TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 21, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time periods;

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CYX 2 Calyx Ventures Inc.



HSI 2 H-Source Holdings Ltd.









Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2019/12/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2019/12/31





Certification of the annual filings for the

year. 2019/12/31









HZ 2 Hybrid Minerals Inc.



LBY 2 Liberty One Lithium

Corp.









Interim financial report for the period. 2020/03/31





Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period. 2020/03/31





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2020/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: August 31, 2020

Record Date: July 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: July 30, 2020

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333

Payable Date: August 14, 2020 and September 15, 2020

Record Date: July 31, 2020 and August 31 2020

Ex-distribution Date: July 30, 2020 and August 28, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:



CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution – Return of Capital

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following Cash Distribution – Due Bill Trading



Distribution per Common Share: $0.30 (return of capital)

Payable Date: August 5, 2020

Record Date: July 28, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: August 6, 2020

Due Bill Period: July 27, 2020 to August 5, 2020, inclusively

Due Bill Redemption Date: August 7, 2020

Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.

________________________________________

20/07/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANDELARIA MINING CORP. ("CAND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2018 between Donald Frazier McLeroy Felkins, Kathleen Erika McLeroy Chiew (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired 40% of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Apolo SA. De C.V., which holds several mining properties include the Pinos Gold Project that is located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. Consideration is 7,075,472 common shares.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,175,000 common shares





Purchase Price: CDN$0.10 per share





Warrants: 2,587,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,587,500 common shares





Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.15 for a two (2) year period





Number of Placees: 32 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Christopher Berlet Y 350,000





Finder's Fee: CDN$4,800 in cash and 23,600 non-transferrable finder warrants payable to

Aligned Capital Partners. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at CDN$0.15 for a two (2) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated July 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.075 for 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a cash commission

totaling $15,225, 40,500 common shares and 250,500 non-transferable

purchase warrants to purchase 250,500 common shares at a price of $0.075 per

share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 16, 2020.

________________________________________

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,300,000 common shares and 4,050,000 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share and $0.30 per flow-through share





Number of Placees: 23 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Carrie Cesarone Y 50,000 Flow-through Sprott Asset Management

(Ninepoint 2019 Flow-Through Funds) Y 4,000,000 Flow-through





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 1,480,000 common

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

GRAY ROCK RESOURCES LTD. ("GRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 1, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 905,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 15, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 15, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,055,000 shares with 1,055,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 16, 2016.

________________________________________

GRAY ROCK RESOURCES LTD. ("GRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 6, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 320,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 15, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 15, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 640,500 shares with 320,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 13, 2017.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 24, 2020 and further amended on July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,870,000 common shares and 6,530,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares")





Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and $0.05 per FT Share





Warrants: 16,135,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,135,000 common shares.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause if the Company's common

shares trade at $0.10 or greater from the date of issuance. In the event of

acceleration, the Company will have the option to provide written notice and

disseminate a news release announcing the reduced warrant terms to the earlier

of 30 days or at the expiry date of the Warrants following its receipt.





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 93 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ian Lambert Y 100,000 common shares James Greig Y 100,000 common shares Jeremy Strautman Y 100,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 950,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 placees] P 1,000,000 FT Shares





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $48,895 in cash payments and 977,900 finder

warrants. Each finder warrant will have the same terms as the Warrants in the

offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Qualifying Transaction





# of Warrants: 5,934,780 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.30 (unchanged)



Private Placements





# of Warrants: 13,471,024 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.35 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's qualifying transaction and concurrent private placement of 27,242,061 shares with 13,621,030 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2018.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and further closed on May 4, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,022,500 in principal amount of secured convertible debentures

("Debentures"). Each dollar ($1) of principal amount of Debentures will also be

comprised of an additional 20 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants").





Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding per

common share in year one and at $0.10 thereafter. At the option of the

Company, the Convertible Debentures are subject to a prepayment term if the weighted average market

price of the Company's common shares is $0.12 or more for a period of 20 days. In the event

of prepayment, the Company will have the option to prepay the principal amount of the

current Convertible Debentures outstanding after providing written notice to the holders at

least 30 days prior.





Maturity date: Two (2) years from the date of closing





Warrants 20,450,000 Warrants. Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of

the Debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The Warrants are

exercisable at the price of $0.05 each and are further subject to an acceleration clause if the

volume weighted average closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.50 for

10 consecutive trading days.





Interest rate: 6% interest rate per annum and payable semi-annually





Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Principal Amount of Debentures HoldCo St. Catharines Ltd.

(Rudy Sawatzky) Y $1,000,000 1381718 Ontario Inc.

(Terry Donnelly) Y $22,500





Finder's Fee: None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL SAMUEL EXPLORATION CORP. ("ISS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Jul 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,912,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Phoenix Gold Fund Limited

(David Crichton Watt) Y 1,300,000 Tyro Industries Corp

(Derrick Strickland) Y 100,000 Alvin Jackson Y 125,000 Chantelle Collins Y 100,000 Taryn Downing Y 100,000 Conrad Swanson Y 875,000 1185313 BC Ltd.

(Emma Fairhurst) Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp $1,680.00 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and 500,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.10 until August 30, 2020 to an arm's length individual, as approved by disinterested shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2020, in respect of a Litigation settlement.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP. ("MFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 28, 2020, between Minfocus Exploration Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's-length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in 22 unpatented lode claims (the "Nevada Rose Property") – located in northeast, Nevada, USA.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property by issuing 200,000 common shares, making aggregate cash payments of US$460,000 and incurring aggregate exploration expenditures of US$4,450,000 over a ten (10) year period.

Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2020 and July 20, 2020.

_______________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,628,618 shares to settle outstanding debt for $410,853.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares









Resource Capital Fund

V L.P. Y $410,853 $0.1563 2,628,618

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 17, 2020.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 17, 2020, between the Company and AuRico Metals Inc. (the "Vendor"), to acquire up to 75% interest in the Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects (the "Properties") which are located in the Omineca Mining Division, in the province of British Columbia.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the right to earn a 51% interest in the Properties by making cash payments totaling $100,000, issuing 2,000,000 common shares and spending an aggregate of $3,500,000 on exploration by December 31, 2023.

The Company then has the right to increase its interest in the Properties to 75% by making cash payments totaling $60,000, issuing 1,500,000 common shares and spending an additional $3,500,000 in exploration by December 31, 2025.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 17, 2020, April 14, 2020, May 11, 2020 and July 21, 2020.

_______________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2020 and June 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 312,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a six month period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 22, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 24, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,100,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Warrants: 8,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,100,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 in the first year







$0.10 in the second year







$0.12 in the third year





Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 600,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $6,400 in cash payments and 320,000 finder warrants.

Each finder warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company

at $0.35 in the first six months and at $0.50 thereafter for six months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

