+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
22.07.2020 23:09:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Companies

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 21, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time periods;

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

CYX

2

Calyx Ventures Inc.



HSI

2

H-Source Holdings Ltd.






Annual audited financial statements for the
year.

 

2019/12/31




Annual management's discussion and
analysis for the year.

 

2019/12/31




Certification of the annual filings for the
year.

 

2019/12/31






HZ

2

Hybrid Minerals Inc.



LBY

2

Liberty One Lithium
Corp.






 Interim financial report for the period.

 

 

2020/03/31

 




Interim management's discussion and
analysis for the period.

 

 

2020/03/31

 




Certification of interim filings for the period.

 

2020/03/31

 

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.0171
Payable Date: August 31, 2020
Record Date: July 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: July 30, 2020                                                            

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit:  $0.01333
Payable Date:  August 14, 2020 and September 15, 2020
Record Date:  July 31, 2020 and August 31 2020
Ex-distribution Date: July 30, 2020 and August 28, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP.  ("CHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution – Return of Capital
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following Cash Distribution – Due Bill Trading
 

Distribution per Common Share:  $0.30 (return of capital)
Payable Date:  August 5, 2020  
Record Date:  July 28, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: August 6, 2020
Due Bill Period:  July 27, 2020 to August 5, 2020, inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date:  August 7, 2020
Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.                     

________________________________________

20/07/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANDELARIA MINING CORP. ("CAND")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2018 between Donald Frazier McLeroy Felkins, Kathleen Erika McLeroy Chiew (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired 40% of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Apolo SA. De C.V., which holds several mining properties include the Pinos Gold Project that is located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.  Consideration is 7,075,472 common shares.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2020:

Number of Shares:

5,175,000 common shares




Purchase Price: 

CDN$0.10 per share




Warrants:

2,587,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,587,500 common shares




Warrant Exercise Price: 

CDN$0.15 for a two (2) year period




Number of Placees: 

32 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name

Insider=Y /   
ProGroup=P

# of Units




Christopher Berlet 

350,000




Finder's Fee: 

CDN$4,800 in cash and 23,600 non-transferrable finder warrants payable to
Aligned Capital Partners. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one
common share at CDN$0.15 for a two (2) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  11:24 a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated July 8, 2020:

Number of Securities:

5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share



Warrants: 

2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares          



Warrants' Exercise Price:

$0.075 for 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees:

6 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None



Finder's Fee: 

EMD Financial Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a cash commission
totaling $15,225, 40,500 common shares and 250,500 non-transferable
purchase warrants to purchase 250,500 common shares at a price of $0.075 per
share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the private placement.             

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 16, 2020.

________________________________________

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 

10,300,000 common shares and 4,050,000 flow-through shares




Purchase Price:

$0.25 per common share and $0.30 per flow-through share




Number of Placees: 

23 Placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y /   
ProGroup=P 

# of Shares




Carrie Cesarone

Y

50,000 Flow-through

Sprott Asset Management
(Ninepoint 2019 Flow-Through Funds)

Y

4,000,000 Flow-through




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
[1 placee]

P

1,480,000 common

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

GRAY ROCK RESOURCES LTD. ("GRK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 1, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants: 

905,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 15, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: 

August 15, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,055,000 shares with 1,055,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 16, 2016.

________________________________________

GRAY ROCK RESOURCES LTD. ("GRK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 6, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants: 

320,250

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 

September 15, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 15, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 640,500 shares with 320,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 13, 2017.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 24, 2020 and further amended on July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares:

12,870,000 common shares and 6,530,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares")




Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share and $0.05 per FT Share




Warrants: 

16,135,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,135,000 common shares.
The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause if the Company's common
shares trade at $0.10 or greater from the date of issuance. In the event of
acceleration, the Company will have the option to provide written notice and
disseminate a news release announcing the reduced warrant terms to the earlier
of 30 days or at the expiry date of the Warrants following its receipt.




Warrant Exercise Price: 

$0.075 for a two year period




Number of Placees: 

93 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Ian Lambert 

Y

100,000 common shares

James Greig

Y  

100,000 common shares

Jeremy Strautman 

100,000 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement     
[5 placees]

P

950,000 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement  
[3 placees]

1,000,000 FT Shares




Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $48,895 in cash payments and 977,900 finder
warrants. Each finder warrant will have the same terms as the Warrants in the
offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Qualifying Transaction




# of Warrants:

5,934,780

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 24, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 31, 2020

Exercise Price of Warrants: 

0.30 (unchanged)



Private Placements




# of Warrants: 

13,471,024

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 24, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: 

December 31, 2020

Exercise Price of Warrants:

0.35 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's qualifying transaction and concurrent private placement of 27,242,061 shares with 13,621,030 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2018.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and further closed on May 4, 2020:

Convertible Debenture

$1,022,500 in principal amount of secured convertible debentures
("Debentures"). Each dollar ($1) of principal amount of Debentures will also be
comprised of an additional 20 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants").




Conversion Price:

Convertible into common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding per
common share in year one and at $0.10 thereafter. At the option of the
Company, the Convertible Debentures are subject to a prepayment term if the weighted average market
price of the Company's common shares is $0.12 or more for a period of 20 days. In the event
of prepayment, the Company will have the option to prepay the principal amount of the
current Convertible Debentures outstanding after providing written notice to the holders at
least 30 days prior.




Maturity date:

Two (2) years from the date of closing




Warrants

20,450,000 Warrants. Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of
the Debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share.  The Warrants are
exercisable at the price of $0.05 each and are further subject to an acceleration clause if the
volume weighted average closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.50 for
10 consecutive trading days.




Interest rate:

6% interest rate per annum and payable semi-annually




Number of Placees:

2 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name 

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

Principal Amount of Debentures

HoldCo St. Catharines Ltd. 
(Rudy Sawatzky)

Y  

$1,000,000

1381718 Ontario Inc.
(Terry Donnelly) 

Y  

$22,500




Finder's Fee:

None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL SAMUEL EXPLORATION CORP. ("ISS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  Jul 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2020:

Number of Shares:

5,912,500 shares



Purchase Price: 

$0.08 per share



Number of Placees: 

15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P 

# of Shares

Phoenix Gold Fund Limited
(David  Crichton Watt)

1,300,000

Tyro Industries Corp
(Derrick  Strickland)

Y

100,000

Alvin Jackson

Y

125,000

Chantelle Collins 

Y

100,000

Taryn Downing

Y

100,000

Conrad  Swanson 

Y

875,000

1185313 BC Ltd.
(Emma Fairhurst) 

Y

1,000,000




Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp

$1,680.00 cash 

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and 500,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.10 until August 30, 2020 to an arm's length individual, as approved by disinterested shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2020, in respect of a Litigation settlement.

Number of Creditors: 

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP. ("MFX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 28, 2020, between Minfocus Exploration Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's-length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in 22 unpatented lode claims (the "Nevada Rose Property") – located in northeast, Nevada, USA.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property by issuing 200,000 common shares, making aggregate cash payments of US$460,000 and incurring aggregate exploration expenditures of US$4,450,000 over a ten (10) year period.

Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2020 and July 20, 2020.

_______________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,628,618 shares to settle outstanding debt for $410,853.

Number of Creditors: 

1 Creditor






Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price 
per Share

# of
Shares






Resource Capital Fund 
V L.P.

$410,853

$0.1563

2,628,618

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 17, 2020.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 17, 2020, between the Company and AuRico Metals Inc. (the "Vendor"), to acquire up to 75% interest in the Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects (the "Properties") which are located in the Omineca Mining Division, in the province of British Columbia.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the right to earn a 51% interest in the Properties by making cash payments totaling $100,000, issuing 2,000,000 common shares and spending an aggregate of $3,500,000 on exploration by December 31, 2023.

The Company then has the right to increase its interest in the Properties to 75% by making cash payments totaling $60,000, issuing 1,500,000 common shares and spending an additional $3,500,000 in exploration by December 31, 2025.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 17, 2020, April 14, 2020, May 11, 2020 and July 21, 2020.

_______________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2020 and June 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 

1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Warrants: 

625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 312,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 

$0.30 for a six month period



Number of Placees: 

2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 22, 2018.  The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT.  If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 24, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2020:

Number of Shares:

8,100,000 shares




Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share




Warrants: 

8,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,100,000 shares




Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 in the first year





$0.10 in the second year





$0.12 in the third year




Number of Placees: 

7 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 placee]

600,000




Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $6,400 in cash payments and 320,000 finder warrants.
Each finder warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company
at $0.35 in the first six months and at $0.50 thereafter for six months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD.  ("ZFR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  7:55 a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 11:15  a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel in der Verlustzone -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab nach einem positiven Start nach und auch der deutsche Leitindex rutschte ins Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB