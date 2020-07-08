TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MCLOUD TECHOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.WS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows (the ticker for the warrant was erroneously stated as MCLD.WT.A):

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Thursday July 9, 2020, the 1,575,343 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 1,575,343 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated July 6, 2020 of which

1,575,343 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MCLD.WS CUSIP Number: 582270153

The warrants were issued pursuant to prospectus unit offering pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated June 26, 2020. The 1,575,343 warrants entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $4.75 per share and will expire on July 6, 2022.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

[formerly Westhaven Ventures Inc. ("WHN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated June 2, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, July 10, 2020, the common shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Westhaven Ventures Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

102,397,409 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: WHN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 960350 10 6 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 07, 2020 and the Company's press release dated July 07, 2020, effective at the opening Friday, July 10, 2020, trading i n the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading i n the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")

[formerly Tethys Petroleum Ltd. ("TPL.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

NEX Company

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, July 10, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 10, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from TPL.H to TPL. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$7,396,812.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Olisol Petroleum Limited Y US$7,396,812 $0.55 18,000,000



(approximately CAD$9,837,760)

(Alexander Skripka, Alexander Abramov, Fedor Ossinin)

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2020, June 8, 2020 and July 8, 2020 announcing the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2020, April 16, 2020 and July 8, 2020:

Convertible Debenture US$4,800,000 (approximately CAD$6,384,000)



Conversion Price: Convertible into 15,483,871 common shares.



Maturity date: 3 years



Warrants Nil



Interest rate: 9% per annum if repaid at maturity date or 4% if converted



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares



Gemini IT Consultants DMCC

(Korlan Sharipbayeva) Y 15,483,871



Finder's Fee: Nil



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

104,955,999 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



_______________________________________

20/07/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,006,992 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 6,003,496 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,003,496 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 81 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Norman Pitcher Y 350,000 Shawn Nichols Y 200,000 Peter Gianulus Y 400,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 615,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc. $3,000.00 cash; 12,000 warrants Beacon Securities Limited $68,100.00 cash; 272,400 warrants Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. $2,400.00 cash; 9,600 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $600.00 cash; 2,400 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $25,500.00 cash; 102,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $300.00 cash; 1,200 warrants Columbus Capital Corp. $16,500.00 cash; 66,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $1,500.00 cash; 6,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months, subject to acceleration

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ALTO VENTURES LTD. ("ATV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 04, 2020 and April 29, 2020:

Number of Securities 22,325,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 22,325,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,325,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 63 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares MARIAN KOZIOL Y 100,000 RAS CAPITAL CORP

(RON SCHMITZ) Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 1,250,000





Finder's Fee:

POWERONE CAPITAL MARKETS $87,500.00 cash; 875,000 warrants CANACCORD GENUITY CORP $3,850.00 cash; 38,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 YEARS FROM DATE OF EXCHANGE OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 8,650,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 21, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,650,000 flow-through shares with 8,650,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 24, 2017.

________________________________________

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,802,725 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 7,401,362 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,401,362 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities will receive a finder's fee of $89,334.20 and 1,244,215

Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for

a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $3,000,000.00



Conversion Price: Convertible into common share at $0.305 per share and 5,409,836 common

share purchase warrants



Maturity date: 24 months from closing



Warrants The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.366 per share for a two-year period.



Interest rate: 7.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: AltaCorp. Capital Inc. will receive a 4% finder's fee in the amount of $120,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated June 26, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("GOLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 7, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Walter Innovations Inc. from its owners (the "Vendors"). In return, the Company will provide the Vendors an aggregate consideration of $6,000,000, subject to adjustments, as per the Agreement and satisfied as follows:

$300,000 in cash payments upon closing.

$4,525,000 will be satisfied by the issuance of common shares of the Company at a deemed price $0.3123 per common share.

$1,175,000 will be held back and payable in common shares at a similar deemed value of $0.3123 per common share with 50% released 4 months following the closing date and the remaining payable 8 months following the closing date.

The Agreement also contains a price protection provision, which will allow an additional maximum of 7,102,195 common shares to be distributed to the Vendors pursuant to certain underlying terms based on the one-year anniversary weighted average trading price of the Company's common share. In the event of any indemnification claims against the Vendors, the company will have the option to repurchase a certain amount of common shares provided as part of the Total Consideration at a deemed price of $0.01 each to settle the cost.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: none

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 7, 2020.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,630,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 5,630,000 share purchase warrants to purchase shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Gary Musil Y 300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 01, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: Other



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Assignment Agreement dated June 20, 2020 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the Company) and Falcon Gold Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Vendor assigns its right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bruce Lake Claims (5 claims, 1,485 hectares) located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario to the Company. Consideration is assumption of $52,000 cash payments due over four years and issuance of 650,000 common shares. The underlying vendor retains a 1.5% NSR with the Vendor retaining a 0.5% NSR.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:25 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,360,961 non-flow-through shares

2,510,000 flow-through shares

4,248,722 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per non-flow-through share

$0.15 per flow-through share

$0.18 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 9,740,322 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,740,322 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 49 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kelly Malcolm Y 300,000



Finder's Fee:

$57,182.96, 162,320 finder warrants exercisable at a price of$0.18 per Common Share for a period of two (2)

years and 298,046 broker warrants exercisable at a price of $0.135 per Unit for a period a two (2)

years payable to StephenAvenue Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond

James Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 26, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention dated July 1, 2020 to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,270,799 common shares in its own capital stock, representing less than 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting July 6, 2020 to July 6, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid are being made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,386,164 shares to settle outstanding interest debt for $69,308.22.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:53 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOMA GOLD CORP. ("SOMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2020 and May 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 29,599,998 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 29,599,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,599,998 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Hampson Equitites Ltd. (Geoff Hampson) Y 8,344,798 Conex Services Inc. (Glenn Walsh) Y 12,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $30,100 and 200,667 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two year period.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $6,930 and 46,200 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two year period.

Elena Clarici receives $7,000

General Research GmbH receives $7,650

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 6, 2020.[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 17, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 16, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on June 25, 2020, for gross proceeds of $4,500,000. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on June 26, 2020.

Unit Offering: 9,613,500 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant



Unit Price: $0.20 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.30 exercise price for a period of three years from closing of the Offering



FT Unit Offering: 11,715,000 flow-through units. Each flow-through unit consisting of one share

and one-half a warrant.



FT Unit Price: $0.22 per unit



FT Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.30 exercise price for a period of three years from closing of the Offering



Agents: Red Cloud Securities Inc., Eight Capital



Agents' Warrants: 931,750 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one unit at $0.20 for

three years and cash of $197,479.

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 8, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture: $3,940,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 4,925,000 common shares at a conversion price of $0.80 per share, subject to an acceleration clause



Maturity Date: 24 months following closing



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrants: 2,364,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,364,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.85 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $77,000

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated April 14, 2020, April 17, 2020, May 8, 2020 and June 5, 2020.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débenture convertible: 3 940 000 $



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en 4,925,000 actions ordinaire à un prix de conversion

de 0,80 $ par action, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Date d'échéance : 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt : 10 % par année



Bons de souscription : 2 364 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 364 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,85 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 14 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 77 000 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 14 avril 2020, 17 avril 2020, 8 mai 2020 et 5 juin 2020.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 130,606 common shares at a deemed price of $0.60 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $78,361:

Number of Creditors: 14 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 30, 2020.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 8 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 130 606 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,60 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 78 361 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 14 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 30 juin 2020.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,870,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,870,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,870,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee:





PI Financial Corp. $1,680.00 cash; 14,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Non-transferable, same terms as subscribers.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

FANLOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("FLGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 8, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share

purchase warrant on a post-consolidation basis and pursuant to the underlying

terms of the note purchase agreement at $0.05 per unit of principal and interest

outstanding in year one thereafter at $0.10 in year two.



Warrants Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitle

the holder to purchase one common share. The Warrants are exercisable at the

greater of: (i) the price of the Company's share at the next private placement; (ii)

the conversion or exercise price , as applicable, per the next convertible security

offering; or (iii) $0.05.

________________________________________

