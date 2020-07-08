08.07.2020 23:48:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2020

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MCLOUD TECHOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.WS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows (the ticker for the warrant was erroneously stated as MCLD.WT.A):

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Thursday July 9, 2020, the 1,575,343  warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

1,575,343 warrants, authorized by a warrant
indenture dated July 6, 2020 of which
1,575,343 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

AST Trust Company (Canada)

Trading Symbol: 

MCLD.WS

CUSIP Number:

582270153

The warrants were issued pursuant to prospectus unit offering pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated June 26, 2020. The 1,575,343  warrants entitle the holder to purchase  shares at a price of $4.75 per share and will expire on July 6, 2022.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
[formerly Westhaven Ventures Inc. ("WHN")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated June 2, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, July 10, 2020, the common shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Westhaven Ventures Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited 

 shares with no par value of which


102,397,409

 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

nil

 escrow shares




Transfer Agent: 

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: 

WHN 

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 

960350 10 6

(new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NGH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2020
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 07, 2020 and the Company's press release dated July 07, 2020, effective at the opening Friday, July 10, 2020, trading i n the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
Members are prohibited from trading i n the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")
[formerly Tethys Petroleum Ltd. ("TPL.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
NEX Company

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change 

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company.  Therefore, effective on Friday, July 10, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 10, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from TPL.H to TPL. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$7,396,812.

Number of Creditors: 

1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Creditor 

Insider=Y /  Progroup=P 

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares






Olisol Petroleum Limited

Y

US$7,396,812

$0.55

18,000,000



(approximately CAD$9,837,760)


(Alexander Skripka, Alexander Abramov, Fedor Ossinin)

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2020, June 8, 2020 and July 8, 2020 announcing the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2020, April 16, 2020 and July 8, 2020:

Convertible Debenture

US$4,800,000 (approximately CAD$6,384,000)



Conversion Price:

Convertible into 15,483,871 common shares.



Maturity date:

3 years



Warrants 

Nil



Interest rate:

9% per annum if repaid at maturity date or 4% if converted



Number of Placees: 

1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




 Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P 

# of Shares



Gemini IT Consultants DMCC 
(Korlan Sharipbayeva)

Y

15,483,871



Finder's Fee: 

Nil


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Capitalization: 

Unlimited 

 shares with no par value of which


104,955,999

 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 

Nil 


_______________________________________

20/07/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 08, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020:

Number of Shares:

12,006,992 shares



Purchase Price: 

$0.25 per share



Warrants: 

6,003,496 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,003,496 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 

$0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 

18 Months



Number of Placees:

81 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y / 
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Norman Pitcher

Y

350,000

Shawn Nichols

200,000

Peter Gianulus 

400,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees]

615,000




Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc.

$3,000.00 cash; 12,000 warrants

Beacon Securities Limited 

$68,100.00 cash; 272,400 warrants   

Kernaghan & Partners Ltd.

$2,400.00 cash; 9,600 warrants  

Mackie Research Capital Corporation  

$600.00 cash; 2,400 warrants  

Leede Jones Gable Inc. 

$25,500.00 cash; 102,000 warrants    

Canaccord Genuity Corp. 

$300.00 cash; 1,200 warrants  

Columbus Capital Corp. 

$16,500.00 cash; 66,000 warrants    

PI Financial Corp. 

$1,500.00 cash; 6,000 warrants  



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 

$0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

18 months, subject to acceleration

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 04, 2020 and April 29, 2020:

Number of Securities

22,325,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

22,325,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,325,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

63 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P 

# of Shares

MARIAN KOZIOL 

Y

100,000

RAS CAPITAL CORP
 (RON SCHMITZ)

100,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]

P

1,250,000




Finder's Fee:


POWERONE CAPITAL MARKETS 

$87,500.00 cash; 875,000 warrants  

CANACCORD GENUITY CORP

$3,850.00 cash; 38,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

2 YEARS FROM DATE OF EXCHANGE OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants: 

8,650,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 21, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 21, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants: 

$0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,650,000 flow-through shares with 8,650,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 24, 2017.

________________________________________

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2020:

Number of Shares:

14,802,725 shares



Purchase Price: 

$0.08 per share



Warrants: 

7,401,362 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,401,362 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 

$0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 

13 placees



Finder's Fee: 

Haywood Securities will receive a finder's fee of $89,334.20 and 1,244,215
Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for
a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Convertible Debenture

$3,000,000.00



Conversion Price:

Convertible into common share at $0.305 per share and 5,409,836 common
share purchase warrants



Maturity date:

24 months from closing



Warrants

The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.366 per share for a two-year period.



Interest rate:

7.5% per annum



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Finder's Fee: 

AltaCorp. Capital Inc. will receive a 4% finder's fee in the amount of $120,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated June 26, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("GOLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 7, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Walter Innovations Inc. from its owners (the "Vendors"). In return, the Company will provide the Vendors an aggregate consideration of $6,000,000, subject to adjustments, as per the Agreement and satisfied as follows:

  • $300,000 in cash payments upon closing.
  • $4,525,000 will be satisfied by the issuance of common shares of the Company at a deemed price $0.3123 per common share.
  • $1,175,000 will be held back and payable in common shares at a similar deemed value of $0.3123 per common share with 50% released 4 months following the closing date and the remaining payable 8 months following the closing date.

    • The Agreement also contains a price protection provision, which will allow an additional maximum of 7,102,195 common shares to be distributed to the Vendors pursuant to certain underlying terms based on the one-year anniversary weighted average trading price of the Company's common share. In the event of any indemnification claims against the Vendors, the company will have the option to repurchase a certain amount of common shares provided as part of the Total Consideration at a deemed price of $0.01 each to settle the cost.

    Insider / Pro Group Participation: none

    For further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 7, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    5,630,000 shares



    Purchase Price: 

    $0.035 per share



    Warrants:

    5,630,000 share purchase warrants to purchase  shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.05 for a two-year period



    Number of Placees:

    8 Placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name 

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    Gary Musil 

     Y 

    300,000

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

    This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 08, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 01, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    2,500,000 shares



    Purchase Price: 

    $0.20 per share



    Warrants: 

    1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



    Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

    $0.50



    Warrant Term to Expiry:

    Other



    Number of Placees:

    1 Placee

    Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

    ________________________________________

    PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Assignment Agreement dated June 20, 2020 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the Company) and Falcon Gold Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Vendor assigns its right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bruce Lake Claims (5 claims, 1,485 hectares) located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario to the Company.  Consideration is assumption of $52,000 cash payments due over four years and issuance of 650,000 common shares.  The underlying vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Vendor retaining a 0.5% NSR.

    ________________________________________

    PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at 10:25 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  10:30 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    6,360,961 non-flow-through shares


    2,510,000 flow-through shares


    4,248,722 charity flow-through shares



    Purchase Price: 

    $0.135 per non-flow-through share


    $0.15 per flow-through share


    $0.18 per charity flow-through share



    Warrants:    

    9,740,322 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,740,322 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:  

    $0.18 for a two year period



    Number of Placees:   

    49 placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name 

    Insider=Y / 
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Kelly Malcolm 

     Y  

    300,000



    Finder's Fee:                              


    $57,182.96, 162,320 finder warrants exercisable at a price of$0.18 per Common Share for a period of two (2)
    years and 298,046 broker warrants exercisable at a price of $0.135 per Unit for a period a two (2)
    years payable to StephenAvenue Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond
    James Ltd.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 26, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid Amendment
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention dated July 1, 2020 to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,270,799 common shares in its own capital stock, representing less than 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting July 6, 2020 to July 6, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid are being made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

    ________________________________________

    SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  5:00 a.m. PST, July 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020 
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,386,164 shares to settle outstanding interest debt for $69,308.22.

    Number of Creditors: 

    1 Creditor

    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

    Effective at 8:53  a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    SOMA GOLD CORP. ("SOMA")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2020 and May 29, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    29,599,998 shares



    Purchase Price: 

    $0.15 per share



    Warrants: 

    29,599,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,599,998 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price: 

    $0.25 for a two year period



    Number of Placees:

    29 placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:




    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares




    Hampson Equitites Ltd. (Geoff Hampson)

    Y

    8,344,798

    Conex Services Inc. (Glenn Walsh) 

    Y

    12,000,000

    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
    [1 placee] 

    P

    100,000




    Finder's Fee: 

    PI Financial Corp. receives $30,100 and 200,667 non-transferable warrants,
    each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two year period.


    Haywood Securities Inc. receives $6,930 and 46,200 non-transferable warrants,
    each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two year period.


    Elena Clarici receives $7,000


    General Research GmbH receives $7,650

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 6, 2020.[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

    ________________________________________

    STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Unit Offering
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Effective June 17, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 16, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

    The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

    TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on June 25, 2020, for gross proceeds of $4,500,000. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

    Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on June 26, 2020.

    Unit Offering:

    9,613,500 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant



    Unit Price:

    $0.20 per unit



    Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 

    $0.30 exercise price for a period of three years from closing of the Offering



    FT Unit Offering

    11,715,000 flow-through units. Each flow-through unit consisting of one share
    and one-half a warrant.



    FT Unit Price: 

    $0.22 per unit



    FT Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

    $0.30 exercise price for a period of three years from closing of the Offering 



    Agents: 

    Red Cloud Securities Inc., Eight Capital



    Agents' Warrants:

    931,750 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one unit at $0.20 for
    three years and cash of $197,479.

    ________________________________________

    VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  8:45 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

    Convertible Debenture: 

    $3,940,000



    Conversion Price: 

    Convertible into 4,925,000 common shares at a conversion price of $0.80 per share, subject to an acceleration clause



    Maturity Date:

    24 months following closing



    Interest rate: 

    10% per annum



    Warrants: 

    2,364,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,364,000 shares



    Warrants Exercice Price: 

    $0.85 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
    placement, subject to an acceleration clause



    Number of Placees: 

    14 Placees



    Insider / ProGroup Participation:

    None



    Finder's Fee: 

    A finder received a cash commission of $77,000               

    The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated April 14, 2020, April 17, 2020, May 8, 2020 and June 5, 2020.

    VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
    TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
    DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 juillet 2020
    Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance 

    Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier : 

    Débenture convertible: 

    3 940 000 $



    Prix de conversion : 

    Le capital est convertible en 4,925,000 actions ordinaire à un prix de conversion
    de 0,80 $ par action, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



    Date d'échéance : 

    24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



    Taux d'intérêt : 

    10 % par année



    Bons de souscription : 

    2 364 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 364 000 actions



    Prix d'exercice des bons :

    0,85 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement
    privé



    Nombre de souscripteurs:

    14 souscripteurs



    Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

    Aucune                                                                       



    Honoraire d'intermédiation: 

    Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 77 000 $

    La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 14 avril 2020, 17 avril 2020, 8 mai 2020 et 5 juin 2020.

    ________________________________________

    VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 130,606 common shares at a deemed price of $0.60 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $78,361:

    Number of Creditors: 

    14 Creditors



    Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

    None

    For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 30, 2020.

    VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
    TYPE DE BULLETIN:  Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
    DATE DU BULLETIN: 8 juillet 2020
    Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX 

    Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 130 606 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,60 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 78 361 $ :

    Nombre de créanciers: 

    14 créanciers

    Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

    Aucune

    Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 30 juin 2020.

    ________________________________________

    WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2020:

    Number of Shares: 

    1,870,000 shares



    Purchase Price: 

    $0.12 per share



    Warrants: 

    1,870,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,870,000 shares



    Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

    $0.20



    Warrant Term to Expiry:

    2 Years



    Number of Placees: 

    3 Placees



    Finder's Fee:




    PI Financial Corp.

    $1,680.00 cash; 14,000 warrants



    Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

    $0.20



     Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

    Non-transferable, same terms as subscribers.

    Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

    ________________________________________

    NEX COMPANY :

    FANLOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("FLGC.H")
    BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
    BULLETIN DATE:  July 8, 2020
    NEX Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

    Conversion Price: 

    Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share
    purchase warrant on a post-consolidation basis and pursuant to the underlying
    terms of the note purchase agreement at $0.05 per unit of principal and interest
    outstanding in year one thereafter at $0.10 in year two.



    Warrants

    Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitle
    the holder to purchase one common share.  The Warrants are exercisable at the
    greater of: (i) the price of the Company's share at the next private placement; (ii)
    the conversion or exercise price , as applicable, per the next convertible security
    offering; or (iii) $0.05.

    ________________________________________

    SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

