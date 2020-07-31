|
31.07.2020 23:50:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")
[formerly AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: Gold79 Mines Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 05, 2020, the common shares of Gold79 Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Aura Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
87,479,283
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
AUU
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
380719104
(NEW)
________________________________________
TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")
[formerly Brockton Ventures Inc. ("BROC.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Brockton Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (now renamed TGS Esports Inc.) described in its filing statement dated May 29, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at theopening on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BROC.P to TGS and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
1. Acquisition of all of the shares of Myesports Ventures Ltd. ("Myesports")
Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 29, 2019 among Brockton, Myesports and 1231527 B.C. Ltd. ("Newco), as amended on March 6, 2020, May 29, 2020 and June 23, 2020 shareholders of Myesports sold to Brockton, all their legal and beneficial interest in their respective shares of Myesports, such that, immediately following the closing, all of the shares of Myesports are owned by Brockton, and Myesports is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brockton. As consideration for the shares of Myesports an aggregate of approximately 47,221,680 shares of Brockton were issued to the shareholders of Myesports.
Myesports is in the business of providing and hosting esports events, leagues and competitor training at both the amateur and professional levels both online and in person. Myesports is the operator of a dedicated leased esports arena, The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, British Columbia, which opened on June 28, 2019. Since its inception, Myesports has hosted esports events for games such as League of Legends and Fortnite, as well as organized and hosted the Pinnacle event at the River Rock Casino and the Burnaby Festival of Learning. Myesports also hosts regular online tournaments as well as provides high quality broadcast production for any event.
For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under TGS Esport Inc.'s profile on SEDAR.
2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019, March 5, 2020 and June 1, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,830,325 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
15,830,325 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,830,325 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 per share for a period of 2 years
Number of Placees:
94 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Rav Mlait
Y
200,000
Bryan Loree
Y
200,000
Ryan Evin
P
32,000
Johnny Markovina
P
100,000
Brent Todd
P
250,000
Jason Knoblauch
P
50,000
Christina Douglas
P
20,000
Kristina Bighill
P
75,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. received a finder's fee of $54,400 and 544,000 broker
PI Financial Corp. received a finder's fee of $7,440 and 74,400 Finder Warrants.
IA Securities received a finder's fee of $14,000 and 140,000 Finder Warrants.
Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a finder's fee of $4,600 and 46,000 Finder
Mackie Research Capital Corporation received a finder's fee of $800 and 8,000
Haywood Securities Inc. received a finder's fee of $3,400 and 34,000 Finder
3. Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of Brockton on July 23, 2020, Brockton has changed its name from Brockton Ventures Inc. to TGS Esports Inc. effective July 30, 2020. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the common shares of TGS Esports Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Brockton Ventures Inc. will be delisted.
The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
67,833,156
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
2,100,000
shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement
37,271,941
shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
TGS
(new)
CUSIP Number:
87250P 10 8
(new)
4. Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, trading in the shares of Brockton will resume as common shares of TGS Esports Inc.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
NEW KLONDIKE EXPLORATION LTD. ("NK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: NEX Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, the Company's securities will be Delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fee.
Prior to delisting, the shares of the Companies were subject to a Suspension from trading.
________________________________________
SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 5, 2020, the common shares of Sierra Madre Developments Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
5,399,041
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
SMG.H
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
82639M405
(new)
________________________________________
SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI")
[formerly Superior Mining International Corporation ("SUI.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
NEX Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated December 12, 2019 (the "Agreement") with Canadian Gold Miner Corp. ("CGM").
Pursuant to the Agreement, Superior Mining International Corporation (the "Company") can acquire a 100% interest in the Jumping Moose property, Ontario (the "Property") from CGM.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making certain cash payments ($95,000 in aggregate), issuing shares of the Company ($215,000) as well as completing certain expenditures on the Property ($2,700,000).
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Shares for Debt
The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 635,186 shares to settle outstanding debt of $142,917
Number of Creditors:
3 creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Cyrus Driver
Y
$54,802
$0.225
243,564
Scott Davis
Y
$38,115
$0.225
169,400
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.
Therefore, effective on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Refer to the Company's news release dated July 30, 2020 for further information.
Effective at the opening, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from SUI.H to SUI. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
56,076,512
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Company Contact:
Johnathan More
Company Address:
510 – 580 Hornby Street
Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3B6
Company Phone Number:
(646) 661-0409
Company Email Address:
jmorefinance@gmail.com
________________________________________
20/07/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AEX GOLD INC. ("AEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated June 30, 2020:
Number of Securities:
94,444,445 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.77 per common share
Number of Placees:
68 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Vatner ehf (Eldur Olafsson)
Y
222,222
Graham Stewart
Y
222,222
George Fowlie
Y
50,000
GRF Capital Advisors Inc. (George Fowlie)
Y
50,000
Robert Menard
Y
97,600
Fossar ehf (Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson)
Y
444,444
Gestion Ménard Inc. (Martin Ménard)
Y
91,093
Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee)
P
5,057,736
Finder's Fee:
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 27, 2020 and July 31, 2020.
________________________________________
AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 15, 2020:
Number of Shares:
13,327,450 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
6,663,725 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,663,725 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
Number of Placees:
49 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Michael Woodman
Y
500,000
Christopher Bradley
Y
500,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
535,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,000.00 and 56,000 Broker Warrants that are
PI Financial Corp. - $16,125.00 and 129,000 Broker Warrants that are
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,350.00 and 10,800 Broker Warrants that are
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $7,269.50 and 58,156 Broker Warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AURCANA CORPORATION ("AUN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 28, 2020:
Number of Shares:
24,551,400 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
24,551,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,551,400 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.75
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
122 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Moroney Holdings Inc.
Y
25,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
150,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp
$310,320.00 cash; 620,640 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$32,100.00 cash; 64,200 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$8,400.00 cash; 16,800 warrants
Gerhard Merkel
$90,300.00 cash; 180,600 warrants
Roche Securities Limited
$30,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants
Sightline Wealth Management
$2,400.00 cash; 4,800 warrants
DGW Capital Corp.
$1,500.00 cash; 3,000 warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
$15,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants
Chris Bogart
$16,500.00 cash; 33,000 warrants
Mining Stock Educators LLC
$5,400.00 cash; 10,800 warrants
Kreuzfeld AG
$15,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants
Blue Lakes Advisors SA
$21,000.00 cash; 42,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.75
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
36 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2020 and July 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
14,000,000 charity flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.28 per share
Number of Placees:
36 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
75,000
Finder's Fee:
$14,400 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,535,090 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.055 per share
Warrants:
4,539,090 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,539,090 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Rokoss Consulting Inc. (David Rokoss)
Y
83,636
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,810,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $9,788.45 and 177,971 warrants that are exercisable
Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,200.35 and 76,370 warrants that are exercisable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 7, 2020:
Convertible Debenture
$1,450,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at $0.06 of principal outstanding in year one,
Maturity date:
May 31, 2023
Interest rate:
10%
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
$ Amount
Round 13 Capital Founders Fund L.P.
Y
$85,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
____________________________________
CLAREN ENERGY CORP. ("CEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
22,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Professional Trading Services S.A. (Carlo Civelli)
Y
21,000,000
Four Paths Partners Ltd. (Mark Lawson)
Y
1,000,000
Finder's Fee:
none
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,165,017 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.0869 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Intera Mining Investment Limited
Y
1,165,017
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dates July 30, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CR CAPITAL CORP. ("CIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 2, 2020 and July 3, 2020:
Number of Securities:
6,250,000 non-flow-through common shares
5,000,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per non-flow-through common share
$0.10 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
6,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares at
Warrants' Exercise Prices:
$0.10 and $0.125 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
35 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Brian Howlett
Y
211,250
Roger Dent
Y
1,250,000
ABC Capital Management Inc. (BBS Securities Inc.)
Y
1,250,000
Finder's Fee:
Four finders received a cash commission totaling $13,260
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 20, 2020 and July 24, 2020.
________________________________________
FIRST LIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("XYZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2020:
Number of Shares:
18,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Number of Placees:
placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Medalist Capital Ltd.
Y
4,200,000
James Currie
Y
1,200,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 16, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition") dated July 27, 2020, between the Company and Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, to buy back a one percent (1.0%) net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") covering certain mineral claims at the Company's Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick.
Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendor $100,000 in cash and shall issue 400,000 common shares upon closing of the Acquisition in order to buy back the one percent (1.0%) Royalty.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 28, 2020.
_________________________________
INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Settlement and Release Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 27, 2020, between Millrock Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone"), whereby the Company has agreed to issue 500,000 common shares to Capstone in return for the relinquishment and elimination of a NSR royalty (NSR) on the Sharp, Ster, Par, Cen and PC claim blocks, located in the Goodpaster Mining District, Alaska, that the Company had purchased from Kiska Metals Corp. ("Kiska") in 2016. A Kiska predecessor company had granted the NSR to Capstone.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2020.
________________________________________
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 29, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 31, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 28, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
________________________________________
QUINTO RESOURCES INC. ("QIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUINTO RESOURCES INC. ("QIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
13,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Warrants:
6,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,750,000 shares
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.15 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
41 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Mark Fedosiewich
Y
272,000
Marc L'Heureux
Y
250,000
Ingrid Martin
Y
100,000
Charles-Olivier Tarte
Y
30,000
Éric Desaulniers
Y
100,000
Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee)
P
350,000
Finder's Fee:
Seven finders received a cash commission totaling $28,000.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 24, 2020.
SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 juillet 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
13 500 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,10 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
6 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 750 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
41 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Mark Fedosiewich
Y
272 000
Marc L'Heureux
Y
250 000
Ingrid Martin
Y
100 000
Charles-Olivier Tarte
Y
30 000
Éric Desaulniers
Y
100 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteurs)
P
350 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Sept intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 28 000 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 juillet 2020.
________________________________________
VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's revised CPC Filing Statement dated July 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
_______________________________________
ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. ("CLN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones und US-Techwerte gefragt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich vorwiegend tiefer
Der Wiener Handel sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten am Freitag rote Vorzeichen ausweisen. Die US-Indizes legten zu. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden mehrheitlich Abschläge verzeichnet.