June 23, 2020 and July 2, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 28, 2020:

Number of Securities: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05625 per common share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.075 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 3,555,600





Finder's Fee: Four finder received a cash commission totaling $24,351.57 and 392,005 compensation units (the "Compensation Units"). Each Compensation Unit is exercisable at $0.05625 into one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrants (the "Compensation Warrant"). Each whole Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.075 per Compensation Warrant until June 5, 2022.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 5, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

RESSOURCES GOLDEN TAG LTÉE (« GOG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 mai 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 20 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05625 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 10 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 22 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 3,555,600





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 24 351,57 $ et 392 005 unités de compensation (les « unités de compensation »). Chaque unité de compensation permet d'acquérir au prix de 0,05625 $, une action ordinaire de la société et un demi-bon de souscription de compensation (le « bon de souscription de compensation »). Chaque bon de souscription de compensation entier est exerçable à un prix de 0,075 $ par action jusqu'au 5 juin 2022.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 5 juin 2020 et 30 juin 2020.

________________________________________

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated May 15, 2020, between KF Hemp Corp., their shareholders (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company will purchase all the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendors for an aggregate consideration of $20,000,000 ("Total Consideration"). The Total Consideration will be broken down as follows:

$7,790,000 will be payable in common shares by issuing 95,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.082 per common share, and shall be subject to a pooling agreement.

The remaining amount of the Total Consideration will be satisfied through the transfer of all the issued and outstanding shares of Maxx Group of Companies Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





102047601 Saskatchewan Ltd.

(Jason Maher) Y 40,582,524 Lionel Kambeitz Y 3,228,156 Michelle Westerman Y 1,383,495

The majority of the minority shareholders of the Company further approved this transaction at the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 23, 2020.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated May 19, 2020.

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, July 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 284,127 Series A Preferred Shares. The terms of the Series A Preferred Shares are further described in the Company's interim financial statement ended March 31, 2020.



Purchase Price: $10.00 per Series A Preferred Share



Number of Placees: 127 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Series A Preferred Shares





John Kowal Y 10,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $43,367.10 in cash payments

Acumen Capital Partners - $1,750.00 in cash payments

PI Financial Inc. - $1,750.00 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated April 2, 2020, May 12, 2020, June 4, 2020, June 8, 2020 and June 16, 2020 announcing the closing of five (5) tranches separately in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 2, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,601,959 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 9, 2020 to July 8, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Brady Rak)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange") bulletins dated April 13, 2018 and March 20, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Prospectus Offering:





# of Warrants: 12,545,350



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 23, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 14, 2018, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 6, 2016, of 25,090,700 common shares with 12,545,350 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 13, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2020.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:27 p.m. PST, July 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, due to a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:32 p.m. PST, July 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,412,850 shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,642.50.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 2364158 Ontario Ltd.

(Keith Minty) Y $33,630 $0.05 1,074,000 Ron Woo and Associates Ltd.

(Ron Woo) Y $30,450 $0.05 950,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SCHOONER CAPITAL CORP. ("SCH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, July 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for failure to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 29, 2017, the Company has consolidated its capital on a fifteen (15) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the shares of Silver Mountain Mines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,216,767 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SMM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 828034 20 7 (new)

________________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $1.00 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Two finders received an aggregate of 60,000 common shares of the Company.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 2, 2020.

SRG MINING INC. (« SRG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 2 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,50 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,00 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 14 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu un total de 60 000 actions ordinaires de la société.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 juillet 2020.

________________________________________

TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 01, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.00



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,472,308 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.52 per share



Warrants: 1,472,308 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,472,308 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.76 for a 36-month period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 27, 2020 and June 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 33,333,334 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share



Warrants: 16,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,667 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 72 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 3,900,000 Charles E. Page Y 150,000 6545921 Canada Inc. (Normand Tremblay) Y 135,000 Joseph Hamilton Y 101,300 Pro Group Involvement [8 Placees] P 2,595,000



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $327,154 and 1,949,520 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners., PI Financial Corp., Clarus Securities Inc., Dundee Corporation, Richardson GMP and Leede Jones Gable. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.18 for a period of 2 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated June 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WASECO RESOURCES INC. ("WRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 705,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 5, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 5, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,410,000 common shares with 705,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange effective July 9, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 3, 2020.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement dated May 18, 2020 between Xander Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Silverwater Capital Corp. (Jonathon Deluce), pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 62 mineral claims located in Val D'Or, Quebec, known as the Val D'Or #2 Property. In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $45,000 and issue a total of 1,090,000 shares both in stages as indicated below. In addition, the Company will incur not less than $625,000 on both the Val D'Or #1 and #2 properties within a three-year period with not less than $175,000 spent in the first 1.5 years.



CASH SHARES Upon approval $5,400 450,000 Within 90 days of closing $4,000 nil Upon 1.5 years from closing $12,000 410,000 Upon 2.5 years from closing $24,000 230,000

The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a letter agreement dated May 18, 2020 between Xander Resources Inc. (the "Company") and North American Exploration Ltd. (Bernard Deluce, Serge Lavoie), pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 80 mineral claims located in Val D'Or, Quebec, known as the Val D'Or #1 Property. In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $89,600 and issue a total of 1,510,000 shares both in stages as indicated below. In addition, the Company will incur not less than $625,000 on both the Val D'Or #1 and #2 properties within a three-year period with not less than $175,000 spent in the first 1.5 years.



CASH SHARES Upon approval $9,600 510,000 Within 90 days of closing $8,000 nil Upon 1.5 years from closing $24,000 660,000 Upon 2.5 years from closing $48,000 340,000

The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty.

________________________________________

