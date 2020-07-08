|
08.07.2020 23:48:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MCLOUD TECHOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.WS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows (the ticker for the warrant was erroneously stated as MCLD.WT.A):
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening on Thursday July 9, 2020, the 1,575,343 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
1,575,343 warrants, authorized by a warrant
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
MCLD.WS
CUSIP Number:
582270153
The warrants were issued pursuant to prospectus unit offering pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated June 26, 2020. The 1,575,343 warrants entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $4.75 per share and will expire on July 6, 2022.
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
[formerly Westhaven Ventures Inc. ("WHN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated June 2, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Friday, July 10, 2020, the common shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Westhaven Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
102,397,409
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
escrow shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
WHN
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
960350 10 6
(new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NGH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 07, 2020 and the Company's press release dated July 07, 2020, effective at the opening Friday, July 10, 2020, trading i n the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
Members are prohibited from trading i n the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")
[formerly Tethys Petroleum Ltd. ("TPL.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
NEX Company
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, July 10, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.
Effective at the opening, Friday, July 10, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from TPL.H to TPL. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.
Shares for Debt
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$7,396,812.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y / Progroup=P
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Olisol Petroleum Limited
Y
US$7,396,812
$0.55
18,000,000
(approximately CAD$9,837,760)
(Alexander Skripka, Alexander Abramov, Fedor Ossinin)
The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2020, June 8, 2020 and July 8, 2020 announcing the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2020, April 16, 2020 and July 8, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
US$4,800,000 (approximately CAD$6,384,000)
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 15,483,871 common shares.
Maturity date:
3 years
Warrants
Nil
Interest rate:
9% per annum if repaid at maturity date or 4% if converted
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Gemini IT Consultants DMCC
Y
15,483,871
Finder's Fee:
Nil
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
104,955,999
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
_______________________________________
20/07/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,006,992 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
6,003,496 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,003,496 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 Months
Number of Placees:
81 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Norman Pitcher
Y
350,000
Shawn Nichols
Y
200,000
Peter Gianulus
Y
400,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees]
P
615,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$3,000.00 cash; 12,000 warrants
Beacon Securities Limited
$68,100.00 cash; 272,400 warrants
Kernaghan & Partners Ltd.
$2,400.00 cash; 9,600 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$600.00 cash; 2,400 warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
$25,500.00 cash; 102,000 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$300.00 cash; 1,200 warrants
Columbus Capital Corp.
$16,500.00 cash; 66,000 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$1,500.00 cash; 6,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 months, subject to acceleration
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 04, 2020 and April 29, 2020:
Number of Securities
22,325,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
22,325,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,325,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
63 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
MARIAN KOZIOL
Y
100,000
RAS CAPITAL CORP
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]
P
1,250,000
Finder's Fee:
POWERONE CAPITAL MARKETS
$87,500.00 cash; 875,000 warrants
CANACCORD GENUITY CORP
$3,850.00 cash; 38,500 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 YEARS FROM DATE OF EXCHANGE OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
8,650,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 21, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 21, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.125
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,650,000 flow-through shares with 8,650,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 24, 2017.
________________________________________
ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
14,802,725 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
7,401,362 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,401,362 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities will receive a finder's fee of $89,334.20 and 1,244,215
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
$3,000,000.00
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common share at $0.305 per share and 5,409,836 common
Maturity date:
24 months from closing
Warrants
The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.366 per share for a two-year period.
Interest rate:
7.5% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Finder's Fee:
AltaCorp. Capital Inc. will receive a 4% finder's fee in the amount of $120,000.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated June 26, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLO MOBILE INC. ("GOLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 7, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Walter Innovations Inc. from its owners (the "Vendors"). In return, the Company will provide the Vendors an aggregate consideration of $6,000,000, subject to adjustments, as per the Agreement and satisfied as follows:
The Agreement also contains a price protection provision, which will allow an additional maximum of 7,102,195 common shares to be distributed to the Vendors pursuant to certain underlying terms based on the one-year anniversary weighted average trading price of the Company's common share. In the event of any indemnification claims against the Vendors, the company will have the option to repurchase a certain amount of common shares provided as part of the Total Consideration at a deemed price of $0.01 each to settle the cost.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: none
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 7, 2020.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,630,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.035 per share
Warrants:
5,630,000 share purchase warrants to purchase shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Gary Musil
Y
300,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 01, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.50
Warrant Term to Expiry:
Other
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Assignment Agreement dated June 20, 2020 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the Company) and Falcon Gold Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Vendor assigns its right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bruce Lake Claims (5 claims, 1,485 hectares) located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario to the Company. Consideration is assumption of $52,000 cash payments due over four years and issuance of 650,000 common shares. The underlying vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Vendor retaining a 0.5% NSR.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:25 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,360,961 non-flow-through shares
2,510,000 flow-through shares
4,248,722 charity flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.135 per non-flow-through share
$0.15 per flow-through share
$0.18 per charity flow-through share
Warrants:
9,740,322 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,740,322 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
49 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Kelly Malcolm
Y
300,000
Finder's Fee:
$57,182.96, 162,320 finder warrants exercisable at a price of$0.18 per Common Share for a period of two (2)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 26, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention dated July 1, 2020 to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,270,799 common shares in its own capital stock, representing less than 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting July 6, 2020 to July 6, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid are being made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,386,164 shares to settle outstanding interest debt for $69,308.22.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:53 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOMA GOLD CORP. ("SOMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2020 and May 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
29,599,998 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
29,599,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,599,998 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
29 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Hampson Equitites Ltd. (Geoff Hampson)
Y
8,344,798
Conex Services Inc. (Glenn Walsh)
Y
12,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
100,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. receives $30,100 and 200,667 non-transferable warrants,
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $6,930 and 46,200 non-transferable warrants,
Elena Clarici receives $7,000
General Research GmbH receives $7,650
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 6, 2020.[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective June 17, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 16, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.
The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on June 25, 2020, for gross proceeds of $4,500,000. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.
Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on June 26, 2020.
Unit Offering:
9,613,500 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant
Unit Price:
$0.20 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.30 exercise price for a period of three years from closing of the Offering
FT Unit Offering:
11,715,000 flow-through units. Each flow-through unit consisting of one share
FT Unit Price:
$0.22 per unit
FT Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.30 exercise price for a period of three years from closing of the Offering
Agents:
Red Cloud Securities Inc., Eight Capital
Agents' Warrants:
931,750 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one unit at $0.20 for
________________________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Convertible Debenture:
$3,940,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 4,925,000 common shares at a conversion price of $0.80 per share, subject to an acceleration clause
Maturity Date:
24 months following closing
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Warrants:
2,364,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,364,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.85 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
A finder received a cash commission of $77,000
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated April 14, 2020, April 17, 2020, May 8, 2020 and June 5, 2020.
VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
Débenture convertible:
3 940 000 $
Prix de conversion :
Le capital est convertible en 4,925,000 actions ordinaire à un prix de conversion
Date d'échéance :
24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Taux d'intérêt :
10 % par année
Bons de souscription :
2 364 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 364 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,85 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement
Nombre de souscripteurs:
14 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 77 000 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 14 avril 2020, 17 avril 2020, 8 mai 2020 et 5 juin 2020.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 130,606 common shares at a deemed price of $0.60 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $78,361:
Number of Creditors:
14 Creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 30, 2020.
VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 8 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 130 606 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,60 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 78 361 $ :
Nombre de créanciers:
14 créanciers
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 30 juin 2020.
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,870,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
1,870,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,870,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$1,680.00 cash; 14,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Non-transferable, same terms as subscribers.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
FANLOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("FLGC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Conversion Price:
Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share
Warrants
Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitle
________________________________________
