22.07.2020 23:09:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 21, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time periods;
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
CYX
2
Calyx Ventures Inc.
HSI
2
H-Source Holdings Ltd.
Annual audited financial statements for the
2019/12/31
Annual management's discussion and
2019/12/31
Certification of the annual filings for the
2019/12/31
HZ
2
Hybrid Minerals Inc.
LBY
2
Liberty One Lithium
Interim financial report for the period.
2020/03/31
Interim management's discussion and
2020/03/31
Certification of interim filings for the period.
2020/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: August 31, 2020
Record Date: July 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: July 30, 2020
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Unit: $0.01333
Payable Date: August 14, 2020 and September 15, 2020
Record Date: July 31, 2020 and August 31 2020
Ex-distribution Date: July 30, 2020 and August 28, 2020
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution – Return of Capital
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
NEX Company
The Issuer has declared the following Cash Distribution – Due Bill Trading
Distribution per Common Share: $0.30 (return of capital)
Payable Date: August 5, 2020
Record Date: July 28, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: August 6, 2020
Due Bill Period: July 27, 2020 to August 5, 2020, inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date: August 7, 2020
Trades that are executed during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.
________________________________________
20/07/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANDELARIA MINING CORP. ("CAND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2018 between Donald Frazier McLeroy Felkins, Kathleen Erika McLeroy Chiew (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired 40% of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Apolo SA. De C.V., which holds several mining properties include the Pinos Gold Project that is located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. Consideration is 7,075,472 common shares.
________________________________________
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,175,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.10 per share
Warrants:
2,587,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,587,500 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.15 for a two (2) year period
Number of Placees:
32 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Christopher Berlet
Y
350,000
Finder's Fee:
CDN$4,800 in cash and 23,600 non-transferrable finder warrants payable to
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated July 8, 2020:
Number of Securities:
5,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
$0.075 for 12 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
EMD Financial Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a cash commission
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 16, 2020.
________________________________________
GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,300,000 common shares and 4,050,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per common share and $0.30 per flow-through share
Number of Placees:
23 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Carrie Cesarone
Y
50,000 Flow-through
Sprott Asset Management
Y
4,000,000 Flow-through
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,480,000 common
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
GRAY ROCK RESOURCES LTD. ("GRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 1, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
905,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 15, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 15, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,055,000 shares with 1,055,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 16, 2016.
________________________________________
GRAY ROCK RESOURCES LTD. ("GRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated September 6, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
320,250
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 15, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 15, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.60
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 640,500 shares with 320,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 13, 2017.
________________________________________
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 24, 2020 and further amended on July 13, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,870,000 common shares and 6,530,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares")
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share and $0.05 per FT Share
Warrants:
16,135,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,135,000 common shares.
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
93 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Ian Lambert
Y
100,000 common shares
James Greig
Y
100,000 common shares
Jeremy Strautman
Y
100,000 common shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
950,000 common shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,000,000 FT Shares
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $48,895 in cash payments and 977,900 finder
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Qualifying Transaction
# of Warrants:
5,934,780
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 24, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 31, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
0.30 (unchanged)
Private Placements
# of Warrants:
13,471,024
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 24, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 31, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
0.35 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's qualifying transaction and concurrent private placement of 27,242,061 shares with 13,621,030 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2018.
________________________________________
HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and further closed on May 4, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
$1,022,500 in principal amount of secured convertible debentures
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding per
Maturity date:
Two (2) years from the date of closing
Warrants
20,450,000 Warrants. Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of
Interest rate:
6% interest rate per annum and payable semi-annually
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Principal Amount of Debentures
HoldCo St. Catharines Ltd.
Y
$1,000,000
1381718 Ontario Inc.
Y
$22,500
Finder's Fee:
None
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL SAMUEL EXPLORATION CORP. ("ISS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: Jul 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,912,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Phoenix Gold Fund Limited
Y
1,300,000
Tyro Industries Corp
Y
100,000
Alvin Jackson
Y
125,000
Chantelle Collins
Y
100,000
Taryn Downing
Y
100,000
Conrad Swanson
Y
875,000
1185313 BC Ltd.
Y
1,000,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp
$1,680.00 cash
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD. ("LBL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and 500,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.10 until August 30, 2020 to an arm's length individual, as approved by disinterested shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2020, in respect of a Litigation settlement.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP. ("MFX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Letter Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 28, 2020, between Minfocus Exploration Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's-length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in 22 unpatented lode claims (the "Nevada Rose Property") – located in northeast, Nevada, USA.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property by issuing 200,000 common shares, making aggregate cash payments of US$460,000 and incurring aggregate exploration expenditures of US$4,450,000 over a ten (10) year period.
Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty on the Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2020 and July 20, 2020.
_______________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,628,618 shares to settle outstanding debt for $410,853.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of
Resource Capital Fund
Y
$410,853
$0.1563
2,628,618
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 17, 2020.
________________________________________
PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 17, 2020, between the Company and AuRico Metals Inc. (the "Vendor"), to acquire up to 75% interest in the Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects (the "Properties") which are located in the Omineca Mining Division, in the province of British Columbia.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the right to earn a 51% interest in the Properties by making cash payments totaling $100,000, issuing 2,000,000 common shares and spending an aggregate of $3,500,000 on exploration by December 31, 2023.
The Company then has the right to increase its interest in the Properties to 75% by making cash payments totaling $60,000, issuing 1,500,000 common shares and spending an additional $3,500,000 in exploration by December 31, 2025.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 17, 2020, April 14, 2020, May 11, 2020 and July 21, 2020.
_______________________________________
SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2020 and June 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,250,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 312,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a six month period
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 22, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 24, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,100,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
8,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,100,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 in the first year
$0.10 in the second year
$0.12 in the third year
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
600,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $6,400 in cash payments and 320,000 finder warrants.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, July 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
